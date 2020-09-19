EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association made several changes to the format of the lower peninsula girls golf state championship to limit the spread of COVID-19 and still award a state champion in the state's four divisions.
This year's new finals format features a single 18-hole round, instead of two 18-hole rounds on back-to-back days, with a reduced field to fall in line with regular-season tournament restrictions currently in place. That way, less teams will travel to the finals and no teams will be required to spend the night in a hotel.
"It made sense to me that they were going somehow restrict it so there weren't so many kids there," Traverse City West girls golf coach Karl Gagnon said. "It doesn't surprise me."
The six regionals in each division begin Oct. 5-10 with up to 13 teams per event, limiting the field to 72 golfers. Instead of three qualifying teams and individuals, however, only two teams and two individuals advance to the finals at Michigan State University's Forest Akers Golf Course.
Division 1 plays Oct. 16 on the East course and Division 2 on the West course; Division 3 plays Oct. 16 on the East course and Division 4 at West course.
Gagnon was surprised at how 144 kids will compete on the course each day over two days. He thought the MHSAA would have spread it out over four different courses for each division.
He's rooting for Traverse City Central to finish second, seeing the Trojans as one of the fringe programs the changes could impact the most.
"I think they can finish second, but I really thought that no question, they'd be in the top three," Gagnon said. "So if they finish third this year, then they don't go, which is a shame. In other years they would."
Gagnon said a single-day tournament paves the way for one lucky round to win a regional or a state title. Multiple round tournaments benefit the better golfers, he said, which in the past have been his own.
"I think for Anci (Dy), it is a little bit of a detriment," Gagnon said. "I think the longer the tournament, the better she is. She's very capable of if she doesn't have a good day, she comes back the next day and destroys it."
The postseason starts two weeks from now, which Gagnon said were better than nothing.
"I guess a shortened tournament is better than no tournament at all," he said.
