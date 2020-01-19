MEN’S GAME
Tim Seaberg 257
John Kolarik 253
Paul Martin 246
Damon Davey 237
Al Scriver 235
Dan Witkowski 234
Jon-Paul Allgaier 234
Jason Somes 233
Al Scriver 232
Terry Bigelow 232
Ron Gorney 230
Sam Walter 229
Steve Fellows 227
Mike Gorney 226
Bryan Frank 225
Cody Klingelsmith 225
Dave Tanner 225
Russ Cavanaugh 224
Jason Sawyer 224
Shawn Phillips 224
Ken Brandt 223
Chris Winkleman 223
Tim Banyai 223
Mike Brugh 223
Chip Culbertson 223
John Hubbard 223
Jim Mansfield 223
Nick Kohler 222
Aaron Phillips 222
Les Anderson 222
Bryan Decker 222
Richard Barc 222
Steve Fouch 222
Paul Moy 222
Chris Czerniak 221
Dan Witkowski 221
Mike Hodges 221
Matt Myers 220
Jon Parent 218
Shawn Antol 217
Steve Cook 217
Steve Flees 217
John Sivek 217
Bob Scott 216
Jim Sladek 216
Robin Blackburn 214
Kyle Murphy 214
Robin Blackburn 214
Richard Barc 214
Nick Kohler 214
Paul Moy 213
Joe Hurst 213
Stan Saczyk 213
Chad Fetterman 213
Keith Weber 213
Dan Witkowski 213
Jim Orr 213
John Kooiman 213
Rodney Lofquist 212
Jon Parent 212
Craig Capell 212
Freddy Marsh 212
John Hubbard 212
Sawyer Robinson 212
Aaron Phillips 212
Dave Tanner 211
Jerry Orr 211
Josh Matula 211
Roger Dirkse 211
Frank Sams 211
Tristen Witkowski 211
Paul Moy 211
Jerry Orr 211
Michael Williams 211
Joe Rutkowski 211
Scott Poremba 210
Topher Lautner 210
Dan Tater 210
Jim Hurst 210
MEN’S SERIES
Kevin Ball 774 (237-258-279)
Dave Knowles sr 724 (226-219-279)
Jim Orr 722 (237-248-237)
Ryan Marek 721 (210-279-232)
David L. Anderson 718 (270-211-237)
C J Carmien 718 (268-269)
Mark Marek 700 (254-278)
Mark Grulke jr 693 (227-257)
Victor Vreeland 687 (218-256-213)
Brian Percy 685 (215-244-226)
Brian Simpson 683 (245-223-215)
Brian Percy 683 (224-265)
Chris Galla 682 (249-224)
Mike Griffiths 682 (245-225-212)
Chip Fryer 680 (245-232)
Wade Hampton 675 (269)
Keith Weber 673 (224-253)
Blake Cavanaugh 671 (267-235)
Tim Hickman 669 (235-225)
Jim Wilson 668 (212-242-214)
Marty Magoon 664 (246-225)
Craig Petersen 664 (245-210)
Leo Dutton 662 (223-248)
Chris Galla 661 (257-236)
Todd Mclean 661 (214-215-232)
Eric Porter 661 (213-237-211)
Mike Townsend 659 (240-215)
Al Rickert 656 (220-237)
Michael Williams 653 (225-235)
Sawyer Robinson 652 (278)
Rob Davis 651 (236-223)
Rob Davis 650 (238-218)
Gary Griffin 647 (215-225)
Tim Banyai 646 (235-211)
Brian Abernethy 644 (244)
Bill Jenkins 644 (236)
Dave Payne 643 (230-212)
Ron Bowers 643 (226-211)
Bob Esman 642 (258)
Lucky Mericle 642 (244)
Eric Porter 642 (215-223)
Craig Petersen jr 641 (255)
Louis Plamondon 641 (245)
Robin Blackburn 641 (220-210-211)
