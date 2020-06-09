EAST LANSING — Every student of Bellaire High School can work out on the turf if they want to.
At the same time.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association relaxed its summer workout guidelines for schools in Michigan Economic Recovery for the second time this summer.
Tuesday's update applies to Regions 6 and 8 (Northwest Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula) effective June 10, the day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday they would be moved to Phase 5 of the state’s MI Safe Start plan.
The most notable difference is the MHSAA now permits indoor workouts of 50 people, so long as physical distancing practices can be exercised. The capacity of outdoor workouts was also increased from 100 to 250.
Even though indoor gatherings of 50 may commence, however, the MHSAA is discouraging those groups to congregate in groups that would be up to that limit.
“MHSAA guidance encourages smaller groups of the same students working out together,” wrote Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the MHSAA in a memorandum sent to member schools Tuesday. “This will allow for better response to a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing, if needed.
“Most weight rooms cannot accommodate physical distancing with 50 students, so the concept of smaller pods moving from larger spaces indoors or outdoors with rotations and cleaning of equipment in between is the best practice if a school decides to bring 50 students indoors at the same time.”
The allowance of 50 students indoors only apply to Regions 6 and 8. All other areas of the state, which as of Friday were in Phase 4 under the Governor's order, still have a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and 100 outdoors.
The update also did not change any of the MHSAA's previous safety guidelines on cleaning and sharing of equipment, which were primarily adopted from existing recommendations from the National Federation of High School Sports. Schools wishing to begin summer activities must both have its district declare school facilities open to students and staff and concluded its academic school year.
They also did not address attendance related questions after the Governor's order on Friday permitted gatherings of 500 in sporting venues so long as physical distancing of those not in the same household can be maintained.
Geoff Kimmerly, Communications Director with the MHSAA, said in an email on Tuesday attendance had not been discussed in detail yet, with the first fall events months away.
Competition may not begin because physical distancing exists in all regions.
"I’m sure we will provide information to go with local guidelines as we get closer to the start of the fall season and school districts are deciding on their fan attendance policies," Kimmerly wrote.
In Tuesday's release, Uyl also wrote that summer policies for Regions 6 and 8 can be viewed as a model for other regions in the state if and when they move to Phase 5.
"It is also possible that other Regions of the state will open up in similar fashion in the near future," the document read. "This guidance may be beneficial to schools in all zones."
