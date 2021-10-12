Michigan rankings from MichiganCrossCountry.com as of Oct. 11
LP Division 1 Boys
1 Caledonia — R3
2 Brighton — R4
3 Romeo — R9
4 Traverse City Central — R2
5 Grand Haven — R1
6 Northville — R6
7 Lake Orion — R9
8 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
9 Hartland — R4
10 White Lake Lakeland — R7
11 Portage Central — R3
12 Walled Lake Northern — R7
13 Okemos — R4
14 Lowell — R1
15 Milford — R7
HM Saline — R5
LP Division 1 Girls
1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
2 Holland West Ottawa — R3
3 Saline — R5
4 Traverse City Central — R2
5 Northville — R6
6 Romeo — R9
7 Brighton — R4
8 Ann Arbor Skyline — R4
9 Oxford — R9
10 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central — R1
11 Okemos — R4
12 Grand Haven — R1
13 Temperance Bedford — R5
14 St Joseph — R3
15 Walled Lake Northern — R7
HM South Lyon East — R4
LP Division 2 Boys
1 Otsego — R12
2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
3 Chelsea — R18
4 Adrian — R18
5 East Grand Rapids — R14
6 Pinckney — R16
7 St Johns — R14
8 Freeland — R15
9 Fremont — R10
10 Sparta — R10
11 Battle Creek Harper Creek — R13
12 Linden — R16
13 Flint Powers Catholic — R15
14 Yale — R17
15 Petoskey — R10
LP Division 2 Girls
1 East Grand Rapids — R14
2 Petoskey — R10
3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14
4 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
5 Otsego — R12
6 Freeland — R15
7 Mason — R13
8 Marshall — R13
9 Spring Lake — R11
10 Goodrich — R16
11 Shepherd — R15
12 Zeeland East — R12
13 Allendale — R11
14 Cadillac — R10
15 Chelsea — R18
HM Tecumseh — R18
LP Division 3 Boys
1 St Louis — R25
2 Traverse City St Francis — R19
3 Hart — R20
4 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
5 Lansing Catholic — R24
6 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
7 Ithaca — R24
8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
9 Stockbridge — R27
10 Charlevoix — R19
11 Manchester — R27
12 Benzie Central — R20
13 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27
14 Harbor Springs — R19
15 Caro — R25
HM Kalkaska — R19
LP Division 3 Girls
1 Hart — R20
2 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23
3 Lansing Catholic — R24
4 St Louis — R25
5 Kent City — R21
6 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
7 Traverse City St Francis — R19
8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
9 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard — R27
10 Ithaca — R24
11 Benzie Central — R20
12 Caro — R25
13 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
14 Harbor Springs — R19
15 Manton — R20
HM Reese — R25
LP Division 4 Boys
1 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
2 Concord — R34
3 Breckenridge — R30
4 Hillsdale Academy — R34
5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
6 Whitmore Lake — R33
7 Carson City-Crystal — R33
8 White Cloud — R29
9 Petoskey St Michael Academy — R28
10 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
11 Dansville — R33
12 Riverview Gabriel Richard — R36
13 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31
14 Mason County Eastern — R29
15 Gobles — R31
HM Webberville — R33
LP Division 4 Girls
1 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31
2 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36
3 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
4 Hillsdale Academy — R34
5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
6 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36
7 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
8 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35
9 Beal City — R30
10 Whitmore Lake — R33
11 Fowler — R33
12 Harbor Beach — R35
13 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
14 Lansing Christian — R33
15 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36