Tristen Witkowski 640 (233)
Marcus Oien 640 (224-243)
C J Carmien 640 (222-247)
Scott Fulk 637 (222-224)
Marcus Oien 637 (214-236)
Hal Green 635 (237)
Brad Wozniak 630 (224-246)
Jonathon Loomis 629 (213-213)
Butch Kinnee 625 (245)
Ron Bowers 625 (235)
Scott Hebert 624 (231-211)
Diz Dalzell 623 (247)
Bob Girvan 622 (246)
Shawn Phillips 622 (234)
Jeremy Peplinski 622 (214-214)
Jim Mansfield 621 (234)
Marc Blanke 620 (228)
Mike Gunderson 618 (237-210)
Brandon Smith 618 (214)
John Sivek 617 (233)
Victor Vreeland 616 (231)
Tim Holbrook 614 (224)
John Sivek 613 (236)
Chris Galla 613
Jim Orr 612 (212-230)
Jay Langler 611 (235)
Jon Lichty 611 (212)
Jim Rhodes 610 (258)
Fred Fasel 610 (236)
Chris Hettinger 608 (256)
Steven Cadwell 608 (225)
Jeremy Peplinski 608 (213-214)
Jim Orr 608 (211-213)
Mark Grulke jr 607 (253)
Derek Novak 607 (215-224)
Chris Hettinger 606 (212)
Rod Shamel 605 (212)
Mark Martin 603 (219)
Eric Bootz 602 (238)
Andy Radtke 602 (211)
Bob Podleski 601 (242)
Gary Greenman 601 (223)
Mike Beaver 601 (212)
Paul Martin 601 (212)
Jim Simmons 600 (242)
Joe Rutkowski 600 (221)
Tom Altobello 600 (214)
WOMEN’S GAME
Arlene Prepejchal 214
Heather Hettinger 208
Sheila Mosley 203
Kathy Karafa 200
Ruth Blick 200
Tina Keillor 193
Eileen Bigelow 191
Janice Moy 191
Jodie Williams 191
Jodi Rauch 190
WOMEN’S SERIES
Ellen Gustafson 687 (235-235-214)
Stacy Percy 618 (245-192)
Angie Daniel 602 (231)
Michaela Watson 600 (233)
Sheila Mosley 595 (202-215)
Ann Smith 594 (204-206)
Neva McGee 585 (220)
Bowling
Lucky Jacks
WOMEN’S SERIES
Denise Vaughan 580 (204-213)
Denise Vaughan 577 (209)
Angie Daniel 568 (210)
Michaela Watson 565 (220-192)
Angie Daniel 563 (233)
Michelle Smith 563 (202)
Sharon Vreeland 558 (221)
Neva McGee 557 (198-202)
Samantha Rettelle 556 (213)
Heather Ameel 553 (210)
Meredith Hansen 551 (223)
Kim Sisk 551 (212)
Neva McGee 546 (199)
Kim Sisk 546 (190)
Meaghan Kennedy 544 (202)
Penny Fellows 544 (191-195)
Bobbi Jo Babik 541 (201)
Debra Parent 539 (192)
Peggy Weber 538 (190)
Ann Smith 532 (205)
Heather Ameel 530 (191-191)
Incredible Mo’s
MEN’S GAME
Mike Ruede 255
Pat Moore 245
Rich Nadeau 235
Al Heidt 233
Ed Ufer 214
Jim Palmer 214
Al Heidt 213
MEN’S SERIES
Marcus Oien 758 (263-248-247)
C J Carmien 753 (251-258-244)
Eric Porter 733 (254-224-255)
Dale Warner 733 (249-248-236)
Craig McKinnon 677 (225-243)
Troy Noble 674 (232-244)
Brian Percy 668 (247-220)
Vic Dunbar 646 (221-231)
Clifton Fraley 640 (256)
Brian Abernethy 631 (225-214)
Jon Kiernan 630 (219-214)
Rich Nadeau 627 (229)
Eric Porter 627 (228-226)
Bruce Elben 624 (215)
John Hughes 624 (212-216)
Steve Fellows 619 (244)
Shawn Antol 617 (278)
