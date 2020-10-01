TRAVERSE CITY — Gavin Michael pulled his mask down a tad to take a breath after scoring four goals in 30 minutes of a soccer game against TC Central.
The Traverse City West senior was greeted by a pat on the back by coach Matt Griesinger, but not until he told him to put his mask back up.
"Just trying to get our team a win," Michael said after the win.
It was almost all Michael in West's 5-0 win over Traverse City Central Thursday night. The senior, playing striker, scored the first two goals of the game 38 seconds apart in the sixth minute.
Michael added another two in the 20th and 24th minutes, the fourth he headed in on a corner kick. Junior forward Cooper Davis nabbed the final goal for West just before the half.
The four goal statline wasn't enough for Michael, who stayed in and played the entire second half at center defensive-midfield. He managed three more shots on goal with the Titans still dominating possession, each of which were saved by Central goalkeeper Colton Warren.
"I liked his willingness to get himself into some dangerous areas in front of the box," Griesinger said. "He's a guy who takes his chances pretty well, he wishes he could have poked a couple those in the second half.
"But that's the kind of the culture we've built here — to do it one at a time and to do it together."
Tony Gallegos had three assists for West while Finn Durbin and Josh Hirschenberger each had one. Blade Kalbfleisch had three saves in the first half and Josh Reece had one save after coming in relief.
Warren finished with six saves.
Central coach Mark Fiegel said his team played much better defensively in the second half. Offensively, however, the Trojans managed four shots on goal the entire game.
Fiegel said he didn't anticipate getting shutout by the Titans for the second game in row.
"Gavin is a very good player and they are a very good team," Fiegel said. "We have to show up and play an extraordinary game to to beat them and we did not do that."
The Titans (13-1-1, 7-0 Big North Conference) shutout the Trojans (9-3-2, 4-3 BNC) for the second time in as many meetings by a combined score of 9-0. West remains in control of the Big North with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
A win against Gaylord on Tuesday clinches the conference for the Titans outright, but Griesinger said he anticipates seeing the Trojans at least one more time this season.
"Very rarely has there been a year where we don't run into each other three times," he said. "My guess is it will be a district final."
Just like three years ago.
TC Central knocked TC West out of the playoffs in the 2017 district semifinals only to fall to Midland Dow in the next round.
Michael said it feels good to be on the other end this year. The loss to Central was his freshman year. This time he's among the many returners primed for a return trip to the state finals with a different attitude in crosstown matchups.
"It feels really good to eventually get up there and beat these teams by four and five (goals)," Michael said.
Though a student section lacked, both of the schools drumlines were able to be present at the West soccer stadium. The only times they were not allowed to play was when the other school was.
It made the atmosphere one that mimicked that of many European soccer matches where fans sing and drum while the ball is in play.
But Griesinger said the game didn't get emotional or dirty — outside of a few fouls that appeared harder than others. He felt his team was more passionate than emotional.
"These are games that have the ability to get super emotional," Griesinger said, "I don't think my guys got emotional."
West travels to Grand Haven at 1 p.m. Saturday before playing host to Gaylord next Tuesday. Central plays host to Petoskey at the Keystone Soccer Complex at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
