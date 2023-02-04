Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
268 — Gene Kelly
255 — John Metiva
248 — Dru Klingelsmith
248 — Craig Capell
245 — Ryan Nesbitt
244 — Fred Fasel
244 — Dan Guth
240 — Jim Simmons
237 — Leo Dutton
233 — Victor Vreeland
232 — Jim Palmer
231 — Chris Winkleman
230 — Grant Maurer
227 — Jon Parent
226 — Richard Barc
225 — Jon Parent
224 — Quinn Magsig
224 — Wes Bishop
223 — Brian Farnsworth
223 — Ray W. Horton
222 — Mark Morrow
222 — Jason Sawyer
221 — Lee Stallhood
221 — Tracy Kuehne
220 — Steven Cadwell
220 — Mark Martin
219 — John Kolarik
217 — Jon Tuck
216 — Jerry Annis
216 — Mike Longo
216 — Victor Vreeland
215 — Quinn Maleski
214 — Dave Knight
214 — Drew Newman
214 — Justin Patterson
213 — Kyle Scriver
213 — Grant Maurer
213 — Sawyer Robinson
212 — Spencer Raetz
212 — Ryan Nesbitt
212 — Christian Vreeland
212 — Jake Wiederhold
212 — Darren Hinsenkamp
212 — John Metiva
212 — Steve Lamie
211 — Anthony Alongi
211 — John Sivek
211 — Michael Williams
211 — Justin Patterson
210 — Steve Cadwell
210 — Tom Weatherup
210 — Brad Wheat
210 — Brian Macarthur
Men’s High Series
748 (279-279) — Kyle Klingelsmith
740 (247-245-248) — Troy Noble
737 (245-226-266) — Dave Payne
729 (236-214-279) — Jeremy Decker
728 (247-222-259) — Craig Petersen Jr.
724 (278-247) — Mitchell Mosley
722 (267-242-213) — Alex Lecik
719 (255-256) — Eric Porter
716 (212-257-247) — Brian Percy
707 (244-256) — Bill Jenkins
698 (265-278) — Jared Musser
698 (228-268) — Aaron Phillips
697 (246-258) — John Sivek
696 (268-214-214) — Topher Lautner
692 (279-213) — Mike Griffiths
692 (234-243-215) — Eric Bootz
690 (255-233) — Cody Klingelsmith
687 (233-261) — Keith Weber
686 (247-237) — Shawn Antol
685 (243-212-230) — John Sivek
684 (235-247) — George Humphry
682 (247-247) — Butch Kinnee
682 (212-224-246) — Derek Nowak
680 (224-233-223) — Kevin Krenn
678 (228-246) — Ben Orr
677 (267-211) — Robin Blackburn
677 (248-216-213) — John Sivek
675 (267-213) — Brian Percy
673 (216-252) — Shawn Antol
671 (268-214) — George Humphry
671 (233-237) — Rob Davis
669 (255-225) — Brian Abernethy
669 (237-232) — David Gorenflo
667 (279) — Evan Miller
667 (225-218-224) — John Sivek
664 (238-236) — Blake Musser
664 (218-242) — Kyle Klingelsmith
663 (269) — Steve Flees
662 (253) — Tristen Witkowski
660 (264) — Gary Brown
660 (246-224) — Jeremy Peplinski
659 (214-246) — Rodney Lofquist
656 (266) — Jay Langler
656 (260) — Evan Miller
654 (226-235) — Topher Lautner
653 (248-222) — Mitchell Mosley
650 (278) — Darrel Robinson
649 (243) — David L. Anderson
646 (266) — Bryce Noble
646 (246) — Ulysses Lennon
644 (247-238) — Mark Clark
643 (254-210) — Kurt Kohler
643 (215-233) — Lucky Mericle
641 (222-227) — Rod Keillor
641 (214-223) — Jim Wilson
641 (213-245) — Rob Schmuker
640 (226-214) — Christian Vreeland
638 (220-244) — Josh Sullivan
636 (224-224) — Jerry Kopchia
636 (211-241) — Brad Wozniak
635 (245-210) — Spencer Raetz
631 (218-218) — George Humphry
630 (226-222) — Chip Culbertson
629 (235) — Dave Payne
627 (216) — Bruce Walter
626 (214-225) — Fred Marsh
626 (210-235) — Ray Schmuker
624 (230) — Jerry Torresan
624 (216) — Gary Greenman
620 (238) — Kirk Parent
619 (227) — Kevin Bowen
619 (210) — Andy Radtke
618 (247) — Chad Fetterman
618 (234-213) — Chris Hettinger
617 (221-215) — Jim Hurst
616 (237) — Rob Davis
616 (222-214) — Chris Sirois
615 (242) — Mike Gorney
615 (214) — Joe Hurst
612 (215) — Scott Lukas
610 (216) — Brent Wheat
609 (235) — Phil Russell
609 (215) — Tm Brien
608 (237) — Kyle Rice
608 (236-210) — Larry Podsaid
608 (215) — Jeff Wallace
607 (240) — Tristen Witkowski
606 (234) — Steve Anderson
606 (210) — Pete Vannini
603 (220) — Barry Kalnbach
601 (237) — Kevin Ball
601 — Al Heidt
Women’s High Game
216 — Barb Anderson
213 — Sara Eggleston
208 — Sheila Mosley
205 — Sheila Mosley
205 — Julie Wagner
204 — Anne Smith
203 — Ashley Bearinger
202 — Darlene Anderson
199 — Ann Bell
194 — Gwen Roush
194 — Allie Decker
194 — Trina McClellan
193 — Sharon Vreeland
192 — Linda Wick
191 — Karen Allen
190 — Leslie Hays
190 — Kelly Newcomb
Women’s High Series
656 (200-245-211) — Angie Daniel
652 (257-225) — Brandi Demo
623 (224-217) — Casey Lhamon
610 (202-222) — Stacy Percy
607 (212-192-203) — Michaela Meek
594 (202-200-192) — Heather Ameel
588 (236) — Michelle Smith
579 (211) — Samantha Mosley
577 (213) — Darlene Anderson
561 (198-193) — Debra Parent
553 — Ashley Conway
545 (199) — Kim Sisk
537 (202) — Katie Johnston
536 (226) — Denise Vaughan
535 (199) — Sharon Vreeland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.