WOMENS GAME
Denise Vaughan 209
Dee Kramer 202
Denise Vaughan 200
Dee Kramer 199
Hope Eshleman 197
NCAA hoops
Top 25 Fared
1. Gonzaga (20-1) beat Santa Clara 104-54; beat BYU 91-67.
2. Baylor (15-1) beat Iowa State 68-55; beat Oklahoma State 75-68.
3. Duke (15-3) lost to Clemson 79-72; lost to No. 11 Louisville 79-73.
4. Auburn (15-2) lost to Alabama 83-64; lost to Florida 69-47.
5. Butler (15-3) lost to No. 18 Seton Hall 78-70; lost to DePaul 79-66.
6. Kansas (14-3) beat Oklahoma 66-52; beat Texas 66-57.
7. San Diego State (19-0) beat Fresno State 64-55; beat Nevada 68-55.
8. Oregon (15-4) lost to Washington State 72-61; beat Washington 64-61, OT.
9. Florida State (16-2) beat Virginia 54-50; beat Miami 83-79, OT.
10. Kentucky (13-4) lost to South Carolina 81-78; beat Arkansas 73-66.
11. Louisville (15-3) beat Pittsburgh 73-68, OT; beat No. 3 Duke 79-73.
12. West Virginia (14-3) beat TCU 81-49; lost to Kansas State 84-68.
13. Dayton (16-2) beat VCU 79-65; beat Saint Louis 78-76, OT.
14. Villanova (14-3) beat DePaul 79-75, OT; beat UConn 61-55.
15. Michigan State (14-4) beat Wisconsin 67-55.
16. Wichita State (15-3) lost to Temple 65-53; lost to Houston 65-54.
17. Maryland (14-4) lost to Wisconsin 56-54; beat Purdue 57-50.
18. Seton Hall (14-4) beat No. 5 Butler 78-70; beat St. John’s 82-79.
19. Michigan (11-6) lost to Iowa 90-83.
20. Colorado (14-4) beat Arizona State 68-61; lost to Arizona 75-54.
21. Ohio State (12-6) beat Nebraska 80-68; lost to Penn State 90-76.
22. Memphis (14-3) beat Cincinnati 60-49.
23. Texas Tech (12-5) beat Kansas State 77-63; beat Iowa State 72-52.
24. Illinois (13-5) beat Northwestern 75-71.
25. Creighton (14-5) lost to Georgetown 83-80; beat Providence 78-74.
Women’s Top 25 Fared
1. South Carolina (17-1) beat Missouri 78-45.
2. Baylor (15-1) beat Kansas 90-47; beat No. 17 West Virginia 91-51.
3. Stanford (16-2) lost to No. 6 Oregon 87-55; beat No. 8 Oregon State 61-58.
4. UConn (16-1) beat Memphis 68-56; beat UCF 59-52; beat Tulsa 92-34.
5. Louisville (18-1) beat Boston College 81-70; beat North Carolina 74-67.
6. Oregon (15-2) beat No. 3 Stanford 87-55; beat California 105-55.
7. UCLA (16-1) lost to Southern Cal 70-68, 2OT.
8. Oregon State (16-2) beat California 81-44; lost to No. 3 Stanford 61-58.
9. N.C. State (17-1) beat No. 13 Florida State 68-51; beat Wake Forest 59-45.
10. Mississippi State (16-2) beat LSU 64-60.
11. Kentucky (15-3) beat No. 12 Texas A&M 76-54; lost to LSU 65-59.
12. Texas A&M (15-3) lost to No. 11 Kentucky 76-54; beat Florida 69-42.
13. Florida State (15-3) lost to No. 9 N.C. State 68-51.
14. DePaul (17-2) beat Xavier 91-68; beat Butler 80-65.
15. Indiana (14-4) lost to Northwestern 71-69, OT.
16. Gonzaga (18-1) beat Santa Clara 67-52; beat at San Francisco 69-46.
17. West Virginia (13-3) lost to Oklahoma 73-49; lost to No. 2 Baylor 91-51.
18. Arizona State (15-4) beat Washington 65-50; beat Washington State 65-56.
19. Missouri State (14-3) lost to Southern Illinois 70-68.
20. Maryland (13-4) beat Nebraska 87-69.
21. Arizona (15-3) beat Washington State 74-67; beat Washington 66-58.
22. Iowa (15-3) beat Minnesota 76-75; beat Wisconsin 85-78.
23. Arkansas (15-3) beat Vanderbilt 100-68.
24. Tennessee (14-3) beat Florida 78-50.
25. South Dakota (18-2) beat North Dakota State 80-36; beat South Dakota State 83-48.
History
Jan. 20
1892 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass., is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn’t until 1905 that someone removed the baskets’ bottoms.
1937 — Nels Stewart of the New York Americans becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer with his 270th goal in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
1952 — George Mikan scores 61 points, a career-high, to lead the Minneapolis Lakers to a 91-81 double-overtime victory over the Rochester Royals.
1968 — Elvin Hayes scores 39 points to lead Houston to a 71-69 victory and end UCLA’s 47-game winning streak. A regular-season record 52,693 fans attend the game at the Houston Astrodome.
1980 — President Carter announces the U.S. Olympic team will not participate in the Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan the previous month.
1980 — Terry Bradshaw passes for 309 yards and sets two passing records to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 and become the first team to win four Super Bowls.
1985 — Joe Montana passes for a Super Bowl record 331 yards and three touchdowns to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Roger Craig scores a record three touchdowns.
2001 — Alan Webb of South Lakes High School in Reston, Va., becomes the first American prep runner to break four minutes for the indoor mile, with a time of 3:59.86 at the New Balance Games in New York.
History
Jan. 20
2008 — Despite a shaky Tom Brady, New England Patriots are too much for the banged-up San Diego Chargers in the AFC championship game, pulling out a 21-12 victory that sends them back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in seven seasons.
