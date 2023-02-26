Traverse City League Scores

Monday Night

  1. It's All in the Hips — 18.5
  2. Team Greenman — 16
  3. Teeple of Doom — 14
  4. Dirty Mike and the Boys — 13.5
  5. Car Ram Rod — 13
  6. Speed Blackouts — 10
  7. Last One Standing — 9
  8. The Fair Way — 8.5
  9. Who's Your Caddie? — 6
  10. Bruisers — 3.5

Tuesday Night

  1. Bogey Brothers — 19.5
  2. Free Lessons — 18
  3. Leelanau Long Balls — 17.5
  4. Trevistagans — 13
  5. Fore Fathers — 12.5
  6. Twisted Tees — 8
  7. Deez Putts — 8
  8. The Caddies — 7
  9. Duffed Shot Golf — 5.5

Wednesday Night

  1. Dolls with Balls — 31
  2. Par Fore Dayz — 28
  3. We Like Big Putts — 22
  4. Chasing Eagles — 18
  5. Denim Dreams — 15
  6. Reckless Drivers — 12

Thursday Night

  1. Grip N Sip — 19
  2. Two Guys and a Sub — 15
  3. Club Sandwich — 13.5
  4. Dude Where's my Par — 13.5
  5. Team Esther — 12.5
  6. John Daly's Delinquents — 10
  7. Benny and the Jets — 6.5
  8. Team 2 — 4

