Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings as of Oct. 10, 2021
Division 1
1 Troy
2 Clarkston
3 New Baltimore Anchor Bay
4 Okemos
5 Northville
6 Berkley
7 Traverse City West
8 East Kentwood
9 Midland Dow
10 Troy Athens
11 East Lansing
12 Rochester
13 Ann Arbor Skyline
14 Ann Arbor Pioneer
15 Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1 Richland Gull Lake
2 St Joseph
3 Plainwell
4 Fenton
5 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6 Marshall
7 Fruitport
8 Petoskey
9 Spring Lake
10 Holland
11 Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
12 DeWitt
13 Grand Rapids Christian
14 East Grand Rapids
15 Ludington
Division 3
1 Holland Christian
2 Grosse Ile
3 Hudsonville Unity Christian
4 Elk Rapids
5 Grand Rapids South Christian
6 Imlay City
7 Williamston
8 Detroit Country Day
9 Frankenmuth
10 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11 Wyoming Lee
12 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13 Boyne City
14 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
15 Lake Odessa Lakewood
Division 4
1 Hartford
2 Grandville Calvin Christian
3 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
5 Clarkston Everest Collegiate
6 Wyoming Potter's House Christian
7 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8 McBain Northern Michigan Christian
9 Hillsdale Academy
10 Bad Axe
11 Lansing Christian
12 Madison Heights Bishop Foley
13 Adrian Lenawee Christian
14 Grass Lake
15 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian