Michigan prep tennis rankings as of Oct. 4, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half
Division 1
T-1 Bloomfield Hills
T-1 Troy
3 Novi
4 Ann Arbor Pioneer
5 Holland West Ottawa
6 Rockford
7 Hudsonville
8 Northville
T-9 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
T-9 Detroit Catholic Central
Division 2
1 Okemos
2 Mattawan
3 Detroit U-D Jesuit
4 Birmingham Groves
5 Birmingham Seaholm
6 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
7 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8 Midland Dow
9 Grosse Pointe South
T-10 Byron Center
T-10 Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 3
1 Ann Arbor Greenhills
2 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3 Detroit Country Day
4 Chelsea
5 Grand Rapids Christian
6 St Clair
7 Sturgis
8 East Grand Rapids
9 Ada Forest Hills Eastern
T-10 Haslett
T-10 Holland Christian
Division 4
1 Traverse City St Francis
2 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3 Hudsonville Unity Christian
4 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
5 Big Rapids
6 Allegan
7 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
8 Jackson Lumen Christi
T-9 Grand Rapids South Christian
T-9 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
T-9 Grand Rapids West Catholic
12 Berrien Springs