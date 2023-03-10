TC Curling Club League Results

Tuesday Night

Episode II: Attack of the Stones def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 13-2

Rockheads def. Plan B, 10-4

Thundercats def. Stone Mongers, 7-1

Area 51 def. Rock and Stone!, 11-5

Raise a Little Hell def. Drinks are on You, 11-2

Wednesday Night

Whiskey Rocks def. Worry Free, 10-4

Retooled def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-2

Rock Blockers def. Curl Jam, 10-1

Granite Asylum def. Sweeping Beauties, 11-4

New Kids on the Rock def. Stonehounds, 13-3

Thursday Doubles

Team PaxWell def. Broom Goes the Dynamite, 11-10 (Skip Stones)

Mongers Deux def. Trust Us , 9-3

Silver Spruce def. Double Tap, 8-3

Yay Doubles def. Make Me a Double, 7-5

Thursday Night

Stone Cold def. Sticks and Stones, 8-5

Easy Sliders def. Golden Curls, 6-3

Dudes With Stones def. Home Wreckers, 12-3

Dadz in the Hood def. Legion of Broom, 8-7 (Skip Stones)

Baby Got Tap Back def. The House Band, 6-5

