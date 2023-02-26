Traverse City League Scores
Monday Night
- It's All in the Hips — 18.5
- Team Greenman — 16
- Teeple of Doom — 14
- Dirty Mike and the Boys — 13.5
- Car Ram Rod — 13
- Speed Blackouts — 10
- Last One Standing — 9
- The Fair Way — 8.5
- Who's Your Caddie? — 6
- Bruisers — 3.5
Tuesday Night
- Bogey Brothers — 19.5
- Free Lessons — 18
- Leelanau Long Balls — 17.5
- Trevistagans — 13
- Fore Fathers — 12.5
- Twisted Tees — 8
- Deez Putts — 8
- The Caddies — 7
- Duffed Shot Golf — 5.5
Wednesday Night
- Dolls with Balls — 31
- Par Fore Dayz — 28
- We Like Big Putts — 22
- Chasing Eagles — 18
- Denim Dreams — 15
- Reckless Drivers — 12
Thursday Night
- Grip N Sip — 19
- Two Guys and a Sub — 15
- Club Sandwich — 13.5
- Dude Where's my Par — 13.5
- Team Esther — 12.5
- John Daly's Delinquents — 10
- Benny and the Jets — 6.5
- Team 2 — 4
