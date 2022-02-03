Division 1
1. Davison
2. Detroit Catholic Central
3. Hartland
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Temperance Bedford
6. Grandville
7. Rockford
8. Holt
9. Westland John Glenn
10. Brighton
Division 2
1. Lowell
2. Whitehall
3. Goodrich
4. Gaylord
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Monroe Jefferson
7. Mason
8. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
9. St. Joseph
10. Bay City John Glenn
Division 3
1. Dundee
2. Clinton
3. Alma
4. Algonac
5. Richmond
6. Freeland
7. Montrose
8. Kingsley
9. Yale
10. Portland
Division 4
1. Hudson
2. New Lothrop
3. St Louis
4. Union City
5. Bronson
6. Lawton
7. Manchester
8. LeRoy Pine River
9. Iron Mountain
10. Decatur