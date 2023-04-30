The New Orleans Saints traded veteran tight end Adam Trautman (Elk Rapids) to Denver — where he’ll rejoin former Saints coach Sean Payton — in order to draft Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry in the sixth round. “We like Traut. He’s been a good player for us,” Allen said. “Sean drafted him. So, we kind of felt like there was probably some interest there.”
TE Joel Wilson (Petoskey) also signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.
TC West and U-M grad Ryan Hayes was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.