2008 — Lawrence Tynes, who missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation following a bad snap, nails a 47-yarder in overtime to give the New York Giants a 23-20 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship at Lambeau Field.
2013 — San Francisco’s Frank Gore runs for a pair of second-half touchdowns and the 49ers rebounds from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC championship game.
2013 — Joe Flacco outplays Tom Brady, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half and leading the Baltimore Ravens to their first Super Bowl in 12 years with a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots for the AFC championship. The win sets up the first Super Bowl coached by brothers, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and San Francisco’s Jim.
2017 — Henrik Sedin had a goal for his 1,000th career point before Luca Sbisa scored the winner early in the third period to help Vancouver beat Florida 2-1. Sedin converted a pass from twin brother Daniel on a 2-on-1 rush for his 11th goal of the season.
2019 — Greg Zuerlein kicks a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game. New Orleans can’t overcome a blown call in the closing minutes of regulation, when the officials fail to flag a blatant pass interference penalty on Los Angeles Nickell Robey-Coleman inside the 5.
2019 — The New England Patriots advances to their third straight Super Bowl. Tom Brady guides the Patriots 75 yards after winning the overtime coin toss, and Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard TD lifted New England past Kansas City 37-31 for the AFC championship. It’s the first time both conference title games go to OT.
Boxing
Fight Schedule
Jan. 17
At WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ulises Sierra, 10, super middleweights; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Adrian Estrella, 10, super lightweights.
Jan. 18
At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y. (ESPN), Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, 10, light heavyweights.
At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (FOX), Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario, 12, for Williams’ IBF/IBO/WBA Super World super welterweight titles; Chris Colbert vs. Jezreel Corales, 12, for vacant WBA interim junior lightweight title; Thomas LaManna vs. Jorge Cota, 10, super welterweights; Ricky Lopez vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, 10, super featherweights.
Jan. 25
At Barclays Center, New York (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach, 12, welterweights; Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana, 10, super welterweights; Stephen Fulton vs. Arnold Khegai, 12, super bantamweights.
Jan. 30
At Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz Jr., 12, for Farmer’s IBF super featherweight title; Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 12, for Roman’s IBF/WBA super banatamweight title.
Jan. 31
At Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, Shreveport, La. (SHO), Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado, 10, featherweights; Taras Shelestyuk vs. Alejandro Davila, 10, welterweights.
Feb. 1
At Haikou, China, Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World/WBO super lightweight titles; Esquiva Falcao vs. Ainiwaer Yilixiati, 10, middleweights; Masayuki Ito vs. Yongqiang Yang, 10, super featherweights.
At Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Miss. (FS1), Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr., 12, welterweights.
Feb. 7
At Arena Roberto Duran, Panama City, Panama, Luis Concepcion vs. Rober Barrera, 12, for the vacant WBA interim flyweight title; Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Lopez Garcia, 12, for the vacant WBA interim junior flyweight title; Carlos Ortega vs. Leyman Benavides, 12, minimumweights.
Feb. 8
At The PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (SHO), Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 12, for Russell’s WBC World/IBO featherweight title.
Feb. 14
At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif., Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca, 12, for the WBC Silver lightweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales, 12, lightweights; Oscar Negrete vs. Alberto Melian, 10, for the vacant WBA International bantamweight title.
Feb. 15
At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (FOX), Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, 10, welterweights.
Feb. 22
At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title.
Feb. 29
At The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, 12, welterweights.
