TC Curling Club League Results
Tuesday Night
Episode II: Attack of the Stones def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 13-2
Rockheads def. Plan B, 10-4
Thundercats def. Stone Mongers, 7-1
Area 51 def. Rock and Stone!, 11-5
Raise a Little Hell def. Drinks are on You, 11-2
Wednesday Night
Whiskey Rocks def. Worry Free, 10-4
Retooled def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-2
Rock Blockers def. Curl Jam, 10-1
Granite Asylum def. Sweeping Beauties, 11-4
New Kids on the Rock def. Stonehounds, 13-3
Thursday Doubles
Team PaxWell def. Broom Goes the Dynamite, 11-10 (Skip Stones)
Mongers Deux def. Trust Us , 9-3
Silver Spruce def. Double Tap, 8-3
Yay Doubles def. Make Me a Double, 7-5
Thursday Night
Stone Cold def. Sticks and Stones, 8-5
Easy Sliders def. Golden Curls, 6-3
Dudes With Stones def. Home Wreckers, 12-3
Dadz in the Hood def. Legion of Broom, 8-7 (Skip Stones)
Baby Got Tap Back def. The House Band, 6-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.