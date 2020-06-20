MANISTEE — Levi Irish made it clear he waited long enough for Saturday’s debut.
The Gaylord graduate and North Central Michigan Community College sophomore threw the first pitch of the season, struck out six and allowed no hits through five innings for the Manistee Saints.
Side note: The Great Lakes University Baseball League play seven-inning contests as part of doubleheaders.
The Saints worked their way out of a late-game jam and used the momentum right into the second game of the day to win both games of a Saturday doubleheader against Michigan Sports Academy from Howell, walking off with the first game 4-3 in extra innings and powering past MSA 19-1 in the second game.
“Levi looked tremendous for his first outing of the year,” Saints manager Tyrone Collins said. “He was our pitcher of the year last year and he had a no-hitter going deep into the game.”
Irish was relieved after seeing 20 batters, allowing his first hit of the game on the last batter he faced. Even after that, Collins said he didn’t want to leave the game.
“I think he’s thrown maybe 40 pitches coming into today over the last couple weeks,” Collins said. “He’s a bulldog when he gets on that mound.”
Irish said, without many places to practice baseball, he spent most of his offseason stretching with an armband and consulting with his chiropractor. He said he wasn’t even aware he was throwing the no-hitter until he was taken out of the game.
“My arm felt great,” Irish said. “I feel like I hadn’t even thrown an inning yet.”
Meanwhile when the Saints took the plate, Irish didn’t have enough support to go on as the pitcher of record.
Alex Strickland, a former Traverse City West Titan, scored for the Saints in the second inning off an RBI single. Fellow Titan Nick Brzezinski hit a two-run shot to right field to take a three-run lead in the fifth inning.
It’s only the odds that the Saints first scoring run came with a little Traverse City flair. Almost half of their roster — nine players — hail from Traverse City high schools with the rest largely from northwest Michigan high schools.
“We always talk about how crazy it is that we grew up at different schools or different counties and now we’re all playing together,” Brzezinski said. “It’s nice because a lot of us played little league together. One big family, it’s always been.”
The Saints found themselves in a tough situation after Irish left the mound.
Up by three with six outs to go, the Saints surrendered two runs in the sixth. Manistee didn’t score in the bottom half of the frame and needed one out for the win in the seventh. On a ground ball to second, TC St. Francis alum Keaton Peck dropped the ball on a routine putout, sending home the tying run for MSA unearned.
The Saints and their bullpen with Cam Fewless held MSA scoreless in the extra inning. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth off of three straight walks, Strickland singled to walk-off with the win.
“We knew coming out the first game was gonna be a little bit tough because we haven’t played baseball in so long,” Collins said. “So, obviously we knocked a lot of rust off that first game, we had quite a few errors early on in the game.”
But in the end, they players were playing baseball before the MLB did.
“This team is a lot of fun,” Irish said. “We take it seriously but there’s a good balance of joking around and being serious and getting the job done.”
And that fun certainly showed in the back-end of the doubleheader.
The Saints loaded the bases with their first three at-bats, scoring five in the first inning with the help of a strong wind blowing to right field. Nate Lange crushed a ball that bounced off the lining of the center field fence, just shy of a grand slam, but instead waltzed comfortably to first base on a two-run single.
Raindrops, storm-caliber winds and thoughts of a thunderstorm sent billowing clouds of diamond dust at every edge of the field. Every outfield catch made could have qualified to be a Sports Center web-gem.
Strickland caught the wind on a high fly to center field to solo shot to open the third inning. It was hit so high, the center fielder for MSA took just two steps back until realizing how far the ball was over his head.
Manistee took a 12-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning — allowing the game to be shortened with a run-rule if needed — but the storm raced past Reitz Park as its ballplayers did, too.
The Saints tacked on a seven run inning in the bottom of the sixth and closed out the ballgame without allowing a run in the last five innings.
“We got five runs right away,” Collins said. “Once that happened, everybody loosened up. That dugout was like, ‘Oh, we’re finally back.’ Tremendous job by all of them, and everybody got a little time in the game at some point somewhere in both games today. That’s really what we were looking for.
“And you know, the Saints are back!”
