Michigan prep girls golf rankings as of Oct. 5, 2021 from the MHSAA's Second Half
Division 1
1 Northville
2 Plymouth
3 Okemos
4 Brighton
5 Rochester Adams
6 Ann Arbor Pioneer
7 Troy Athens
8 Rochester
9 Clarkston
10 Bloomfield Hills
Division 2
1 South Lyon
2 Haslett
3 Richland Gull Lake
4 Farmington Hills Mercy
5 Byron Center
6 Dearborn Divine Child
7 Port Huron Northern
8 East Grand Rapids
9 Battle Creek Lakeview
10 Birmingham Seaholm
Division 3
1 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2 Macomb Lutheran North
3 Goodrich
4 Grand Rapids South Christian
5 Grosse Ile
6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7 Flint Powers Catholic
8 Hudsonville Unity Christian
9 Freeland
10 Ludington
Division 4
1 Montague
2 Remus Chippewa Hills
3 Jackson Lumen Christi
4 Lansing Catholic
5 Ann Arbor Greenhills
6 Adrian Lenawee Christian
7 Kalamazoo Christian
8 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
9 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
10 South Haven