MANCELONA — Mancelona four-year starter Alli Meeder jokes that Sierra Harris has a 100-percent shooting clip for her career with the Lady Ironmen.
Before Monday night’s game against Ellsworth, Harris had only attempted a 3-pointer in a league game a couple of weeks ago at home. She made it, of course.
Harris’s second attempt, a layup late in the fourth quarter, helped the Lady Ironmen’s 53-24 over Ellsworth Monday night.
The crowd and Meeder alike celebrated accordingly.
“I didn’t even go back to play defense, I just went up to her and hugged her,” Meeder said of her reaction to Harris’s basket.
After loosing their first five games, Mancelona (6-6, 4-3 Ski Valley Conference) has now won six out of its last seven games to get to .500. It’s an impressive turnaround for coach Rob Wilcox and the Lady Ironmen. Mancelona won three games last season and now have doubled that halfway through the year.
“We’re trying to build a program, and I want to make sure that we’re doing the right things, fundamentally,” Wilcox said. “For us it’s about working hard, keeping good body position, making sure we’re just doing the little things right.”
Mancelona was led Monday night by senior Teegan Griffore with 18 points with Alexis Danforth, Ellsworth’s leading scorer, scoring the second most points in the game with 10.
Outside of Griffore, nine of the 13 girls on Mancelona’s roster scored at least a basket Monday night.
“It’s really my greatest joy of basketball,” Meeder said of involving others in the offense. “I’ve been on varsity for four years and just watching people come up, start off a little shaky, but then get it and start making points and get excited. It’s great.”
Mancelona junior Kenzy Davis added seven points. Meeder added six points as a starter, and distributed the ball well throughout the game. Makayla Orman and Annabelle Roy each netted a 3-pointer with five-point nights; Lexi Newbold and Sophia Sy scored twice; Harris and Madison Wilcox scored layups in the second half. Lauren Kirby, Delaney Kloc and Elizabeth Nichols each entered the game after the first quarter.
As a team, the Lancers went seven of 14 from the charity stripe. Mackenzie Essenberg made two free throws and scored a three-pointer late in the game. Celia Dhillon scored five points; Desiree Vandersille scored in the second quarter. Olivia Strange, Christy Figueroa, Keira Dulaney, Emma DeYoung and Jasmin Adams each had minutes late in the game.
Ellsworth, who started all but one underclassmen Monday, has been without starting point guard Judy Veldbloom because of a knee injury. Coach Jeremy DeYoung, in his first year as a head coach with the Lancers, expects Veldbloom to return in four weeks. Until then, DeYoung has given a lot of varsity minutes to girls just in their second season of basketball.
The Lancers (4-5, 4-2) have now lost four straight.
“Everyone, talent wise, is close enough that we shuffle through and trying to get a group that that fits together good,” DeYoung said. “We miss (Veldbloom) for ball handling and running, getting the offense going. Our offense has just just been really struggled this year to to get things organized, for sure.”
Ellsworth travels to face Wolverine Wednesday at 7 p.m. Mancelona travels to face Gaylord St. Mary Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
