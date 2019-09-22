Local Bowling

Lucky Jack’s Bowling League Scores

Men’s Game

300 Tom Altobello

246 Chris Galla

245 Jim Hurst

237 Mike Griffiths

235 Bob Esman

233 Pete Vannini

227 Dave Tanner

227 Andrew Hunt

227 Sam Tater

226 Paul Moy

226 Frank McClellan

225 John Hubbard

223 Hal Green

222 Jon-Paul Allgaier

222 Freddy Marsh

222 Justin Patterson

221 Paul Moy

218 Kyle Rice

216 Art Nickerson

215 Pete Bivona

215 Barry Kalnbach

215 Jim Simmons

214 Scott Poremba

214 Michael Williams

214 Gene Kelly

214 Barry Kalnbach

214 John Sivek

214 Louis Plamondon

214 Paul Martin

213 Tom Altobello

213 Terry Broadway

213 Chad Fetterman

213 Mark Morrow

213 Jim Orr

213 Richard Barc

213 Drew Newman

213 Ron Ebenhoeh

212 Tim Beaudrie

212 Sawyer Robinson

212 Pete Bivona

212 Bill Jenkins

212 Kurt Kohler

211 Hal Green

211 Kernie Moore

211 Dave Payne

211 Jim Ames

211 Freddy Marsh

210 Michael Williams

210 Marv Siewert

Men’s Series

762 (226-300-236) Tom Altobello

757 (268-237-252) Steve Flees

720 (256-258) Marcus Oien

701 (224-268) Jon Parent

689 (277-213) Marcus Oien

684 (257-223) Victor Vreeland

679 (272-215) Raymond D. Horton III

669 (236-233) Shawn Phillips

654 (217-236) Chip Culbertson

651 (236-211) Brad Wozniak

646 (245-220) Brian Percy

646 (214-225) Kyle Klingelsmith

644 (223-228) Gary Griffin

636 (214-210-212) Steve Fellows

635 (245-215) Chris Sirois

630 (214-212) Aaron Noble

628 (256) Chip Fryer

625 (229) John Sivek

622 (279) Bill Jenkins

620 (246) Ralph Hay

620 (234-214) Chris Galla

618 (267) Robin Blackburn

618 (221-216) Kellor Flees

617 (227-236) Mike Weatherholt

617 (223) Jeremy Peplinski

617 (216-213) Nick Kohler

616 (213) Shawn Phillips

615 (235) Ray W. Horton

615 (210-215) Jeff Prepejchal

614 (241) Ryan Nesbitt

614 (224) Gene Allen

613 (214-225) Tom Hampel

613 (214-211) Jason Sawyer

612 (234) Jay Langler

611 (225-215) Chad Fetterman

611 (214) Tim Holbrook

611 (212) Topher Lautner

610 (211-213) Jeff Richard

606 (220) Al Scriver

606 (212-217) Gary Greenman

605 (223) Victor Vreeland

605 (218-235) Blake Cavanaugh

602 (223) John Hubbard

601 (242) Evan Miller

601 (219) Mike Gorney

601 (216-215) Mike Gunderson

600 (214-243) Dan Tater

Women’s Game

222 Diane McPhall

213 Judy Knight

209 Karen Allen

205 Arlene Prepejchal

204 Janet Eisner

201 Meaghan Kennedy

196 Peggy Weber

195 Karin Lerczak

194 Linda Wick

193 Wendy Herman

192 Gail Beeman

191 Julie Wagner

191 Peggy Weber

191 Sylvia Bowling

190 Sheila Mosley

Women’s Series

647 (206-227-214) Denise Vaughan

640 (237-222) Angie Daniel

586 (236) Neva McGee

577 (246) Penny Fellows

575 (204-212) Samantha Rettelle

564 (201) Sharon Vreeland

557 (239) Ann Smith

554 (216-191) Stacy Percy

552 (190) Sharon Vreeland

548 (199) Michaela Watson

548 (193) Ellen Gustafson

537 (193) Rhojo Crick

533 Jean Steffes

