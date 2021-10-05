prep xc
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
for October 4, 2021
LP Division 1 Boys
1 Caledonia — R3
2 Romeo — R9
3 Traverse City Central — R2
4 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
5 Brighton — R4
6 Grand Haven — R1
7 Lake Orion — R9
8 Northville — R6
9 Okemos — R4
10 Rockford — R1
11 Lowell — R1
12 Walled Lake Northern — R7
13 Portage Central — R3
14 Hartland — R4
15 Battle Creek Lakeview — R3
HM White Lake Lakeland — R7
HM Livonia Churchill — R6
LP Division 1 Girls
1 Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
2 Holland West Ottawa — R3
3 Traverse City Central — R2
4 Saline — R5
5 Brighton — R4
6 Northville — R6
7 Romeo — R9
8 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central — R1
9 St Joseph — R3
10 Oxford — R9
11 Rockford — R1
12 Temperance Bedford — R5
13 Grand Haven — R1
14 Dexter — R4
15 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern — R1
LP Division 2 Boys
1 Otsego — R12
2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
3 Adrian — R18
4 Chelsea — R18
5 Freeland — R15
6 Pinckney — R16
7 East Grand Rapids — R14
8 St Johns — R14
9 Sparta — R10
10 Linden — R16
11 Flint Powers Catholic — R15
12 Battle Creek Harper Creek — R13
13 Fremont — R10
14 Petoskey — R10
15 Riverview — R18
LP Division 2 Girls
1 East Grand Rapids — R14
2 Grand Rapids Christian — R11
3 Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R14
4 Otsego — R12
5 Freeland — R15
6 Petoskey — R10
7 Marshall — R13
8 Mason — R13
9 Shepherd — R15
10 Spring Lake — R11
11 Goodrich — R16
12 Chelsea — R18
13 Allendale — R11
14 Zeeland East — R12
15 Warren Regina — R17
LP Division 3 Boys
1 St Louis — R25
2 Lansing Catholic — R24
3 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
4 Hart — R20
5 Traverse City St Francis — R19
6 Ithaca — R24
7 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
8 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
9 Stockbridge — R27
10 Charlevoix — R19
11 Manchester — R27
12 Harbor Springs — R19
13 Benzie Central — R20
14 Caro — R25
15 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central — R27
HM Kalkaska — R19
HM Elk Rapids — R19
LP Division 3 Girls
1 Hart — R20
2 Lansing Catholic — R24
3 St Louis — R25
4 Jackson Lumen Christi — R23
5 Traverse City St Francis — R19
6 Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
7 Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
8 Kent City — R21
9 Ithaca — R24
10 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard — R27
11 Benzie Central — R20
12 Caro — R25
13 Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
14 Reese — R25
15 Harbor Springs — R19
HM Sandusky — R25
LP Division 4 Boys
1 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
2 Concord — R34
3 Breckenridge — R30
4 Hillsdale Academy — R34
5 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
6 Dansville — R33
7 Carson City-Crystal — R33
8 White Cloud — R29
9 Whitmore Lake — R33
10 Riverview Gabriel Richard — R36
11 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
12 Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31
13 Petoskey St Michael Academy — R28
14 Mason County Eastern — R29
15 Webberville — R33
HM Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36
LP Division 4 Girls
1 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian — R31
2 Kalamazoo Christian — R32
3 Hillsdale Academy — R34
4 Johannesburg-Lewiston — R28
5 Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest — R36
6 Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36
7 Unionville-Sebewaing — R35
8 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
9 Fowler — R33
10 Beal City — R30
11 Whitmore Lake — R33
12 Harbor Beach — R35
13 Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
14 Royal Oak Shrine Catholic — R36
15 Lansing Christian — R33
Bowling
BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
MEN
Series
Andrew Hulburt 664 (235-225-204)
Jake Kauffman 647 (233-223-191)
Brian Zapalski 645 (278-203)
Ray Cleis 644 (228-214-202)
Shaw Strieter 606 (247-195)
Rich Carpenter 592 (213-200)
Mike White 582 (213)
Gordon Hulburt 557 (215)
Bob Zeeff 553 (235)
Steve White 551 (217)
Jake Kauffman 550 (204-199)
Game
Steve Hobbs 223
Ralph Garber 215
Mike White 208
Bill Haps 207
Tom Davidson 203
Jim Allen 202
Jeff Goldberg 199
WOMEN
Series
Debbie Patton 543 (199)
Sarah Leathers 532 (202)
Amy Allen 502 (181)
Game
Andi Bartsch 195
Jane Zych 188
Karen Thomas 185
Kathy Monroe 180
Billie Drenth 179
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated CF Rob Refsnyder and RHPs Bailey Ober and John Grant from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jhoan Duran, CF Gilberto Celestino, LHP Andrew Albers and 3B Drew Maggi from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Brody Koerner for assignment.
Selected the contract of CF Greg Allen and C Rob Brantley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Luis Gil, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon and LHP Jordan Montgomery to the minor leagues.