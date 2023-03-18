X-GOLF
Traverse City League Scores
Monday Night
It's All In The Hips — 26.5
Dirty Mike and the Boys — 22.5
Speed Blackouts — 20
Teeple of Doom — 20
Team Greenman — 18
Car Ram Rod — 17
The Fair Way — 16.5
Who's Your Caddies? — 12.5
Last One Standing — 12
Bruisers — 7
Tuesday Night
Free Lessons — 27
Bogey Brothers — 24.5
Leelanau Long Balls — 23
Trevistagans — 21.5
LGB — 19
The Caddies — 14.5
Twisted Tees — 14
Fore Fathers — 14
Deez Putts — 13
Duffed Shot Gold — 9.5
Wednesday Night
Dolls with Balls — 47
Par Fore Dayz — 40
We Like Big Putts — 37
Denim Dreams — 25
Chasing Eagles — 23
Reckless Drivers — 17
Thursday Night
Grip N Sip — 26
Dude, Where's My Par? — 22.5
Team Esther — 21.5
Two Guys and a Sub — 20
Club Sandwich — 18.5
John Daly's Delinquents — 15
Benny and the Jets — 13.5
Team 2 — 6
