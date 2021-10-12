Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings as of Oct. 10, 2021

Division 1

1 Troy

2 Clarkston

3 New Baltimore Anchor Bay

4 Okemos

5 Northville

6 Berkley

7 Traverse City West

8 East Kentwood

9 Midland Dow

10 Troy Athens

11 East Lansing

12 Rochester

13 Ann Arbor Skyline

14 Ann Arbor Pioneer

15 Macomb Dakota

Division 2

1 Richland Gull Lake

2 St Joseph

3 Plainwell

4 Fenton

5 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6 Marshall

7 Fruitport

8 Petoskey

9 Spring Lake

10 Holland

11 Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

12 DeWitt

13 Grand Rapids Christian

14 East Grand Rapids

15 Ludington

Division 3

1 Holland Christian

2 Grosse Ile

3 Hudsonville Unity Christian

4 Elk Rapids

5 Grand Rapids South Christian

6 Imlay City

7 Williamston

8 Detroit Country Day

9 Frankenmuth

10 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11 Wyoming Lee

12 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13 Boyne City

14 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

15 Lake Odessa Lakewood

Division 4

1 Hartford

2 Grandville Calvin Christian

3 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

5 Clarkston Everest Collegiate

6 Wyoming Potter's House Christian

7 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8 McBain Northern Michigan Christian

9 Hillsdale Academy

10 Bad Axe

11 Lansing Christian

12 Madison Heights Bishop Foley

13 Adrian Lenawee Christian

14 Grass Lake

15 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

