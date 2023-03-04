TC Curling Club League Scores
Wednesday Night
Slabtown Slabs def. Curl Jam, 10-5
Granite Asylum def. Worry Free, 9-4
Whiskey Rocks def. New Kids on the Rock, 8-2
Rock Blockers def. Stonehounds, 7-6
Retooled def. Sweeping Beauties, 13-1
Thursday Doubles
Silver Spruce — 4-0 in Doubles Session 1
Thursday Night
Dudes With Stones def. Sticks and Stones, 8-4
Golden Curls def. Baby Got Tap Back, 10-3
Stone Cold def. Dadz in the Hood, 10-3
The House Band def. Home Wreckers, 11-3
Easy Sliders def. Legion of Broom, 7-6
