CADILLAC — McBain Northern Michigan Christian may have bowed out of the soccer playoffs, but first-year head coach Taylor Mulder believes his team accomplished big things that will only aid the program down the line.
The Comets fell 1-0 to North Muskegon in Tuesday’s Division 4 regional semifinal at Cadillac’s Rotary Club Field.
“I think it’s huge for the program,” said Mulder, a 2013 NMC grad. “The amount of fans we had today, just great.”
Mulder said that McBain NMC is “traditionally” a basketball school. That could be shifting.
“That’s kind of how it’s been portrayed,” he said. “But to have this many kids come out and play soccer and to work this hard does a lot. All these little kids are going to see us in regionals games. They’re going to strive to come join our program when they get older.”
Northern Michigan Christian started the season 9-0 and worked its way into the Division 4 state rankings, ending up No. 8 heading into the tournament.
That statewide attention will only help, as will a regionals appearance with strong fan support, Mulder said.
North Muskegon’s Ben Hoffer scored the game’s only goal. Blake DeZeeuw made the initial diving save on the shot, but the ball bounced away and Hoffer got to it first.
DeZeeuw ended up with 15 saves.
“Biggest thing I saw is we did not utilize the corners like we should have,” Mulder said. “We tried to go up in the middle too much. And once you go up the middle, it’s a race — and we lost those races, sadly.”
The win moves North Muskegon back to exactly .500 at 11-11-2 after the Norsemen played a very tough schedule that included a 2-1 loss to Wyoming Potter’s House to open the campaign Aug. 21.
The Comets graduate Mekhi Harris, Jonas Lanser, Carter Quist, Trevin Winkle, Ethan Clark, Wesley Currell, Wout Swevers and Seth VanHaitsma.
“We’re losing a lot of seniors,” Mulder said. “We have two sophomores and four freshmen, so not a lot to replace. So a big challenge on our juniors going forward.”
The Comets (18-2-1) hadn’t lost since a Sept. 15 2-0 setback against Ogemaw Heights, their only previous loss this season. The school posted a 62-18-4 record over the past four seasons.
NMC beat Buckley 4-0 Aug. 20, but that was before foreign-exchange students Lorenzo Tognetti and Alfonso Jimenez joined the team, adding a starting center back and forward to the Bears’ core that also strengthened the team’s depth. The Comets lost 5-4 to Buckley in last year’s district opener after a 14-5 regular season that included a Northern Michigan Soccer League runner-up finish.
This year’s NMC squad closed out the NMSL crown by a game over Gladwin, which lost 2-1 in a shootout to Ogemaw in Division 3 districts.
“Athletically, we blew everyone out of the water in our conference,” Mulder said. “This is the first team soccer-wise that we’ve been challenged with. Up until now, it’s been athleticism.”