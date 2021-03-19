TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central wrestling coach Don Funk shouted out to Remy Cotton from the other corner of the mat.
“We need six,” Funk said with Cotton up 14-1 on his opponent from Midland.
There’s only a one point difference between a technical fall — where a wrestler is up by 15 or more points at any point in a match — and a pin, but every digit on the scoreboard mattered against the Chemics.
The Trojans lost the district final 48-28 Thursday, hosted by Traverse City West.
“Just a few small things and we win that dual,” Cotton said.
TC Central won its semifinal match against Midland Dow 50-18. Midland advance to the district final with a 63-6 win over Traverse City West, and Kyle McCrumb in the 285-pound weight class was the only Titan win.
Gabe Weaver, Austin Bills, Carter Schmidt, Ethan Ramsay, Jesus Montolongo and Cotton each went 2-0 on the day for Central. Montolongo won his match against Midland in a theatrical minor decision, surviving a last-second takedown to hold on to win 13-12.
Vova Morozov, Brady Slocum and Justin Rector each had wins in the match against Midland Dow.
“Our guys are peaking at the right time and everyone’s wrestling very tough and physical like they train every day,” Funk said. “We’re proud of their efforts and looking forward to individual districts, staying healthy and staying safe, and having our guys get ready for a nice, big, individual postseason run.”
The Trojans were down 36-28 after Cotton’s tech fall win. TC Central forfeited the heavier weight classes and needed a pair of wins from Morozov and Slocum to clinch the title; however, both were pinned by their respective opponents.
“We’ve had a very competitive schedule this year despite all the extra hurdles that COVID had presented,” Funk said. “We’re really excited for these guys because they’re all wrestling the best they’ve ever wrestled.”
Individual districts begin Saturday at Saginaw Heritage.
Cotton, who’s a sophomore, moves into the 189 weight class after a state finals appearance at 160 as a freshman.
Funk said Cotton fills out every pound of the weight class and is poised for a deep postseason run, especially after a win earlier this season over 189-pound defending state champion Manuel Rojas of Detroit Catholic Central.
“I just go out there, I wrestle every match like it’s a big match,” Cotton said. “Being at 189 this year instead of 160, there’s definitely a difference, but I gained some weight over the summer, so I’m about as same strength as everyone else.”