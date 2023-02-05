X-GOLF

Traverse City Winter League Scores

Monday Night

  1. It's All In The Hips — 13.5
  2. Team Greenman — 11
  3. Teeple of Doom — 11
  4. Dirty Mike and the Boys — 9
  5. Car Ram Rod — 7.5
  6. Last One Standing — 6
  7. The Fair Way 5
  8. Who's Your Caddie 4
  9. Speed Blackouts 3
  10. Bruisers

Tuesday Night

  1. Bogey Brothers — 12.5
  2. Free Lessons — 11
  3. Leelanau Long Balls — 10.5
  4. Fore Fathers — 9
  5. Trevistagans — 9
  6. Deez Putts — 6
  7. The Caddies — 5
  8. Twisted Tees — 5
  9. Duffed Shot Golf — 4

Wednesday Night

  1. Dollz with Balls — 20
  2. Par Fore Dayz — 19
  3. Big Putts — 18
  4. Denim Dreams — 12
  5. Chasing Eagles 10
  6. Reckless Drivers — 5

Thursday Night

  1. Grip N Sip — 14
  2. Dude Where's My Par? — 9.5
  3. Club Sandwich — 9
  4. Two Guys and a Sub — 9
  5. John Daly's Delinquents — 6
  6. Benny and the Jets — 6
  7. Team Esther — 4.5
  8. Team 2 — 3

