PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
MHSAA Power Ratings 1/30/23
Division 1
1. North Farmington
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Grand Rapids Northview
4. Detroit Cass Tech
5. Muskegon
6. Grand Blanc
7. Oak Park
8. Kalamazoo Central
9. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
10. Detroit U-D Jesuit
11. Ann Arbor Huron
12. Port Huron Northern
13. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
14. Troy
15. Rockford
16. Clarkston
17. Grosse Pointe South
18. Lansing Waverly
19. Grand Haven
20. Saline
Division 2
1. Benton Harbor
2. Boyne City
3. Kingsford
4. Olivet
5. Standish-Sterling
6. Big Rapids
7. Ferndale
8. Grand Rapids Christian
9. Onsted
10. Cadillac
11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
12. Ludington
13. Flint Powers Catholic
14. Warren Michigan Collegiate
15. Croswell-Lexington
16. Ionia
17. Corunna
18. Grand Rapids South Christian
19. Hart
20. Bridgeport
Division 3
1. Detroit Loyola
2. Saginaw Nouvel
3. Iron Mountain
4. Flint Beecher
5. Michigan Center
6. Laingsburg
7. Watervliet
8. Ovid-Elsie
9. Elk Rapids
10. Cass City
11. Napoleon
12. Jonesville
13. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
14. St Ignace
15. Reading
16. Grandville Calvin Christian
17. Brown City
18. Detroit Edison
19. Riverview Gabriel Richard
20. Tawas
Division 4
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Genesee Christian
3. Powers North Central
4. Taylor Trillium Academy
5. Gaylord St Mary
6. Lake Leelanau St Mary
7. Kingston
8. Traverse City Christian
9. Ironwood
10. Rudyard
11. Pittsford
12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
13. Bellevue
14. Hillman
15. Ellsworth
16. Lake Linden-Hubbell
17. Munising
18. Onaway
19. Baldwin
20. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
deals
tuesday’s transactions
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Sergii Kryvstov to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Dagur Dan Thorhallsson to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Carlos Gruezo to a designated player contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Announced the retirement of F Tosaint Ricketts and named him liaison of club and player engagement.