Ski Report
Sunday, Jan. 19
NORTHEAST
Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — 8:03a 8 new machine groomed 12-25 base 15 of 26 trails, 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9:30a-8p Thu-Fri: 9:30ap-10p Sat: 8:30-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mt Southington — 7:39p powder machine groomed 20-30 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 4 miles, 40 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-8p Jan 19-20: 8:30a-10p
Powder Ridge — 8:49a machine groomed 24-24 base 9 of 19 trails 47% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Ski Sundown — 5:41a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 18-24 base 12 of 16 trails 75% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Maine
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 12:30p 7 new powder machine groomed 12-19 base 30 of 36 trails, 74 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p
Big Squaw — 6:08a machine groomed 6-20 base 21 of 29 trails, 72% open 2 of 2 lifts, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-SunJan 20: 9a-4p
Bigrock Mountain — 8:10a packed powder 12-24 base 20 of 35 trails 57% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Black Mtn — 5:44a 6 new powder machine groomed 16-16 base 17 of 35 trails 49% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Camden Snow Bowl — 4:06p powder machine groomed 36-42 base 9 of 26 trails 35% open, 3 of 3 lifts, sm Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Carters Bethel XC — 8:04a 7 new powder machine groomed 18-22 base 15 of 22 trails, 22 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p Sat/Sun 9-5
Hermon Mountain — 9:43p packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Lost Valley — 8:28a 6 new powder machine groomed 10-24 base 19 of 31 trails 61% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Tues-Thurs: 3p-8p, Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p Jan 20: 9a-8p
Mt Abram — 7:05a 7 new powder machine groomed 15-34 base 24 of 54 trails 44% open, 22 miles, 48 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Jan 20: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Pineland Farms XC — 10:59a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 4-9 base 10 of 12 trails, 15 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p
Rangeley Lakes XC — 1:56p packed powder machine groomed 4-9 base 19 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Shawnee Peak — 7:38a 7 new powder machine groomed 26-36 base 38 of 42 trails, 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Jan 20: 8:30a-9p
Sugarloaf — 1:34p 8 new powder machine groomed 32-38 base 83 of 162 trails 51% open, 36 miles, 416 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p
Sunday River — 8:55a 6 new powder machine groomed 18-28 base 112 of 135 trails, 83% open, 45 miles, 602 acres, 17 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Titcomb Mountain — 8:11a machine groomed 12-12 base 5 of 17 trails 29% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue, Thu: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Thu
Massachusetts
Berkshire East — 7:54a 5 new packed powder 10-40 base 26 of 39 trails, 67% open, 138 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Thu: 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Blandford — 7:06a 4 new machine groomed 12-18 base 6 of 29 trails 21% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-9pWed: 9a-9pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Mon
Blue Hills Boston — 10:28a 2 new machine groomed 15-20 base 4 of 15 trails, 27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 1p-9pThu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Jan 20: 8a-8p
Bousquet — 10:26p machine groomed 10-20 base 10 of 23 trails 43% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
Bradford — 5:04a machine groomed 12-18 base 8 of 15 trails, 53% open 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p Sat: 5:00p-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Catamount — 7:08a 4 new machine groomed 10-24 base 25 of 42 trails 60% open, 8 miles, 80 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Jan 22: 3p-8p Jan 24-25: 3p-9p
Jiminy Peak — 6:35a 5 new machine groomed 12-36 base 39 of 45 trails 87% open, 11 miles, 157 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Nashoba Valley — 11:06a 4 new machine groomed 12-16 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Notchview Reservation XC — 10:46a variable machine groomed 2-6 base 3 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
Otis Ridge — 7:18p machine groomed 6-20 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open 4 of 4 lifts, sm Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
Ski Butternut — 7:11a 4 new machine groomed 20-28 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open, 14 miles, 100 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p Jan 20: 8:15a-4p
Ski Ward — 7:13p machine groomed 6-36 base 6 of 9 trails, 67% open 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Jan 20:9a-9p
Wachusett — 6:44a 5 new machine groomed 50-60 base 26 of 27 trails 98% open, 90 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p Jan 20: 7:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 7:30a-10p
Weston Ski Track XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 1-6 base 1 of 6 trails, 1 mile sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p
New Hampshire
Arrowhead — Reopen 01/24 6 new packed powder 3-12 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p 6p-9p Sun: 10a-4p Open: Fri-Sun
Attitash — 6:57a 6 new powder machine groomed 12-18 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 17 miles, 205 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bear Notch Ski Touring — 7:17a 7 new packed powder machine groomed 8-10 base 11 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Black Mountain — 9:15a 8-10 new powder machine groomed 24-30 base 25 of 45 trails, 56% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bretton Woods — 1:46p 5-7 new powder machine groomed 16-24 base 47 of 63 trails, 75% open, 22 miles, 319 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Bretton Woods XC — 9:38a 6 new machine groomed 4-8 base 24 of 57 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cannon Mountain — 6:19a 7 new powder machine groomed 15-30 base 60 of 97 trails, 62% open, 15 miles, 173 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cranmore — 9:02a 8 new powder machine groomed 17-26 base 42 of 57 trails 74% open, 10 miles, 131 acres, 8 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p
