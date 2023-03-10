Traverse City League Scores

Monday Night

  1. It's All in the Hips — 22.5
  2. Dirty Mike and the Boys — 19.5
  3. Teeple of Doom — 19
  4. Team Greenman — 18
  5. Speed Blackouts — 17
  6. Car Ram Rod — 17
  7. The Fair Way — 12.5
  8. Last One Standing — 11
  9. Who's Your Caddie? — 8.5
  10. Bruisers — 7

Tuesday Night

  1. Bogey Brothers — 24.5
  2. Free Lessons — 23
  3. Leelanau Long Balls — 22
  4. Trevistagans — 18
  5. LGB — 15
  6. The Caddies — 14
  7. Fore Fathers — 14
  8. Twisted Tees — 12
  9. Deez Putts — 11
  10. Duffed Shot Golf — 6.5

Wednesday Night

  1. Dolls with Balls — 41
  2. Par Fore Dayz — 36
  3. We Like Big Putts — 32
  4. Chasing Eagles — 22
  5. Denim Dreams — 22
  6. Reckless Drivers — 15

Thursday Night

  1. Grip N Sip — 25
  2. Dude, Where's My Par? — 21.5
  3. Two Guys and a Sub — 19
  4. Team Esther — 18.5
  5. Club Sandwich — 15.5
  6. John Daly's Delinquents — 12
  7. Benny and the Jets — 9.5
  8. Team 2 — 6

