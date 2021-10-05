tcr-100121-xc

Runners compete in the TCC Twilight Cross County Meet on the Courtade Elementary School course in Traverse City on Thursday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

prep xc

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

for October 4, 2021

LP Division 1 Boys

1 Caledonia — R3

2 Romeo — R9

3 Traverse City Central — R2

4 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

5 Brighton — R4

6 Grand Haven — R1

7 Lake Orion — R9

8 Northville — R6

9 Okemos — R4

10 Rockford — R1

11 Lowell — R1

12 Walled Lake Northern — R7

13 Portage Central — R3

14 Hartland — R4

15 Battle Creek Lakeview — R3

HM White Lake Lakeland — R7

HM Livonia Churchill — R6

LP Division 1 Girls

1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5

2 Holland West Ottawa — R3

3 Traverse City Central — R2

4 Saline — R5

5 Brighton — R4

6 Northville — R6

7 Romeo — R9

8 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central — R1

9 St Joseph — R3

10 Oxford — R9

11 Rockford — R1

12 Temperance Bedford — R5

13 Grand Haven — R1

14 Dexter — R4

15 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern — R1

LP Division 2 Boys

1 Otsego — R12

2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

3 Adrian — R18

4 Chelsea — R18

5 Freeland — R15

6 Pinckney — R16

7 East Grand Rapids — R14

8 St Johns — R14

9 Sparta — R10

10 Linden — R16

11 Flint Powers Catholic — R15

12 Battle Creek Harper Creek — R13

13 Fremont — R10

14 Petoskey — R10

15 Riverview — R18

LP Division 2 Girls

1 East Grand Rapids — R14

2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11

3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14

4 Otsego — R12

5 Freeland — R15

6 Petoskey — R10

7 Marshall — R13

8 Mason — R13

9 Shepherd — R15

10 Spring Lake — R11

11 Goodrich — R16

12 Chelsea — R18

13 Allendale — R11

14 Zeeland East — R12

15 Warren Regina — R17

LP Division 3 Boys

1 St Louis — R25

2 Lansing Catholic — R24

3 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

4 Hart — R20

5 Traverse City St Francis — R19

6 Ithaca — R24

7 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

9 Stockbridge — R27

10 Charlevoix — R19

11 Manchester — R27

12 Harbor Springs — R19

13 Benzie Central — R20

14 Caro — R25

15 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27

HM Kalkaska — R19

HM Elk Rapids — R19

LP Division 3 Girls

1 Hart — R20

2 Lansing Catholic — R24

3 St Louis — R25

4 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23

5 Traverse City St Francis — R19

6 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24

7 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21

8 Kent City — R21

9 Ithaca — R24

10 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard — R27

11 Benzie Central — R20

12 Caro — R25

13 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21

14 Reese — R25

15 Harbor Springs — R19

HM Sandusky — R25

LP Division 4 Boys

1 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

2 Concord — R34

3 Breckenridge — R30

4 Hillsdale Academy — R34

5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

6 Dansville — R33

7 Carson City-Crystal — R33

8 White Cloud — R29

9 Whitmore Lake — R33

10 Riverview Gabriel Richard — R36

11 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34

12 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31

13 Petoskey St Michael Academy — R28

14 Mason County Eastern — R29

15 Webberville — R33

HM Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36

LP Division 4 Girls

1 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31

2 Kalamazoo Christian — R32

3 Hillsdale Academy — R34

4 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28

5 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36

6 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36

7 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35

8 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30

9 Fowler — R33

10 Beal City — R30

11 Whitmore Lake — R33

12 Harbor Beach — R35

13 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34

14 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36

15 Lansing Christian — R33

Bowling

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

MEN

Series

Andrew Hulburt 664 (235-225-204)

Jake Kauffman 647 (233-223-191)

Brian Zapalski 645 (278-203)

Ray Cleis 644 (228-214-202)

Shaw Strieter 606 (247-195)

Rich Carpenter 592 (213-200)

Mike White 582 (213)

Gordon Hulburt 557 (215)

Bob Zeeff 553 (235)

Steve White 551 (217)

Jake Kauffman 550 (204-199)

Game

Steve Hobbs 223

Ralph Garber 215

Mike White 208

Bill Haps 207

Tom Davidson 203

Jim Allen 202

Jeff Goldberg 199

WOMEN

Series

Debbie Patton 543 (199)

Sarah Leathers 532 (202)

Amy Allen 502 (181)

Game

Andi Bartsch 195

Jane Zych 188

Karen Thomas 185

Kathy Monroe 180

Billie Drenth 179

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated CF Rob Refsnyder and RHPs Bailey Ober and John Grant from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jhoan Duran, CF Gilberto Celestino, LHP Andrew Albers and 3B Drew Maggi from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Brody Koerner for assignment.

Selected the contract of CF Greg Allen and C Rob Brantley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Luis Gil, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon and LHP Jordan Montgomery to the minor leagues.

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR

Trending Video

Recommended for you