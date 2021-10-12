Michigan Prep Volleyball Rankings as of Oct. 11, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half
Division 1
1 Bloomfield Hills Marian
2 Macomb Dakota
3 Hudsonville
4 Rockford
5 Ann Arbor Skyline
6 Farmington Hills Mercy
7 Novi
8 Northville
9 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
10 Lake Orion
Honorable Mention
Clarkston
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Saline
Davison
Traverse City West
Grandville
Byron Center
Lowell
Portage Northern
Division 2
1 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
2 Grand Rapids Christian
3 Detroit Country Day
4 Lake Odessa Lakewood
5 North Branch
6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7 Cadillac
8 Hudsonville Unity Christian
9 Grand Rapids West Catholic
10 Lansing Catholic
Honorable Mention
Niles
Whitehall
Essexville Garber
Wayland
Division 3
1 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
3 Calumet
4 Pewamo-Westphalia
5 Bronson
6 Centreville
7 Reese
8 Kalamazoo Christian
9 Saginaw Valley Lutheran
10 Charlevoix
Honorable Mention
Adrian Madison
Brooklyn Columbia Central
Bad Axe
McBain
Morley Stanwood
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Division 4
1 Athens
2 Adrian Lenawee Christian
3 Battle Creek St Philip
4 Lansing Christian
5 Traverse City Christian
6 Plymouth Christian Academy
7 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
8 Ubly
9 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
10 Mendon
Honorable Mention
Carney-Nadeau
Fowler
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian