Traverse City League Scores
Monday Night
- It's All in the Hips — 22.5
- Dirty Mike and the Boys — 19.5
- Teeple of Doom — 19
- Team Greenman — 18
- Speed Blackouts — 17
- Car Ram Rod — 17
- The Fair Way — 12.5
- Last One Standing — 11
- Who's Your Caddie? — 8.5
- Bruisers — 7
Tuesday Night
- Bogey Brothers — 24.5
- Free Lessons — 23
- Leelanau Long Balls — 22
- Trevistagans — 18
- LGB — 15
- The Caddies — 14
- Fore Fathers — 14
- Twisted Tees — 12
- Deez Putts — 11
- Duffed Shot Golf — 6.5
Wednesday Night
- Dolls with Balls — 41
- Par Fore Dayz — 36
- We Like Big Putts — 32
- Chasing Eagles — 22
- Denim Dreams — 22
- Reckless Drivers — 15
Thursday Night
- Grip N Sip — 25
- Dude, Where's My Par? — 21.5
- Two Guys and a Sub — 19
- Team Esther — 18.5
- Club Sandwich — 15.5
- John Daly's Delinquents — 12
- Benny and the Jets — 9.5
- Team 2 — 6
