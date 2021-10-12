Michigan prep girls golf rankings as of Oct. 5, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half

Division 1

1 Northville

2 Plymouth

3 Okemos

4 Brighton

5 Rochester Adams

6 Ann Arbor Pioneer

7 Troy Athens

8 Rochester

9 Clarkston

10 Bloomfield Hills

Division 2

1 South Lyon

2 Haslett

3 Richland Gull Lake

4 Farmington Hills Mercy

5 Byron Center

6 Dearborn Divine Child

7 Port Huron Northern

8 East Grand Rapids

9 Battle Creek Lakeview

10 Birmingham Seaholm

Division 3

1 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2 Macomb Lutheran North

3 Goodrich

4 Grand Rapids South Christian

5 Grosse Ile

6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7 Flint Powers Catholic

8 Hudsonville Unity Christian

9 Freeland

10 Ludington

Division 4

1 Montague

2 Remus Chippewa Hills

3 Jackson Lumen Christi

4 Lansing Catholic

5 Ann Arbor Greenhills

6 Adrian Lenawee Christian

7 Kalamazoo Christian

8 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

9 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

10 South Haven

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you