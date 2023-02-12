CURLING

TC Curling Club League Scores

Tuesday Night

Stone Mongers def. Drinks are on you, 5-1

Area 51 vs Raise a Little Hell def. Area 51, 1-0 (forfeit)

Thundercats def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 8-3

Plan B def. Rock and Stone!, 8-4

Rockheads def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones, 10-1

Wednesday Nigh

New Kids on the Rock def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-5

Whiskey Rocks def. Curl Jam, 15-2

Worry Free def. Sweeping Beauties, 10-4

Retooled def. Rock Blockers, 8-7

Granite Asylum def. Stonehounds, 9-3

Thursday Doubles

Double Tap def. Double Trouble, 9-3

Mongers Deux def. Team PaxWell, 9-2

Silver Spruce def. Dadz in the Hood, 10-5

Thursday Night

Dadz in the Hood def. Home Wreckers, 11-2

Baby Got Tap Back def. Sticks and Stones, 11-4

The House Band def. Easy Sliders, 6-4

Stone Cold def. Legion of Broom, 6-2

Golden Curls def. Dudes With Stones, 7-6

