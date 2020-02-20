BENZONIA — It was a first quarter fight and a third quarter fallout for the Benzie Central Huskies at home on Thursday.
The Huskies held tough to begin their Northwest Conference girls basketball game against Kingsley but a huge second quarter by Brittany Bowman provided a spark that kept the Stags NWC title hopes alive.
Following a defensive slugfest of a first quarter that ended 8-5 in the Huskies favor, Bowman rattled off 12 points in the second quarter to lead Kingsley to a 54-28 road win.
“Right now, as you saw on my kids’ faces tonight, they are really confident,” Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich said. “They know that they can get it done on the defensive end, it’s just a matter of finding somebody to hit a few shots.”
Bowman was the Stags’ person on Thursday, leading all scorers with 24 points while grabbing five boards and dishing out four assists.
The scoring wasn’t so easy for the Stags in the opening quarter. Bowman was held scoreless before her explosion in the second. Benzie just couldn’t keep up once the race was on according to head coach Sarah Ross.
“I don’t think they have the strength to go as hard as they went in the first half, the whole game,” Ross said. “We got the shots we wanted with good ball movement, but again they just don’t let up the whole game and we just couldn’t keep up the entire game. That’s really the difference. They had that intensity for 32 minutes and we had it for about 14.”
Bowman and Benzie’s Ellen Bretzke traded shots in the second, even knocking down matching 3-pointers to keep the difference to only one point. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Maddie Bies and Bowman to end the first half put the Stags up 22-16 and they wouldn’t budge after that.
The Stags broke out of the locker room, letting up only two free throws to start the second half before rolling to 16 straight points. Kingsley opened up an 18-point lead in the third quarter, holding the Huskies scoreless for nearly six minutes.
“I think we had more energy in the second half and especially in the second quarter,” Bowman said. “In the first quarter we were a little down. I think we just started playing our game (after halftime).”
Bretzke, who is heavily relied upon to be the Huskies’ offensive leader, was held to only one second-half bucket and 13 total points for the game. Ross thought the scoreless drought wasn’t all thanks to the Stags.
“I don’t know that Kingsley played better defense in the second half ... we just couldn’t put together the offense that we did in the first half,” Ross said. “I could see it. We were tired, we made sloppy passes and we just didn’t do as good of a job coming to the basketball.”
Following a 50-38 win over Glen Lake on Tuesday, the Stags moved into a tie atop the Northwest Conference and need to win their final league game against Leland on Monday for at least a share of the title. Glen Lake still has to take on Onekama to decide the winner of the NWC.
Bies added 11 points for the Stags and senior Jane Dunlap snagged 10 rebounds to go with her four points. Bretzke finished with 13 points while Jenna Cole and Elise Johnson each had five for Benzie.
The senior-laden Stags — with seven on the roster — will face off with Goodrich on Friday night as part of their normal preparations for districts.
“I think it’s just the expectations of what we what we teach and preach and do,” Schelich said of the late season scheduling. “When you have seven seniors, you know these kids have a lot of miles on them from all their sports and everything these girls do and everything they touch is gold.”