Crotched Mountain — 7:14a 6 new machine groomed 24-42 base 22 of 25 trails, 88% open, 93 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-1a Sun 9a-5p
Dartmouth Skiway — 11:39a 5-9 new machine groomed 12-24 base 11 of 22 trails, 50% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Dexters Inn XC — 7:21a 4 new packed powder 3-6 base 3 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Franconia XC — 9:05a 2 new powder machine groomed 3-8 base 21 of 21 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Great Glen Trails XC — 6:33a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 15-22 base 28 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gunstock — 10:48a 6 new machine groomed 24-34 base 38 of 48 trails 88% open, 173 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Jackson XC — 6:30a 6 new machine groomed 5-10 base 35 of 59 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
King Pine — 6:59a 6 new powder machine groomed 18-30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30-4p Jan 19: 8:30a-9p Jan 20: 8:30a-4p
King Pine XC — 7:51a 6 new machine groomed 8-18 base 20 of 17 trails
Loon Mountain — 2:43p 7 new machine groomed 7-12 base 52 of 61 trails 85% open, 23 miles, 329 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
McIntyre Ski Area — 9:29a 8 new machine groomed 12-48 base 4 of 9 trails, 60% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 10a-6p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-6p Jan 19: 9a-8pJan 20: 9a-6p
Mount Sunapee — 2:24p 5 new machine groomed 28-28 base 39 of 66 trails, 59% open, 150 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Jan 20: 8a-4p
Mt Washington Valley XC — 8:15a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 4-8 base 18 of 31 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Nordic Skier XC — 4:13a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 6-8 base 19 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p
Pats Peak — 4:43p 5 new machine groomed 12-30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p Jan 19: 8:30a-9p
Pine Hill XC — 9:52a 3 new powder machine groomed 4-7 base 5 of 14 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Ragged Mountain — 6:35a 5 new powder machine groomed 14-18 base 25 of 57 trails, 44% open, 130 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Tenney Mountain — 3:00p 10 new powder machine groomed 42-84 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 10a-8pSun: 10a-6p Open Wed-Sun
Waterville Valley — 6:44a 6-8 new powder machine groomed 12-14 base 53 of 62 trails, 74% open, 208 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p
Whaleback — 5:18a 4 new machine groomed 2-12 base 7 of 30 trails 23% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Jan 20: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun
Wildcat — 10:14a 10 new powder machine groomed 28-40 base 24 of 48 trails 50% open, 10 miles, 150 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Windblown XC — 6:32a 4-5 new powder machine groomed 2-2 base 10 of 18 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — 11:32a machine groomed 6-36 base 3 of 13 trails 23% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p Jan 20: 8:30a-8p
Mountain Creek — 7:00a 2 new machine groomed 24-36 base 26 of 46 trails, 58% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
High Point XC — 4:45a 3-4 new packed powder machine groomed 2-3 base 5 of 6 trails, 10 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Wed: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
New York
Belleayre — 5:37p machine groomed 6-18 base 27 of 51 trails, 53% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Brantling Ski Slopes — 11:40a variable machine groomed 12-12 base 4 of 9 trails, 44% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9pFri: 4p-10p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-5p Jan 20: 9a-9p
Bristol Mountain — 4:23p machine groomed 12-24 base 22 of 38 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10pSun: 8:30a-9p
Buffalo Ski Club — 7:41a frozen granular machine groomed 12-24 base 4 of 41 trails 10% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Wed-Sun Jan 20: 11a-5p
Cascade XC — 7:49a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 7-7 base 5 of 8 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Dry Hill — 3:43p 2 new machine groomed 6-30 base 3 of 7 trails 43% open, 2 of 3 lifts, sm Wed-Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-SunJan 20: 10a-5p
Four Seasons — 7:42a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 6-12 base 5 of 6 trails 83% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 11a-5p Open Sat-Sun Jan 20: 10a-5p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:40a 4 new machine groomed 5-12 base 23 of 34 trails, 26 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain — 10:42a packed powder machine groomed 9-19 base 61 of 110 trails 75% open, 24 miles, 293 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p Jan 20: 8:30a-8p
Greek Peak — 4:59p machine groomed 8-30 base 21 of 56 trails 38% open, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Jan 20:8:30a-9p
Holiday Mountain — 9:56a machine groomed 10-24 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 2 of 6 lifts, sm Tue-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-SunJan 20: 9a-5p
Holiday Valley — 4:06p 11 new machine groomed 20-58 base 54 of 60 trails, 90% open, 30 miles, 265 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
HoliMont — 8:08a 2 new machine groomed 30-56 base 30 of 55 trails 55% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Jan 20: 8:30a-4:20p Open Mon-Fri
