Division 1

1. Detroit Catholic Central

2. Brighton

3. Rockford

4. Grandville

5. Salem

6. Saginaw Heritage

7. Howell

8. Midland

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Port Huron Northern

Division 2

1. Hartland

2. Livonia Stevenson

3. Marquette

4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

5. Muskegon Mona Shores

6. Byron Center

7. Trenton

8. Canton

9. South Lyon

10. Birmingham Groves

Division 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary's

4. Houghton

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Riverview Gabriel Richard

7. Calumet

8. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

9. Midland Dow

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you