X-GOLF

Traverse City League Scores

Monday Night

It's All In The Hips — 26.5

Dirty Mike and the Boys — 22.5

Speed Blackouts — 20

Teeple of Doom — 20

Team Greenman — 18

Car Ram Rod — 17

The Fair Way — 16.5

Who's Your Caddies? — 12.5

Last One Standing — 12

Bruisers — 7

Tuesday Night

Free Lessons — 27

Bogey Brothers — 24.5

Leelanau Long Balls — 23

Trevistagans — 21.5

LGB — 19

The Caddies — 14.5

Twisted Tees — 14

Fore Fathers — 14

Deez Putts — 13

Duffed Shot Gold — 9.5

Wednesday Night

Dolls with Balls — 47

Par Fore Dayz — 40

We Like Big Putts — 37

Denim Dreams — 25

Chasing Eagles — 23

Reckless Drivers — 17

Thursday Night

Grip N Sip — 26

Dude, Where's My Par? — 22.5

Team Esther — 21.5

Two Guys and a Sub — 20

Club Sandwich — 18.5

John Daly's Delinquents — 15

Benny and the Jets — 13.5

Team 2 — 6

