BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues

LUCKY JACK’S

Men’s series

605 (217) Andrew Riley

605 (212) Ken Kocevar

604 (214-228) Scott Fulk

604 (214) Gary Griffin

602 (211) Tom Altobello

601 (232) Steve Fouch

600 (228) Mike Griffiths

600 (218) Brad Wheat

600 (215-216) Jerry Kopchia

600 Kurt Rob

Men’s game

257 Jim Hurst

254 Justin Patterson

243 Al Scriver

237 Hal Green

236 Rob Davis

236 Derek Nowak

236 Mike McCarty

234 Paul Franke

234 John McGee

234 Mike Beaver

234 Blake Cavanaugh

234 Topher Lautner

233 Tom Hampel

232 Jerry Orr

231 Buck Kinnee

230 Al Scriver

226 Dave Tanner

226 Bob Girvan

226 Paul Moy

226 Ryan Cupp

226 Michael Williams

225 Chip Fryer

225 Tim Brien

225 Dave Tanner

225 Derek Nowak

224 Frank Deloy

224 Al Rickert

223 Joe Griffin

223 Jim Palmer

223 Ronnie Lautner

221 Paul Martin

220 Tim Seaberg

217 Terry McGowen

217 Freddy Marsh

215 Dave Knight

215 Dave Briggs

214 Art Nickerson

213 Shawn Antol

213 Bob Esman

213 Jim Simmons

213 Jon-Paul Allgaier

213 Ron Bowers

213 Bob Girvan

213 Brian Abernethy

213 Aaron Phillips

212 Terry Rhodes

212 Steven Cadwell

212 Bryan Decker

212 Chad Fetterman

212 Terry Lautner

212 Larry Podsaid

212 Eric Levanduski

211 Cody Klingelsmith

211 Shawn Phillips

211 Mike Weatherholt

211 Josh Kratky

211 Mark Marek

211 Jim Palmer

211 Mike Townsend

210 Kernie Moore

210 Tim Banyai

210 Josh Russell

210 Nick Kohler

210 Eric Porter

Women’s series

612 (215-194-203) Michelle Smith

608 (202-225) Angie Daniel

605 (248) Denise Vaughan

591 (244) Neva McGee

584 (196-243) Bobbi Jo Babik

578 (198-194) Hillerie Rettelle

575 (225) Kim Sisk

573 (203) Sheila Mosley

563 (222) Samantha Rettelle

548 Becky Oien

542 (211) Sharon Vreeland

542 (195-199) LouAnn Hurst

541 (205) Barb Anderson

541 (197) Barb Russell

541 (193-199) Meaghan Kennedy

539 (223) Michaela Ross

535 (199) Cathy Haywood

533 (194) Trina McClellan

532 (203) Ann Fitch

531 (203) Ellen Gustafson

531 (192) Samantha Rettelle

Women’s game

214 Maddie Ross

213 Susan Tipton

201 Sharon Vreeland

200 Julie Moore

200 Barb Anderson

192 Evelyn Giddis

INCREDIBLE MO’S

Men’s series

758 (222-257-279) Troy Noble

739 (257-232-250) Marcus Oien

686 (246-267) Dale Warner

659 (211-245) Jon Kiernan

653 (249-218) C. J. Carmien

644 (213-212-219) Eric Porter

639 (235) Eric Porter

637 (235) Craig McKinnon

634 (223-225) Brian Abernethy

627 (249) Steve Fellows

623 (218) Pat Moore

618 (232) Jim Palmer

616 (236) Marcus Blanke

Men’s game

236 Bruce Elben

236 Shawn Antol

230 Al Rickert

224 Rich Nadeau

224 Ed Ufer

217 John Hughes

215 Rich Nadeau

Women’s game

205 Karri Stevens

202 Dee Kramer

190 Casey Lhamon

DEALS

Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for four games for cross-checking Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson during Saturday’s game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Aquired D Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for D Devante Stephens. Spencer has been assigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Mike Green on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Recalled C Boo Nieves from Hartford.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Nathan Walker and D Derrick Pouliot from the San Antonio Rampage.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Aquired D Devante Stephens from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Matthew Spencer.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).

history

today in sports

Nov. 25

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals.

1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.

1948 — Howie Dallmar of the Philadelphia Warriors matches his NBA record for futility by missing all 15 shots against the Washington Capitols.

1976 — Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson rushes for 273 yards and scores two touchdowns in a 27-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

1980 — “No Mas, No Mas.” Roberto Duran quits with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round at New Orleans, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title.

1983 — Larry Holmes knocks out Marvis Frazier at 2:57 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.