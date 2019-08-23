MANTON — Manton finished the 2018 football season with a 4-5 record.
Again.
It’s the seventh time this century the Rangers ended one game below .500 — the program’s most common record in that span.
Eric Salani and his team want to change that.
“We’re hoping that this year we can have another good start like we did last year and hopefully we keep our minds right,” senior running back Jacob Haun said. “That’s the biggest thing from last year. We didn’t keep our minds right halfway through the season and it got to us. It really did. The mental game is everything. Hopefully that’ll get us over the hump of that 4-5 thought in the community.”
The Rangers started the 2018 season 4-1 before losing four straight to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year and finish 4-5 in back-to-back campaigns.
The 4-1 start included impressive wins over a Johannesburg-Lewiston team that would finish the season 9-2 and just the second time in 32 meetings Manton has been victorious against Beal City.
“We want to build our program,” second-year head coach Eric Salani said. “You know, from the typical 4-5, 3-6. We want to elevate ourselves to a winning program every year. We want to give ourselves a chance for a conference championship. But honestly, it’s a game at a time for us. We’re going to focus on that, and we don’t care about anything else.”
The Rangers have 10 seniors on a team that boasts eight starters back on each side of the ball.
That’s a good start at turning around a program that’s had only two winning seasons since 2002.
“We have some veteran leadership that’s coming back on the team,” Salani said. “We’re going to be a quick team. We’re gonna try to play as fast as we can, but I’m excited that the boys are excited.”
Haun leads that group. The electric runner put that on display in Thursday’s scrimmage at Kingsley, taking a handoff to the right and reversing course all the way across the field to break loose for a long touchdown.
“We’re going to try you know getting the edge as much as possible we’re certainly not going to shy away from running power and downhill, but we have a fast team,” Salani said. “A lot of our veterans are skill positions and we’re going to utilize that as best our ability.”
Manton returns Haun at running back, Lane Helsel at quarterback and Cole Regnerus, Isaac Raden and Lucas McKernan at receiver in Salani’s spread offense. Seniors Trenton Lytle and Braedy Pant are back on the line, along with junior center Noah Miles.
“I don’t see there’s a tougher conference in Northern Michigan than the Highland right now,” Salani said. “Lake City had a heck of a run. They’ve still got a ton of talent. McBain is gonna be tough. Beal City is always going to be tough. Our whole conference is going to be loaded, so it’s going to be a challenge each and every week that we play, it’s going to be it’s gonna be a slobber knocker, so it’ll be a lot of fun.”
The Rangers have 20 players on the team, slightly up from recent years.
“I think the key to our season is not our plays,” Haun said. “It’s mostly mental, but it’s all how we have veterans this year. We have 10 seniors coming back. It’s our veteran group our leadership to be able to keep those young kids in the game and keep our heads heads in the game.”
