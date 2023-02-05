CURLING

TC Curling Club League Scores

Tuesday Night

Rockheads def. Stone Mongers, 7-1

Thundercats def. Rock and Stone!, 8-6

Raise a Little Hell def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones, 13-1

Drinks are on you def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 11-2

Area 51 def. Plan B, 10-5

Wednesday Night

Granite Asylum def. Whiskey Rocks, 9-8

Retooled def. Stonehounds, 6-2

New Kids on the Rock def. Sweeping Beauties, 10-2

Worry Free def. Curl Jam, 11-4

Rock Blockers def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-3

Thursday Doubles

Double Trouble def. Mongers Deux, 8-7 (skip stones)

Silver Spruce def. Double Tap, 4-5

Dadz in the Hood def. Team PaxWell, 10-5

Thursday Night

Dudes With Stones def. Legion of Broom, 6-4

Dadz in the Hood def. Sticks and Stones, 10-5

Easy Sliders def. Home Wreckers, 11-4

Stone Cold def. Baby Got Tap Back, 10-2

The House Band def. Golden Curls, 19-3

