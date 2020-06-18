GAYLORD — Jacob McKnight missed his chance to battle for a state title because of a blown knee.
Now, the recent Gaylord grad is hoping to write a new legacy at Cleary University.
"Wrestling has always been a part of my life since I was 5 years old," McKnight said. "I've always known I wanted to wrestle in college and at the next level. Cleary fit me in every which way."
Cleary, a Division III NAIA school is just in its second year with a wrestling program. The Cougars also feature a new head coach for the 2020-21 season, Greg Barner.
An individual state qualifier from Gaylord, McKnight played a role in the Blue Devils team state runner-up run this season. He had to forfeit the regional title after he tore his meniscus in the regional semifinal.
The injury wasn't anything new to McKnight. He'd done the same to his other knee during his freshman year.
"It was really disappointing though, having my senior year getting knocked away like that," McKnight said.
McKnight, a Record-Eagle Dream Team selection as a junior and senior, still had a remarkable career with the Blue Devils.
McKnight went 56-3 in two varsity seasons between the 160- and 171-pound weight classes, pinning 36 and winning by technical fall six times. He's touted a 3.5-star recruit on TrackWrestling with a ranking value of 0.95.
He had a win over Gladstone's Cole Hansen at the Marquette Challenge this past December. It was just the seventh loss in Hansen's career, who'd go on to take third at state in the 152-pound weight class over Grayling's Max Halstead.
At Cleary, McKnight said he's looking forward to the chance to compete against better wrestlers.
"College home duals, they are a lot more exciting there," McKnight said. "You have bigger crowds, bigger student sections and its just going to be a lot of fun."
The Cougars didn't compete in any home meets in their inaugural season. Their 2020-21 season schedule has yet to be announced.
"We're starting something that's brand new at the college and that they never had before," McKnight said. "We've got to get going for coaches that are really putting the time in and make something of it."
