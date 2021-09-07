Division 1

1. Northville (4-0-1)

2. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (8-0-0)

3. Berkley (8-0-1)

4. Clarkston (5-0-0)

5. Okemos (4-0-2)

6. Troy Athens (4-0-1)

7. Portage Northern (2-1-0)

8. Livonia Stevenson (3-1-0)

9. Troy (5-0-1)

10. Macomb Dakota (4-0-0)

11. East Kentwood (3-1-0)

12. Portage Central (3-0-1)

13. Novi (2-0-1)

14. Holland West Ottawa (4-1-1)

15. Traverse City West (2-2-2)

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake (8-0-0)

2. Holland (4-1-1)

3. St. Joseph (5-0-1)

4. Fenton (5-0-0)

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (3-0-0)

6. Plainwell (2-1-3)

7. Fruitport (5-0-0)

8. Mattawan (3-1-1)

9. Ludington (5-0-0)

10. Marshall (6-2-0)

11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-1-2)

12. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1-1)

13. Petoskey (6-1-2)

14. Grand Rapids Northview (2-0-3)

15. Clio (5-0-0)

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0-1)

2. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-0-1)

3. Holland Christian (4-1-1)

4. Grosse Ile (3-0-0)

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-2-2)

6. Imlay City (8-1-1)

7. Williamston (4-2-0)

8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (3-2-2)

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (2-1-3)

10. Frankenmuth (5-1-2)

11. Detroit Country Day (4-2-0)

12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-3-2)

13. Harbor Beach (6-1-1)

14. Flint Powers Catholic (3-1-0)

15. Macomb Lutheran North (2-2-2)

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (4-0-0)

2. Grandville Calvin Christian (4-0-1)

3. Hartford (7-0-0)

4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (6-2-0)

5. Hillsdale Academy (4-2-0)

6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian (4-3-0)

7. North Muskegon (4-4-0)

8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-0-0)

9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (2-1-3)

10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-1-1)

11. Lansing Christian (4-1-0)

12. Grass Lake (4-2-1)

13. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (4-0-3)

14. Midland Calvary Baptist (3-1-1)

15. Bad Axe (3-2-1)

