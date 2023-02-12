CURLING
TC Curling Club League Scores
Tuesday Night
Stone Mongers def. Drinks are on you, 5-1
Area 51 vs Raise a Little Hell def. Area 51, 1-0 (forfeit)
Thundercats def. Schoolhouse Rocks, 8-3
Plan B def. Rock and Stone!, 8-4
Rockheads def. Episode II: Attack of the Stones, 10-1
Wednesday Nigh
New Kids on the Rock def. Slabtown Slabs, 8-5
Whiskey Rocks def. Curl Jam, 15-2
Worry Free def. Sweeping Beauties, 10-4
Retooled def. Rock Blockers, 8-7
Granite Asylum def. Stonehounds, 9-3
Thursday Doubles
Double Tap def. Double Trouble, 9-3
Mongers Deux def. Team PaxWell, 9-2
Silver Spruce def. Dadz in the Hood, 10-5
Thursday Night
Dadz in the Hood def. Home Wreckers, 11-2
Baby Got Tap Back def. Sticks and Stones, 11-4
The House Band def. Easy Sliders, 6-4
Stone Cold def. Legion of Broom, 6-2
Golden Curls def. Dudes With Stones, 7-6
