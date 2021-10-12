Michigan Prep Volleyball Rankings as of Oct. 11, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half

Division 1

1 Bloomfield Hills Marian

2 Macomb Dakota

3 Hudsonville

4 Rockford

5 Ann Arbor Skyline

6 Farmington Hills Mercy

7 Novi

8 Northville

9 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

10 Lake Orion

Honorable Mention

Clarkston

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Saline

Davison

Traverse City West

Grandville

Byron Center

Lowell

Portage Northern

Division 2

1 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

2 Grand Rapids Christian

3 Detroit Country Day

4 Lake Odessa Lakewood

5 North Branch

6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7 Cadillac

8 Hudsonville Unity Christian

9 Grand Rapids West Catholic

10 Lansing Catholic

Honorable Mention

Niles

Whitehall

Essexville Garber

Wayland

Division 3

1 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

3 Calumet

4 Pewamo-Westphalia

5 Bronson

6 Centreville

7 Reese

8 Kalamazoo Christian

9 Saginaw Valley Lutheran

10 Charlevoix

Honorable Mention

Adrian Madison

Brooklyn Columbia Central

Bad Axe

McBain

Morley Stanwood

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Division 4

1 Athens

2 Adrian Lenawee Christian

3 Battle Creek St Philip

4 Lansing Christian

5 Traverse City Christian

6 Plymouth Christian Academy

7 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

8 Ubly

9 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

10 Mendon

Honorable Mention

Carney-Nadeau

Fowler

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you