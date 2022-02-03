Division 1

1. Davison

2. Detroit Catholic Central

3. Hartland

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Temperance Bedford

6. Grandville

7. Rockford

8. Holt

9. Westland John Glenn

10. Brighton

Division 2

1. Lowell

2. Whitehall

3. Goodrich

4. Gaylord

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Monroe Jefferson

7. Mason

8. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

9. St. Joseph

10. Bay City John Glenn

Division 3

1. Dundee

2. Clinton

3. Alma

4. Algonac

5. Richmond

6. Freeland

7. Montrose

8. Kingsley

9. Yale

10. Portland

Division 4

1. Hudson

2. New Lothrop

3. St Louis

4. Union City

5. Bronson

6. Lawton

7. Manchester

8. LeRoy Pine River

9. Iron Mountain

10. Decatur

