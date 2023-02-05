X-GOLF
Traverse City Winter League Scores
Monday Night
- It's All In The Hips — 13.5
- Team Greenman — 11
- Teeple of Doom — 11
- Dirty Mike and the Boys — 9
- Car Ram Rod — 7.5
- Last One Standing — 6
- The Fair Way 5
- Who's Your Caddie 4
- Speed Blackouts 3
- Bruisers
Tuesday Night
- Bogey Brothers — 12.5
- Free Lessons — 11
- Leelanau Long Balls — 10.5
- Fore Fathers — 9
- Trevistagans — 9
- Deez Putts — 6
- The Caddies — 5
- Twisted Tees — 5
- Duffed Shot Golf — 4
Wednesday Night
- Dollz with Balls — 20
- Par Fore Dayz — 19
- Big Putts — 18
- Denim Dreams — 12
- Chasing Eagles 10
- Reckless Drivers — 5
Thursday Night
- Grip N Sip — 14
- Dude Where's My Par? — 9.5
- Club Sandwich — 9
- Two Guys and a Sub — 9
- John Daly's Delinquents — 6
- Benny and the Jets — 6
- Team Esther — 4.5
- Team 2 — 3