Hunter Mountain — 11:41a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 46 of 67 trails 69% open, 184 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Kissing Bridge — 7:47a machine groomed 6-50 base 6 of 40 trails 15% open, 2 of 10 lifts, sm Tue-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p Open Tue-Sun Jan 20: 10a-9p
Labrador Mountain — 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 12-42 base 8 of 23 trails 35% open, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Lapland Lake XC — 6:35a 8 new powder machine groomed 4-8 base 14 of 17 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Maple Ski Ridge — 5:16p machine groomed 1-20 base 4 of 8 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-SunJan 20: 9a-4p
McCauley — 8:17a 8 new machine groomed 12-34 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon
Mount Peter — 8:29p machine groomed 24-60 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-5pTue-Thu: 10a-8:30pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9pSun: 8:30a-5p
Oak Mountain — 7:01a 6 new powder machine groomed 18-34 base 6 of 22 trails 27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Jan 20: 9a-7p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:11a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 4-13 base 17 of 18 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Osceola Tug Hill XC — 6:20a 16 new powder machine groomed 4-10 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Peek n Peak — 9:48p packed powder machine groomed 12-36 base 14 of 26 trails 54% open, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Jan 19: 8:30a-10p Jan 20: 8:30a-9p
Pineridge XC — 7:31a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 2-3 base 13 of 19 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Plattekill — 2:54p 1 new machine groomed 12-24 base 11 of 38 trails 29% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Jan 19-20: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun
Royal Mountain — 7:49a packed powder 15-30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunJan 20: 9a-4p
Snow Ridge — 11:37a machine groomed 6-24 base 8 of 22 trails 36% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Wed: 10a-4p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-SunJan 20: 9a-4p
Song Mountain — 7:49a packed powder machine groomed 12-42 base 6 of 24 trails 25% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Tue-Thu: 10a-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-SunJan 20: 9a-4:30p
Swain — 9:14a 5 new powder machine groomed 12-40 base 13 of 35 trails 37% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Jan 20: 9a-9p
Thunder Ridge — 5:37p machine groomed 12-18 base 8 of 22 trails 36% open, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Jan 20: 9a-9p
Titus Mountain — 3:35p packed powder machine groomed 18-24 base 35 of 50 trails 68% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p
Toggenburg — 4:48p powder machine groomed 10-42 base 5 of 25 trails 20% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 2p-9pTue-Thu:10a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
West Mountain — 9:29a machine groomed 14-34 base 21 of 31 trails 68% open, 3 miles, 85 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p Jan 20: 8:30a-9p
Whiteface — 12:30p 4-8 new powder machine groomed 16-26 base 57 of 87 trails, 63% open, 14 miles, 165 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — 3:48p 5 new machine groomed 10-18 base 9 of 14 trails, 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Tue-Sun Jan 20: 9a-5p
Windham Mountain — 2:38p packed powder machine groomed 12-26 base 31 of 54 trails 57% open, 221 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8pSun: 8a-4p Jan 19: 8a-8p
Woods Valley — 7:51a 6 new machine groomed 18-36 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Jan 20: 8:30-4:30p
Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — 8:25a packed powder machine groomed 18-30 base 18 of 23 trails 78% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Big Boulder — 7:18p machine groomed 12-48 base 9 of 16 trails 56% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9pFri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p
Blue Knob — 9:05a 2 new machine groomed 12-23 base 2 of 34 trails 6% open, 1 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Blue Mountain — 7:10a machine groomed 24-42 base 33 of 40 trails 83% open, 12 miles, 142 acres, 15 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu- Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p
Camelback — 10:16p packed powder machine groomed 36-50 base 30 of 38 trails 80% open, 10 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Elk Mountain — 7:41a 2 new machine groomed 12-40 base 18 of 27 trails 67% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 8:30a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-7:30p
Hidden Valley — 11:56a machine groomed 18-24 base 14 of 26 trails 54% open, 7 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Tues: 10a-4:30p Wed-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30pSun: 9a-7p Jan 20: 9a-9:30p
Jack Frost — 7:18p variable machine groomed 12-36 base 19 of 22 trails 95% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Liberty Mountain — 7:36a 3 new machine groomed 6-36 base 11 of 16 trails, 69% open, 50 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p Jan 20: 8a-10p
Montage Mountain — 12:05p machine groomed 12-12 base 15 of 26 trails 58% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — 12:09p machine groomed 18-18 base 2 of 7 trails, 29% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-SunJan 19: 9a-8pJan 20: 9a-6p
Roundtop — 6:17a 1 new machine groomed 10-15 base 14 of 19 trails 74% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Seven Springs — 12:14p machine groomed 24-34 base 14 of 33 trails 42% open, 7 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9a-9pThu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p Jan 20: 9a-10p
Shawnee Mountain — 4:29p 4 new machine groomed 22-32 base 21 of 23 trails, 90% open, 114 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p
