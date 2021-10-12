Michigan rankings from MichiganCrossCountry.com as of Oct. 11

LP Division 1 Boys

1 Caledonia — R3

2 Brighton — R4

3 Romeo — R9

4 Traverse City Central — R2

5 Grand Haven — R1

6 Northville — R6

7 Lake Orion — R9

8 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

9 Hartland — R4

10 White Lake Lakeland — R7

11 Portage Central — R3

12 Walled Lake Northern — R7

13 Okemos — R4

14 Lowell — R1

15 Milford — R7

HM Saline — R5

LP Division 1 Girls

1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

2 Holland West Ottawa — R3

3 Saline — R5

4 Traverse City Central — R2

5 Northville — R6

6 Romeo — R9

7 Brighton — R4

8 Ann Arbor Skyline — R4

9 Oxford — R9

10 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central — R1

11 Okemos — R4

12 Grand Haven — R1

13 Temperance Bedford — R5

14 St Joseph — R3

15 Walled Lake Northern — R7

HM South Lyon East — R4

LP Division 2 Boys

1 Otsego — R12

2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

3 Chelsea — R18

4 Adrian — R18

5 East Grand Rapids — R14

6 Pinckney — R16

7 St Johns — R14

8 Freeland — R15

9 Fremont — R10

10 Sparta — R10

11 Battle Creek Harper Creek — R13

12 Linden — R16

13 Flint Powers Catholic — R15

14 Yale — R17

15 Petoskey — R10

LP Division 2 Girls

1 East Grand Rapids — R14

2 Petoskey — R10

3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14

4 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

5 Otsego — R12

6 Freeland — R15

7 Mason — R13

8 Marshall — R13

9 Spring Lake — R11

10 Goodrich — R16

11 Shepherd — R15

12 Zeeland East — R12

13 Allendale — R11

14 Cadillac — R10

15 Chelsea — R18

HM Tecumseh — R18

LP Division 3 Boys

1 St Louis — R25

2 Traverse City St Francis — R19

3 Hart — R20

4 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

5 Lansing Catholic — R24

6 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

7 Ithaca — R24

8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

9 Stockbridge — R27

10 Charlevoix — R19

11 Manchester — R27

12 Benzie Central — R20

13 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27

14 Harbor Springs — R19

15 Caro — R25

HM Kalkaska — R19

LP Division 3 Girls

1 Hart — R20

2 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23

3 Lansing Catholic — R24

4 St Louis — R25

5 Kent City — R21

6 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

7 Traverse City St Francis — R19

8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

9 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard — R27

10 Ithaca — R24

11 Benzie Central — R20

12 Caro — R25

13 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

14 Harbor Springs — R19

15 Manton — R20

HM Reese — R25

LP Division 4 Boys

1 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

2 Concord — R34

3 Breckenridge — R30

4 Hillsdale Academy — R34

5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

6 Whitmore Lake — R33

7 Carson City-Crystal — R33

8 White Cloud — R29

9 Petoskey St Michael Academy — R28

10 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34

11 Dansville — R33

12 Riverview Gabriel Richard — R36

13 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31

14 Mason County Eastern — R29

15 Gobles — R31

HM Webberville — R33

LP Division 4 Girls

1 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31

2 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36

3 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

4 Hillsdale Academy — R34

5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

6 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36

7 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30

8 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35

9 Beal City — R30

10 Whitmore Lake — R33

11 Fowler — R33

12 Harbor Beach — R35

13 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34

14 Lansing Christian — R33

15 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36

