Lucky Jack’s Bowling League Scores
Men’s Game
300 Tom Altobello
246 Chris Galla
245 Jim Hurst
237 Mike Griffiths
235 Bob Esman
233 Pete Vannini
227 Dave Tanner
227 Andrew Hunt
227 Sam Tater
226 Paul Moy
226 Frank McClellan
225 John Hubbard
223 Hal Green
222 Jon-Paul Allgaier
222 Freddy Marsh
222 Justin Patterson
221 Paul Moy
218 Kyle Rice
216 Art Nickerson
215 Pete Bivona
215 Barry Kalnbach
215 Jim Simmons
214 Scott Poremba
214 Michael Williams
214 Gene Kelly
214 Barry Kalnbach
214 John Sivek
214 Louis Plamondon
214 Paul Martin
213 Tom Altobello
213 Terry Broadway
213 Chad Fetterman
213 Mark Morrow
213 Jim Orr
213 Richard Barc
213 Drew Newman
213 Ron Ebenhoeh
212 Tim Beaudrie
212 Sawyer Robinson
212 Pete Bivona
212 Bill Jenkins
212 Kurt Kohler
211 Hal Green
211 Kernie Moore
211 Dave Payne
211 Jim Ames
211 Freddy Marsh
210 Michael Williams
210 Marv Siewert
Men’s Series
762 (226-300-236) Tom Altobello
757 (268-237-252) Steve Flees
720 (256-258) Marcus Oien
701 (224-268) Jon Parent
689 (277-213) Marcus Oien
684 (257-223) Victor Vreeland
679 (272-215) Raymond D. Horton III
669 (236-233) Shawn Phillips
654 (217-236) Chip Culbertson
651 (236-211) Brad Wozniak
646 (245-220) Brian Percy
646 (214-225) Kyle Klingelsmith
644 (223-228) Gary Griffin
636 (214-210-212) Steve Fellows
635 (245-215) Chris Sirois
630 (214-212) Aaron Noble
628 (256) Chip Fryer
625 (229) John Sivek
622 (279) Bill Jenkins
620 (246) Ralph Hay
620 (234-214) Chris Galla
618 (267) Robin Blackburn
618 (221-216) Kellor Flees
617 (227-236) Mike Weatherholt
617 (223) Jeremy Peplinski
617 (216-213) Nick Kohler
616 (213) Shawn Phillips
615 (235) Ray W. Horton
615 (210-215) Jeff Prepejchal
614 (241) Ryan Nesbitt
614 (224) Gene Allen
613 (214-225) Tom Hampel
613 (214-211) Jason Sawyer
612 (234) Jay Langler
611 (225-215) Chad Fetterman
611 (214) Tim Holbrook
611 (212) Topher Lautner
610 (211-213) Jeff Richard
606 (220) Al Scriver
606 (212-217) Gary Greenman
605 (223) Victor Vreeland
605 (218-235) Blake Cavanaugh
602 (223) John Hubbard
601 (242) Evan Miller
601 (219) Mike Gorney
601 (216-215) Mike Gunderson
600 (214-243) Dan Tater
Women’s Game
222 Diane McPhall
213 Judy Knight
209 Karen Allen
205 Arlene Prepejchal
204 Janet Eisner
201 Meaghan Kennedy
196 Peggy Weber
195 Karin Lerczak
194 Linda Wick
193 Wendy Herman
192 Gail Beeman
191 Julie Wagner
191 Peggy Weber
191 Sylvia Bowling
190 Sheila Mosley
Women’s Series
647 (206-227-214) Denise Vaughan
640 (237-222) Angie Daniel
586 (236) Neva McGee
577 (246) Penny Fellows
575 (204-212) Samantha Rettelle
564 (201) Sharon Vreeland
557 (239) Ann Smith
554 (216-191) Stacy Percy
552 (190) Sharon Vreeland
548 (199) Michaela Watson
548 (193) Ellen Gustafson
537 (193) Rhojo Crick
533 Jean Steffes
