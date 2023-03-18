CURLING

Traverse City Curling Club Results

Tuesday Night

Episode II: Attack of the Stones def. Rock and Stone!, 11-8

Rockheads def. Thundercats, 9-3

Stone Mongers def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 12-4

Drinks are on you def. Area 51, 13-3

Raise a Little Hell def. Plan B, 11-3

Wednesday Night

Retooled def. Curl Jam, 1-0 (forfeit)

Whiskey Rocks def. Sweeping Beauties, 12-0

Granite Asylum def. Slabtown Slabs, 11-5

Rock Blockers def. New Kids on the Rock, 9-6

Worry Free def. Stonehounds, 7-6

Thursday Doubles

Double Tap def. Trust Us , 10-5

Team PaxWell def. Yay Doubles, 6-5

Silver Spruce def. Mongers Deux , 11-6

Make Me a Double def. Broom Goes the Dynamite, 9-3

Thursday Night

Easy Sliders def. Baby Got Tap Back, 7-5

Legion of Broom def. Sticks and Stones, 7-6

Golden Curls def. Dadz in the Hood, 8-6

The House Band def. Dudes With Stones, 7-5

Home Wreckers def. Stone Cold, 8-7

