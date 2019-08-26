MESICK — Otto Ream has been ready for this for years.
The longtime Mesick assistant football coach took over the Bulldogs program coming into this season after Josh Crocker accepted Benzie Central’s boys basketball coaching position.
Ream has coached football in Mesick for 35 years, accepting the Bulldogs head coaching job this summer.
“You know, I really want to continue what we’ve been doing,” Ream said. “I’ve worked with Josh for the last six years, working JVs and stuff. You know, they have a program that we’ve been running. And I think we keep doing that and maybe tweak it a little bit here and there. I think it’s gonna work. Josh has left us with a lot of good stuff.
The last two seasons have been Mesick’s most successful two-year run since 1998-99. Moving to eight-player football was certainly a factor, but Crockers program also started clicking into place, with Ream a part of that.
Ream has also coached basketball and softball at Mesick.
“I think the defense is going to be doing major things,” Ream said. “And then once we get the offense down, we did tweak some of the stuff. We’ve got speed. But I think our defense is going to hold and help us with the offense. The offense will get it as they go.”
The Bulldogs were able to move the ball well in their scrimmage, and the Mesick defense looked like it could be stout.
“You know, today was a pretty good test,” Ream said at Friday’s scrimmage the Bulldogs hosted with Onekama and Bay City All Saints. “We moved the ball, but not quite firing up and we played a good, strong team. They made it to the finals last year.”
The Bulldogs rebounded from an opening-week 62-0 loss to state finalist Pickford to outscore its opponents by 28 points for the whole the season.
Ream took the Bulldogs to Eagle Village in Hersey this summer for a week of team-building, workouts and leadership exercises.
“Man, I’ve been in a boot camp before but I’ll tell you what, they busted them down there,” Ream said. “They carried 60- to 70-pound bags of sand for a mile. And then when they got done doing that, they had these big logs to pick up, put them on your shoulders. Now put over the other shoulder, now do this 75 times. ... That’s part of why we’re going to be doing better, because they’re staying together as a unit.”
The Bulldogs will use two different quarterbacks, rotating between senior Joey Stewart and junior Gabe Parrish. Logan Thomas starts at running back, with Tanner Ford joined at wideout by speedy Cole Spencer after a 64-steal baseball season last spring. Ford had 52 steals of his own.
“I think it will benefit us,” the 6-foot-5 Stewart said of using two QBs with different strengths. “Probably a lot. In the red zone we can put me out at tight end or something and I can just go up and grab a ball.”
Mesick — which was 4-5 last season, just missing out on what would have been a second straight postseason berth — has five starters back on offense and three on defense.
The offensive line consists of three seniors in guards Ethan Kline (6-4, 320 pounds) and Jack Malkowski (180) and center Evan Spoor (230). Jovon Simerson (230 pounds) adds bulk to the defensive line, and sophomore Logan Wienclaw gives Mesick a kicker and punter specialist who may also see some time on the line.
“I’m looking forward to the strength and the speed that we’ve got this year on offense and defense,” Stewart said. “And I just think if we execute well, both on offense and defense, we’ll have a pretty good season this year. Just hoping to continue to get better and better.
“We’re hoping to do better than last year. We’re hoping to get into the playoffs again. State championship if we can, but we’re just taking one game at a time, one practice at a time.”
