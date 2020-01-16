Men's AA Volleyball scores: 01/16/2020 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com Jake Atnip Sports Writer Author email Jan 16, 2020 19 hrs ago Men's AA Volleyball (TAVA) scores Fox Ford (15-15) defeated GMPB (8-22) 4-125-20 25-2225-1920-2525-16 AFP (22-8) defeated Brady's (15-15) 4-1 25-2026-2425-2022-2527-26 Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip Tags Ford Volleyball Score Afp Sport Jake Atnip Sports Writer Author email Follow Jake Atnip Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Follow us on Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHorizon Books to close in 2020Northern Michigan reacts to first snow squall warningInphastos slows down; venture involved in layoffs, lawsuitAmerican Waste sold to GFLCardon separation agreement in works days after Oct. 7 closed sessionIndian restaurant open at Grand Traverse MallTraverse City's townie turkeys grow local, online followingHalloway family sues NLCMH, psychologist, over GT jail suicideKalkaska school board OKs paid leave for Starr in wake of reduced chargesLake Michigan skirts high record again; projections call for 6 months of record levels ahead Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
