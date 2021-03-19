LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration deflected part of the blame for the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases in a televised news conference Friday toward 315 outbreaks in sports teams related to schools, clubs and recreational sports.
However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services isn’t ordering those sports to stop playing because of that. Instead, it's requiring weekly testing of teen athletes amid climbing coronavirus case rates that rank fourth nationally over the past week — while at the same time easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions ahead of baseball’s opening day.
Starting April 2, all athletes ages 13 to 19 must participate in a weekly coronavirus testing program. The antigen tests will be provided by MDHHS and paid for using federal funds, though Whitmer criticized the Republican-led legislature for gridlock over the funds necessary to purchase them.
"We're already actually testing many sports teams and working with schools to test, so it is feasible," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive. "We do have many antigen tests, we have the ability to purchase more if we have the funding, but I do think it's feasible. And it's a way that we will be able to identify cases as quickly as possible and not have more outbreaks come amongst our sports teams."
Under a revised health order that takes effect Monday, certain outdoor arenas and stadiums — including the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park — can seat 20% of their capacity if they have an infection-control plan that complies with state guidance. The cap, which has been 1,000, will rise to around 8,000 for Tigers games.
Some high school athletes in Michigan refused to get tested for the virus, believing that a positive test could end their season prematurely and any collegiate recruiting opportunities. Other schools opted out of competition ahead of districts next week.
Traverse City Central hockey players are attending school virtually throughout the postseason to avoid the chance of being contact traced from a classroom exposure. Coaches and athletic administrators elsewhere in the state have criticized contract tracing investigations for sports related outbreaks, calling the response inconsistent even within county health departments.
"With sports teams, what often happens is there's a lot more contacts because it's the nature of a team, right?" said Dr. Josh Meyerson, the Medical Director for multiple health departments in Northern Michigan. "It's not necessarily just the practice, it's everything a team does together."
Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl rehashed frustration athletic directors expressed toward him in a Zoom press conference Friday.
“We've had a lot of our school teams that have had to miss games, or they've had to pause because it's been one positive case and due to contact tracing in winter sports that's what local health departments have required,” Uyl said. “Are case numbers going up? Can you pinpoint it on one specific area? I think it's a lot of different areas.”
Uyl said if sports are the key to Michigan's surge, he asked what are Michigan’s border states — Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio — doing different.
Ohio, under the administration of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, changed its quarantine guidelines last week to no longer require students that participate in youth sports and had “an incidental exposure” in a classroom setting to quarantine if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms and follow appropriate sports guidelines.
Uyl called contact tracing the biggest challenge with the winter sports season.
In some areas of Michigan, Uyl said anyone who participated in a contest where one athlete on any team later tests positive for COVID-19 had to quarantine for 14 days. Others are being told the time period is actually 10 days, per updated guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It'd be wonderful if the CDC would give some clear guidance that with all education related positive cases, here is the contact tracing requirements and the time frames," Uyl said. "Or if nothing else, even within our state so that each local health department was handling that in the same way."
The MHSAA estimates the MHDDS order, which will not be in effect for the length of the basketball districts, impacts less than 2,000 student-athletes. Uyl noted that for the 896 wrestlers it impacts ahead of the state finals, getting tested for COVID-19 wasn’t anything new.
However, Uyl said the order at its face asks more questions than the MHSAA simply could answer right away. Those included: “How often would athletes have to get tested?” “How would schools get the tests?” “Do vaccinated coaches and students need to get tested?” and “Will this continue for the upcoming spring sports season?”
MDHHS is supposed to release a series of testing guidance Saturday to the MHSAA. Michigan's vaccination criteria opens up to anyone aged 16 and older three days following the testing requirements effective date.
Spring sports practices are set to begin as early as Monday, the bulk of which the MHSAA considers non-contact sports.
“Headline number one is that winter sports and tournaments will proceed as scheduled,” Uyl said. “They will proceed with the current facemask requirements that have been in place now for several weeks.”
Uyl said the order leads him to believe that junior high athletic programs, club and travel sports will not be excluded from being required to get tested for COVID-19.
Whitmer said Friday, for now, she doesn't plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions — noting ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about virus variants that more easily spread.
“If we all take our own personal responsibility here,” Whitmer said, "we can keep these things reengaged and do it safely."