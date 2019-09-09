fb pic
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP FOOTBALL

Michigan Associated Press football poll

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (2-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (2-0) 44

3. Rockford (2-0) 36

4. Dearborn Fordson (2-0) 28

5. Grandville (2-0) 24

6. Lake Orion (2-0) 21

(tie) Davison (2-0) 21

8. West Bloomfield (1-1) 17

9. Rochester Adams (2-0) 14

10. Detroit Catholic Central (1-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 5. Romeo 5. Plymouth 4. Holt 1.

Division 2

School Total Points

1. Muskegon Mona Shores (3) (2-0) 47

2. Birmingham Groves (2) (2-0) 45

3. Walled Lake Western (2-0) 38

4. Midland (2-0) 31

5. South Lyon (2-0) 26

6. Oak Park (1-1) 19

7. Livonia Franklin (2-0) 18

8. Warren De La Salle (1-1) 15

9. Warren Mott (2-0) 12

10. Portage Northern (2-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 5. Port Huron Northern 5. Portage Central 2. Grosse Pointe South 1.

Division 3

School Total Points

1. Muskegon (5) (2-0) 50

2. Edwardsburg (2-0) 42

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-0) 35

4. Zeeland West (2-0) 31

5. Mount Pleasant (2-0) 30

6. Chelsea (2-0) 20

7. Coldwater (2-0) 15

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (2-0) 14

9. Warren Woods Tower (2-0) 8

10. Mason (2-0) 6

(tie) River Rouge (1-1) 6

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 5. Zeeland East 5. Riverview 4. Flint Kearsley 2. Grand Rapids Northview 1. DeWitt 1.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Paw Paw (1) (2-0) 41

2. Detroit Country Day (3) (2-0) 38

3. Hamilton (2-0) 33

4. Escanaba (2-0) 29

5. Flint Powers (2-0) 21

6. Milan (2-0) 19

7. Muskegon Orchard View (2-0) 16

8. Williamston (2-0) 14

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-1) 11

(tie) Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (2-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Hudsonville Unity Christian 10. Sparta (1) 10. Vicksburg 7. Ludington 5. North Branch 5. Fowlerville 4.

Division 5

School Total Points

1. Montague (1) (2-0) 36

2. Portland (1) (2-0) 35

3. Muskegon Oakridge (1) (2-0) 33

4. Lansing Catholic (2-0) 23

5. Kingsley (2-0) 19

(tie) Frankenmuth (1) (2-0) 19

7. Marine City (2-0) 13

8. Clare (2-0) 12

9. Hillsdale (2-0) 11

10. Saginaw Swan Valley (1-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Hopkins 5. Comstock Park 3. Olivet 3. Onsted 2.

Division 6

School Total Points

1. Ithaca (2) (2-0) 37

2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (2-0) 35

3. Glen Lake (1) (2-0) 32

4. Warren Michigan Collegiate (2-0) 26

5. Montrose (1) (2-0) 21

6. Flint Hamady (2-0) 19

7. Grass Lake (2-0) 17

8. Niles Brandywine (2-0) 14

9. Gladstone (2-0) 12

10. Brooklyn Columbia Central (2-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Hemlock 1. Ravenna 1.

Division 7

School Total Points

1. New Lothrop (1) (2-0) 26

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (2-0) 19

(tie) Clinton (2-0) 19

4. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (2-0) 18

5. Schoolcraft (2-0) 15

6. Sand Creek (2-0) 12

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-0) 10

8. Cassopolis (2-0) 9

9. Centreville (2-0) 7

(tie) Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (2-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Beaverton 6. Gobles 6. Iron Mountain 5. Springport 3. West Iron County 2. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1.

Division 8

School Total Points

1. Reading (2) (1-1) 27

2. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-0) 26

3. Ishpeming (2-0) 21

4. Harbor Beach (1) (2-0) 18

5. Saginaw Nouvel (2-0) 16

6. Ubly (2-0) 10

6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (2-0) 10

8. White Pigeon (2-0) 9

9. Mount Clemens (2-0) 8

10. Johannesburg-Lewiston (2-0) 6

(tie) Fowler (2-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Flint Beecher 4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 2. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1.

Division 8 Player

School Total Points

1. Pickford (2-0) 44

2. Morrice (4) (2-0) 40

3. Powers North Central (1) (2-0) 33

4. Onekama (2-0) 22

5. Climax-Scotts (2-0) 15

Others receiving votes: Deckerville 12. Colon 8. Gaylord St. Mary 7. Newberry 7. Peck 6. Portland St Patrick 6.

Tags