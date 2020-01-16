Men's AA Volleyball (TAVA) scores 

Fox Ford (15-15) defeated GMPB (8-22) 4-1

25-20

25-22

25-19

20-25

25-16

AFP (22-8) defeated Brady's (15-15) 4-1

25-20

26-24

25-20

22-25

27-26

