TRAVERSE CITY — The race for the lead tightened by the end of the third round of the 104th Michigan Open.
Three Traverse City locals moved into the top-10, with Michigan State golfer Bradley Smithson still holding a lead at 12-under.
Smithson’s lead thinned to one stroke, however, as Ann Arbor golfers Patrick Wilkes-Krier (11-under) and Tyler Copp (10-under) closed the gap while playing alongside Smithson in the top flight.
“I’m sticking to my plan that’s worked these first three rounds, and just making sure that I keep doing that,” Smithson said.
Smithson saved his lead with a 25-foot birdie put on hole No. 18 to end the day.
“I kind of had it in the back of my head that I needed that to stay one ahead of Patrick,” Smithson said. “It was a really good looking putt to me, uphill going a little left to right. It was a good solid stroke and it went in.”
Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills (8-under), defending champion Brett White of Caledonia (6-under) and Traverse City’s Alex Scott (4-under) make up the No. 2 flight for Thursday’s final round.
Scott, 24, heads into the final round in sixth after a 5-under round with one bogey. He’s eight strokes away from the lead.
Scott’s 67 broke par for first time in the tournament. He drained six birdies to avenge a triple-bogey from the round prior on the par-3 No. 13 — hitting a shot from one pot bunker into another, then 3-putting.
Winton Munch, 26 of Traverse City, is tied for seventh after carding a 66 with nine birdies, the field’s lowest score Wednesday. He was paired with Thomas Hursey, 21 of Suttons Bay, who ended the round with a 5-under 67 to shoot into a 10th-place tie. Hursey eagled the par-5 holes No. 3 and 15, his second and third of the tournament.
“We had probably the best day on the planet to play golf,” Munch said.
Munch played the front nine even after a double bogey on No. 9, then he recalled a pep talk with TC West grad Murphy Kehoe, who caddied for him, that turned his round around.
“Murphy and I kind of sat there like, ‘Alright. We got nine more holes. We can do something crazy,’” Munch recalled.
Turns out “crazy” was a bogey-free back nine with six birdies. Munch broke par on 17 holes in the tournament, tied for the second most among the field. He said his nine birdies were just shy of his record of 11.
Six-time Open champion Scott Hebert, the course professional at Traverse City Golf and Country Club, carded a 1-under for a tie at 14th place heading into the final day.
Wilkes-Krier leads professional golfers at 11-under through three rounds. He said he feels good where he stands and enjoyed his pairing with collegiate golfers Smithson and Copp who “play like professionals” already.
“I would like to play close to 18 holes with just reasonable ball-striking, though,” Wilkes-Krier said. “It seems like every day I’m kind of losing something here and there and having to grind it out. I just pretty much play scrambles and qualifiers these days and I’m exhausted at this point.”
The top professional takes home a $12,000 first-place check for their share of an $80,000 purse. Right now, that’s Wilkes-Krier, followed by White and Scott. Three amateurs are in up the top four.
Copp, an Ann Arbor Skyline grad who golfs at Mercer, said he felt like his third round of the Open was his best. Copp carded a 68.
“The first two rounds there was some good, but there was a lot of bad, too,” Copp said. “Today my ball-striking was better and I felt good. I had some good things happen and some good thoughts going. Tomorrow I just want to go out and get off to a good start and maintain it.”
Play resumes at 8 a.m. at Grand Traverse Resort’s The Bear. The flight with the three leaders tees off at 11:50 a.m.