TC Curling Club League Scores

Wednesday Night

Slabtown Slabs def. Curl Jam, 10-5

Granite Asylum def. Worry Free, 9-4

Whiskey Rocks def. New Kids on the Rock, 8-2

Rock Blockers def. Stonehounds, 7-6

Retooled def. Sweeping Beauties, 13-1

Thursday Doubles

Silver Spruce — 4-0 in Doubles Session 1

Thursday Night

Dudes With Stones def. Sticks and Stones, 8-4

Golden Curls def. Baby Got Tap Back, 10-3

Stone Cold def. Dadz in the Hood, 10-3

The House Band def. Home Wreckers, 11-3

Easy Sliders def. Legion of Broom, 7-6

