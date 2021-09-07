Cross country
Michigan High School Cross Country rankings
LP Division 1 Boys
1 Caledonia — R3
2 Traverse City Central — R2
3 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
4 Romeo — R9
5 Rockford — R1
6 Hartland — R4
7 Brighton — R4
8 Northville — R6
9 Novi — R6
10 Lowell — R1
11 Davison — R2
12 East Lansing — R4
13 Lake Orion — R9
14 Saline — R5
15 Detroit Catholic Central — R6
HM Farmington — R7
HM Portage Central — R3
HM Traverse City West — R2
HM Salem — R6
HM Plymouth — R6
LP Division 1 Girls
1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
2 Holland West Ottawa — R3
3 Saline — R5
4 Traverse City Central — R2
5 Brighton — R4
6 Northville — R6
7 Romeo — R9
8 Plymouth — R6
9 Jenison — R3
10 Temperance Bedford — R5
11 Portage Central — R3
12 Walled Lake Northern — R7
13 Traverse City West — R2
14 Grand Blanc — R7
15 Clarkston — R9
HM St Joseph — R3
LP Division 2 Boys
1 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
2 East Grand Rapids — R14
3 Freeland — R15
4 St Johns — R14
5 Chelsea — R18
6 Spring Lake — R11
7 Sparta — R10
8 Flint Powers Catholic — R15
9 St Clair — R17
10 Clio — R15
11 Linden — R16
12 Otsego — R12
13 Ionia — R14
14 Holland Christian — R12
15 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14
HM Adrian — R18
LP Division 2 Girls
1 East Grand Rapids — R14
2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14
4 Freeland — R15
5 Mason — R13
6 Zeeland East — R12
7 Shepherd — R15
8 Pinckney — R16
9 Otsego — R12
10 Marshall — R13
10 Spring Lake — R11
12 Goodrich — R16
13 Petoskey — R10
14 Warren Regina — R17
15 Whitehall — R10
LP Division 3 Boys
1 Traverse City St Francis — R19
2 Hart — R20
3 St Louis — R25
4 Ithaca — R24
5 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
6 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
7 Lansing Catholic — R24
8 Kalkaska — R19
9 Caro — R25
10 Stockbridge — R27
11 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27
12 Reed City — R20
13 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
14 Benzie Central — R20
15 Clinton — R27
HM Hanover-Horton — R23
LP Division 3 Girls
1 Hart — R20
2 Traverse City St Francis — R19
3 St Louis — R25
4 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
5 Lansing Catholic — R24
6 Benzie Central — R20
7 Caro — R25
8 Reese — R25
9 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
10 Kent City — R21
10 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
12 Ithaca — R24
13 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23
14 Reed City — R20
15 Leslie — R23
LP Division 4 Boys
1 Carson City-Crystal — R33
2 Breckenridge — R30
3 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
4 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31
5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
6 Concord — R34
7 Dansville — R33
8 Hillsdale Academy — R34
9 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
10 Mason County Eastern — R29
11 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
12 Webberville — R33
13 White Cloud — R29
14 Whitmore Lake — R33
15 Frankfort — R29
HM Buckley — R29
LP Division 4 Girls
1 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
2 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
3 Hillsdale Academy — R34
4 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36
5 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
6 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31
7 Beal City — R30
8 Fowler — R33
9 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36
10 Ubly — R35
10 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35
12 Allen Park Cabrini — R36
13 Lansing Christian — R33
14 Breckenridge — R30
15 Mason County Eastern — R29
UP Division 1 Boys
1 Marquette
2 Sault Ste Marie
3 Houghton
UP Division 1 Girls
1 Marquette
2 Houghton
3 Negaunee
UP Division 2 Boys
1 Hancock
2 St Ignace
3 Wakefield-Marenisco
UP Division 2 Girls
1 Hancock
2 Manistique
3 Painesdale Jeffers
UP Division 3 Boys
1 Chassell
2 Dollar Bay
3 Munising
UP Division 3 Girls
1 Munising
2 Chassell
3 Newberry
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OFs Kike Hernandez and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Taylor Mott for assignment. Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy on a minor league contract.