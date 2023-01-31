PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
MHSAA Power Ratings 1/30/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Grand Blanc
5. East Kentwood
6. Byron Center
7. Brighton
8. Grosse Pointe North
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Hudsonville
11. North Farmington
12. West Bloomfield
13. Muskegon
14. Utica Ford
15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth
16. Wayne Memorial
17. Jackson Northwest
18. Holland West Ottawa
19. Rochester
20. Temperance Bedford
Division 2
1. Escanaba
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Haslett
4. Lake Fenton
5. Chelsea
6. Frankenmuth
7. Wixom St Catherine
8. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
9. Dearborn Divine Child
10. Redford Westfield Prep
11. North Branch
12. Houghton
13. Detroit Country Day
14. Detroit Edison
15. Grand Rapids Christian
16. Saginaw Swan Valley
17. Goodrich
18. Vicksburg
19. Edwardsburg
20. Freeland
Division 3
1. Buchanan
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
3. Traverse City St Francis
4. Calumet
5. Hancock
6. Dansville
7. Evart
8. Harbor Springs
9. Lake City
10. Hemlock
11. Blissfield
12. Ovid-Elsie
13. Elk Rapids
14. McBain
15. Hart
16. Ithaca
17. Watervliet
18. Kalamazoo Christian
19. Sanford Meridian
20. Plymouth Christian Academy
Division 4
1. Kingston
2. Mackinaw City
3. Maple City Glen Lake
4. Indian River Inland Lakes
5. Morenci
6. Cedarville
7. Baraga
8. Pittsford
9. Norway
10. Gaylord St Mary
11. Portland St Patrick
12. Fowler
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Posen
15. Martin
16. Onaway
17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
18. Hillman
19. Johannesburg-Lewiston
20. Genesee Christian
deals
tuesday’s transactions
SOCCER
USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Irakoze Donasiyano.
USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed Ds Junior Palacios and Stefan Mueller, pending league and federation approval.
MLS Next Pro
COLORADO RAPIDS 2 — Signed M Robinson Aguirre.
