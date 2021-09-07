Division 1
1. Northville (4-0-1)
2. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (8-0-0)
3. Berkley (8-0-1)
4. Clarkston (5-0-0)
5. Okemos (4-0-2)
6. Troy Athens (4-0-1)
7. Portage Northern (2-1-0)
8. Livonia Stevenson (3-1-0)
9. Troy (5-0-1)
10. Macomb Dakota (4-0-0)
11. East Kentwood (3-1-0)
12. Portage Central (3-0-1)
13. Novi (2-0-1)
14. Holland West Ottawa (4-1-1)
15. Traverse City West (2-2-2)
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake (8-0-0)
2. Holland (4-1-1)
3. St. Joseph (5-0-1)
4. Fenton (5-0-0)
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (3-0-0)
6. Plainwell (2-1-3)
7. Fruitport (5-0-0)
8. Mattawan (3-1-1)
9. Ludington (5-0-0)
10. Marshall (6-2-0)
11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-1-2)
12. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1-1)
13. Petoskey (6-1-2)
14. Grand Rapids Northview (2-0-3)
15. Clio (5-0-0)
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0-1)
2. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-0-1)
3. Holland Christian (4-1-1)
4. Grosse Ile (3-0-0)
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-2-2)
6. Imlay City (8-1-1)
7. Williamston (4-2-0)
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (3-2-2)
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (2-1-3)
10. Frankenmuth (5-1-2)
11. Detroit Country Day (4-2-0)
12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-3-2)
13. Harbor Beach (6-1-1)
14. Flint Powers Catholic (3-1-0)
15. Macomb Lutheran North (2-2-2)
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (4-0-0)
2. Grandville Calvin Christian (4-0-1)
3. Hartford (7-0-0)
4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (6-2-0)
5. Hillsdale Academy (4-2-0)
6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian (4-3-0)
7. North Muskegon (4-4-0)
8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-0-0)
9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (2-1-3)
10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-1-1)
11. Lansing Christian (4-1-0)
12. Grass Lake (4-2-1)
13. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (4-0-3)
14. Midland Calvary Baptist (3-1-1)
15. Bad Axe (3-2-1)