Cross country

Michigan High School Cross Country rankings

LP Division 1 Boys

1 Caledonia — R3

2 Traverse City Central — R2

3 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

4 Romeo — R9

5 Rockford — R1

6 Hartland — R4

7 Brighton — R4

8 Northville — R6

9 Novi — R6

10 Lowell — R1

11 Davison — R2

12 East Lansing — R4

13 Lake Orion — R9

14 Saline — R5

15 Detroit Catholic Central — R6

HM Farmington — R7

HM Portage Central — R3

HM Traverse City West — R2

HM Salem — R6

HM Plymouth — R6

LP Division 1 Girls

1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

2 Holland West Ottawa — R3

3 Saline — R5

4 Traverse City Central — R2

5 Brighton — R4

6 Northville — R6

7 Romeo — R9

8 Plymouth — R6

9 Jenison — R3

10 Temperance Bedford — R5

11 Portage Central — R3

12 Walled Lake Northern — R7

13 Traverse City West — R2

14 Grand Blanc — R7

15 Clarkston — R9

HM St Joseph — R3

LP Division 2 Boys

1 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

2 East Grand Rapids — R14

3 Freeland — R15

4 St Johns — R14

5 Chelsea — R18

6 Spring Lake — R11

7 Sparta — R10

8 Flint Powers Catholic — R15

9 St Clair — R17

10 Clio — R15

11 Linden — R16

12 Otsego — R12

13 Ionia — R14

14 Holland Christian — R12

15 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14

HM Adrian — R18

LP Division 2 Girls

1 East Grand Rapids — R14

2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14

4 Freeland — R15

5 Mason — R13

6 Zeeland East — R12

7 Shepherd — R15

8 Pinckney — R16

9 Otsego — R12

10 Marshall — R13

10 Spring Lake — R11

12 Goodrich — R16

13 Petoskey — R10

14 Warren Regina — R17

15 Whitehall — R10

LP Division 3 Boys

1 Traverse City St Francis — R19

2 Hart — R20

3 St Louis — R25

4 Ithaca — R24

5 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

6 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

7 Lansing Catholic — R24

8 Kalkaska — R19

9 Caro — R25

10 Stockbridge — R27

11 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27

12 Reed City — R20

13 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

14 Benzie Central — R20

15 Clinton — R27

HM Hanover-Horton — R23

LP Division 3 Girls

1 Hart — R20

2 Traverse City St Francis — R19

3 St Louis — R25

4 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

5 Lansing Catholic — R24

6 Benzie Central — R20

7 Caro — R25

8 Reese — R25

9 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

10 Kent City — R21

10 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

12 Ithaca — R24

13 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23

14 Reed City — R20

15 Leslie — R23

LP Division 4 Boys

1 Carson City-Crystal — R33

2 Breckenridge — R30

3 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

4 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31

5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

6 Concord — R34

7 Dansville — R33

8 Hillsdale Academy — R34

9 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34

10 Mason County Eastern — R29

11 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30

12 Webberville — R33

13 White Cloud — R29

14 Whitmore Lake — R33

15 Frankfort — R29

HM Buckley — R29

LP Division 4 Girls

1 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

2 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30

3 Hillsdale Academy — R34

4 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36

5 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

6 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31

7 Beal City — R30

8 Fowler — R33

9 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36

10 Ubly — R35

10 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35

12 Allen Park Cabrini — R36

13 Lansing Christian — R33

14 Breckenridge — R30

15 Mason County Eastern — R29

UP Division 1 Boys

1 Marquette

2 Sault Ste Marie

3 Houghton

UP Division 1 Girls

1 Marquette

2 Houghton

3 Negaunee

UP Division 2 Boys

1 Hancock

2 St Ignace

3 Wakefield-Marenisco

UP Division 2 Girls

1 Hancock

2 Manistique

3 Painesdale Jeffers

UP Division 3 Boys

1 Chassell

2 Dollar Bay

3 Munising

UP Division 3 Girls

1 Munising

2 Chassell

3 Newberry

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OFs Kike Hernandez and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Taylor Mott for assignment. Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy on a minor league contract.

