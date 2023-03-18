CURLING
Traverse City Curling Club Results
Tuesday Night
Episode II: Attack of the Stones def. Rock and Stone!, 11-8
Rockheads def. Thundercats, 9-3
Stone Mongers def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 12-4
Drinks are on you def. Area 51, 13-3
Raise a Little Hell def. Plan B, 11-3
Wednesday Night
Retooled def. Curl Jam, 1-0 (forfeit)
Whiskey Rocks def. Sweeping Beauties, 12-0
Granite Asylum def. Slabtown Slabs, 11-5
Rock Blockers def. New Kids on the Rock, 9-6
Worry Free def. Stonehounds, 7-6
Thursday Doubles
Double Tap def. Trust Us , 10-5
Team PaxWell def. Yay Doubles, 6-5
Silver Spruce def. Mongers Deux , 11-6
Make Me a Double def. Broom Goes the Dynamite, 9-3
Thursday Night
Easy Sliders def. Baby Got Tap Back, 7-5
Legion of Broom def. Sticks and Stones, 7-6
Golden Curls def. Dadz in the Hood, 8-6
The House Band def. Dudes With Stones, 7-5
Home Wreckers def. Stone Cold, 8-7
