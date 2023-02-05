CURLING
TC Curling Club League Scores
Tuesday Night
Rockheads def. Stone Mongers, 7-1
Thundercats def. Rock and Stone!, 8-6
Raise a Little Hell def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones, 13-1
Drinks are on you def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 11-2
Area 51 def. Plan B, 10-5
Wednesday Night
Granite Asylum def. Whiskey Rocks, 9-8
Retooled def. Stonehounds, 6-2
New Kids on the Rock def. Sweeping Beauties, 10-2
Worry Free def. Curl Jam, 11-4
Rock Blockers def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-3
Thursday Doubles
Double Trouble def. Mongers Deux, 8-7 (skip stones)
Silver Spruce def. Double Tap, 4-5
Dadz in the Hood def. Team PaxWell, 10-5
Thursday Night
Dudes With Stones def. Legion of Broom, 6-4
Dadz in the Hood def. Sticks and Stones, 10-5
Easy Sliders def. Home Wreckers, 11-4
Stone Cold def. Baby Got Tap Back, 10-2
The House Band def. Golden Curls, 19-3
