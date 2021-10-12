Michigan prep tennis rankings as of Oct. 4, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half

Division 1

T-1 Bloomfield Hills

T-1 Troy

3 Novi

4 Ann Arbor Pioneer

5 Holland West Ottawa

6 Rockford

7 Hudsonville

8 Northville

T-9 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

T-9 Detroit Catholic Central

Division 2

1 Okemos

2 Mattawan

3 Detroit U-D Jesuit

4 Birmingham Groves

5 Birmingham Seaholm

6 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

7 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8 Midland Dow

9 Grosse Pointe South

T-10 Byron Center

T-10 Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 3

1 Ann Arbor Greenhills

2 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3 Detroit Country Day

4 Chelsea

5 Grand Rapids Christian

6 St Clair

7 Sturgis

8 East Grand Rapids

9 Ada Forest Hills Eastern

T-10 Haslett

T-10 Holland Christian

Division 4

1 Traverse City St Francis

2 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3 Hudsonville Unity Christian

4 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

5 Big Rapids

6 Allegan

7 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

8 Jackson Lumen Christi

T-9 Grand Rapids South Christian

T-9 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

T-9 Grand Rapids West Catholic

12 Berrien Springs

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you