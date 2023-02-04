Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

268 — Gene Kelly

255 — John Metiva

248 — Dru Klingelsmith

248 — Craig Capell

245 — Ryan Nesbitt

244 — Fred Fasel

244 — Dan Guth

240 — Jim Simmons

237 — Leo Dutton

233 — Victor Vreeland

232 — Jim Palmer

231 — Chris Winkleman

230 — Grant Maurer

227 — Jon Parent

226 — Richard Barc

225 — Jon Parent

224 — Quinn Magsig

224 — Wes Bishop

223 — Brian Farnsworth

223 — Ray W. Horton

222 — Mark Morrow

222 — Jason Sawyer

221 — Lee Stallhood

221 — Tracy Kuehne

220 — Steven Cadwell

220 — Mark Martin

219 — John Kolarik

217 — Jon Tuck

216 — Jerry Annis

216 — Mike Longo

216 — Victor Vreeland

215 — Quinn Maleski

214 — Dave Knight

214 — Drew Newman

214 — Justin Patterson

213 — Kyle Scriver

213 — Grant Maurer

213 — Sawyer Robinson

212 — Spencer Raetz

212 — Ryan Nesbitt

212 — Christian Vreeland

212 — Jake Wiederhold

212 — Darren Hinsenkamp

212 — John Metiva

212 — Steve Lamie

211 — Anthony Alongi

211 — John Sivek

211 — Michael Williams

211 — Justin Patterson

210 — Steve Cadwell

210 — Tom Weatherup

210 — Brad Wheat

210 — Brian Macarthur

Men’s High Series

748 (279-279) — Kyle Klingelsmith

740 (247-245-248) — Troy Noble

737 (245-226-266) — Dave Payne

729 (236-214-279) — Jeremy Decker

728 (247-222-259) — Craig Petersen Jr.

724 (278-247) — Mitchell Mosley

722 (267-242-213) — Alex Lecik

719 (255-256) — Eric Porter

716 (212-257-247) — Brian Percy

707 (244-256) — Bill Jenkins

698 (265-278) — Jared Musser

698 (228-268) — Aaron Phillips

697 (246-258) — John Sivek

696 (268-214-214) — Topher Lautner

692 (279-213) — Mike Griffiths

692 (234-243-215) — Eric Bootz

690 (255-233) — Cody Klingelsmith

687 (233-261) — Keith Weber

686 (247-237) — Shawn Antol

685 (243-212-230) — John Sivek

684 (235-247) — George Humphry

682 (247-247) — Butch Kinnee

682 (212-224-246) — Derek Nowak

680 (224-233-223) — Kevin Krenn

678 (228-246) — Ben Orr

677 (267-211) — Robin Blackburn

677 (248-216-213) — John Sivek

675 (267-213) — Brian Percy

673 (216-252) — Shawn Antol

671 (268-214) — George Humphry

671 (233-237) — Rob Davis

669 (255-225) — Brian Abernethy

669 (237-232) — David Gorenflo

667 (279) — Evan Miller

667 (225-218-224) — John Sivek

664 (238-236) — Blake Musser

664 (218-242) — Kyle Klingelsmith

663 (269) — Steve Flees

662 (253) — Tristen Witkowski

660 (264) — Gary Brown

660 (246-224) — Jeremy Peplinski

659 (214-246) — Rodney Lofquist

656 (266) — Jay Langler

656 (260) — Evan Miller

654 (226-235) — Topher Lautner

653 (248-222) — Mitchell Mosley

650 (278) — Darrel Robinson

649 (243) — David L. Anderson

646 (266) — Bryce Noble

646 (246) — Ulysses Lennon

644 (247-238) — Mark Clark

643 (254-210) — Kurt Kohler

643 (215-233) — Lucky Mericle

641 (222-227) — Rod Keillor

641 (214-223) — Jim Wilson

641 (213-245) — Rob Schmuker

640 (226-214) — Christian Vreeland

638 (220-244) — Josh Sullivan

636 (224-224) — Jerry Kopchia

636 (211-241) — Brad Wozniak

635 (245-210) — Spencer Raetz

631 (218-218) — George Humphry

630 (226-222) — Chip Culbertson

629 (235) — Dave Payne

627 (216) — Bruce Walter

626 (214-225) — Fred Marsh

626 (210-235) — Ray Schmuker

624 (230) — Jerry Torresan

624 (216) — Gary Greenman

620 (238) — Kirk Parent

619 (227) — Kevin Bowen

619 (210) — Andy Radtke

618 (247) — Chad Fetterman

618 (234-213) — Chris Hettinger

617 (221-215) — Jim Hurst

616 (237) — Rob Davis

616 (222-214) — Chris Sirois

615 (242) — Mike Gorney

615 (214) — Joe Hurst

612 (215) — Scott Lukas

610 (216) — Brent Wheat

609 (235) — Phil Russell

609 (215) — Tm Brien

608 (237) — Kyle Rice

608 (236-210) — Larry Podsaid

608 (215) — Jeff Wallace

607 (240) — Tristen Witkowski

606 (234) — Steve Anderson

606 (210) — Pete Vannini

603 (220) — Barry Kalnbach

601 (237) — Kevin Ball

601 — Al Heidt

Women’s High Game

216 — Barb Anderson

213 — Sara Eggleston

208 — Sheila Mosley

205 — Sheila Mosley

205 — Julie Wagner

204 — Anne Smith

203 — Ashley Bearinger

202 — Darlene Anderson

199 — Ann Bell

194 — Gwen Roush

194 — Allie Decker

194 — Trina McClellan

193 — Sharon Vreeland

192 — Linda Wick

191 — Karen Allen

190 — Leslie Hays

190 — Kelly Newcomb

Women’s High Series

656 (200-245-211) — Angie Daniel

652 (257-225) — Brandi Demo

623 (224-217) — Casey Lhamon

610 (202-222) — Stacy Percy

607 (212-192-203) — Michaela Meek

594 (202-200-192) — Heather Ameel

588 (236) — Michelle Smith

579 (211) — Samantha Mosley

577 (213) — Darlene Anderson

561 (198-193) — Debra Parent

553 — Ashley Conway

545 (199) — Kim Sisk

537 (202) — Katie Johnston

536 (226) — Denise Vaughan

535 (199) — Sharon Vreeland