Ski Big Bear — 7:23a machine groomed 18-36 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p Jan 19: 9a-9pOpen Thu-Mon
Ski Sawmill — 12:17p machine groomed 12-24 base 4 of 13 trails 31% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue/Thu: 1p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-TueJan 20: 9a-5p
Spring Mountain — 4:56p machine groomed 15-45 base 5 of 8 trails 70% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3:30-9p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Tussey Mountain — 9:48a packed powder 10-20 base 2 of 7 trails 29% open Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p
Whitetail — 6:03a packed powder machine groomed 20-24 base 8 of 25 trails, 32% open 6 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Rhode Island
Yawgoo Valley — 9:20a 3 new machine groomed 12-36 base 4 of 12 trails 33% open, 1 mile 8 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 2p-8p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Jan 20: 9a-4p
Vermont
Blueberry Lake XC — 8:44a machine groomed 4-6 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Bolton Valley — 8:02a 3-5 new powder machine groomed 10-20 base 44 of 71 trails, 56% open, 6 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain — 7:05a 6-8 new machine groomed 26-42 base 32 of 47 trails, 78% open, 139 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain — 6:51a 8 new powder machine groomed 12-24 base 33 of 50 trails, 61% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak — 6:16a 8-10 new powder machine groomed 30 — 40 base 80 of 81 trails, 99% open, 9 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p 8:30a-4p
Killington — 6:32a 7 new powder machine groomed 20-24 base 99 of 155 trails 64% open, 55 miles, 480 acres, 22 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen — 6:15a 6-8 new powder machine groomed 12-25 base 52 of 52 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p
Magic Mountain — 6:18a 6-8 new powder machine groomed 6-18 base 22 of 50 trails, 44% open, 13 miles, 90 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Jan 20: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl — 2:32p 6-8 new powder machine groomed 24-36 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 2:36p 6 new packed powder machine groomed 12-18 base 49 of 87 trails 56% open, 370 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 2:31p 6 new powder machine groomed 30-32 base 87 of 121 trails, 72% open, 35 miles, 495 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Nordic Center — 8:43a 6 new machine groomed 5-7 base 9 of 12 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Pico — 6:31a 7 new powder machine groomed 20-20 base 38 of 58 trails 66% open, 15 miles, 207 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Ski Quechee — 9:19a 6 new powder machine groomed 20-36 base 8 of 13 trails 62% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Jan 20: 9a-4p
sm ugglers Notch — 4:16p 10 new packed powder machine groomed 14-50 base 55 of 78 trails, 71% open, 182 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe — 5:50a 5 new powder machine groomed 24-48 base 96 of 116 trails 83% open, 37 miles, 452 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain — 2:29p 7 new powder machine groomed 16-16 base 83 of 99 trails, 84% open, 478 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:26a 5 new powder machine groomed 12-40 base 105 of 111 trails 95% open, 51 miles, 458 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six — 8:25a 4 new machine groomed 22-37 base 11 of 24 trails 46% open, 6 miles, 64 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Viking Nordic XC — 7:57a powder 1-4 base 22 of 22 trails
Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open: Thu-Tue
Wild Wings XC — 7:10a 6 new machine groomed 8-12 base 2 of 10 trails 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — 8:54a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 7- 11 base 35 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
SOUTHEAST
Maryland
Wisp — 10:32a machine groomed 20-20 base 18 of 34 trails, 53% open 10 of 16 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-5p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p
North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — 9:17a packed powder machine groomed 18-24 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p
Beech Mountain — 11:20a machine groomed 20-32 base 10 of 16 trails 63% open, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Cataloochee — 8:25a machine groomed 26-46 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p Jan 20: 8:30a-10p
Sapphire Valley — Reopen 01/24
Sugar Mountain — 8:54p machine groomed 20-40 base 9 of 21 trails 45% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p
Wolf Ridge — 8:08a frozen granular 12-24 base 4 of 17 trails 24% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p
Virginia
Bryce Resort — 12:22p variable machine groomed 30-30 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 1 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-5pWed-Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p
Massanutten — 7:52a machine groomed 20-20 base 6 of 14 trails 43% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Tue: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
The Homestead — Reopen 01/23 4-8 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a:4:30p Open Thu-Sun
Wintergreen — 7:18a machine groomed 20-22 base 6 of 26 trails 23% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon 9a-5p Tues/Thu: 9a-8pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
West Virginia
Canaan Valley — 11:48a 3 new machine groomed 15-30 base 11 of 47 trails, 23% open, 4 miles, 25 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p
Snowshoe Mountain — 7:38a machine groomed 40-40 base 41 of 60 trails 67% open, 153 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Winterplace — 8:09a machine groomed 16-32 base 13 of 27 trails 48% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
MORE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.