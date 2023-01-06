BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
248 — Drew Newman
245 — Louis Plamondon
244 — Craig Capell
238 — Josh Matula
237 — Aaron Noble
234 — Chris Winkleman
231 — Jim Hurst
227 — Chad Fetterman
227 — Jerry Annis
225 — Bill Jenkins
225 — Kevin Krenn
225 — Mitchell Mosley
224 — Topher Lautner
224 — Quinn Maleski
224 — Brian Abernethy
224 — Kurt Kohler
224 — Simon Kohler
223 — Kris Bennett
223 — Jerry Orr
223 — Ed Ufer
222 — Jake Wiederhold
222 — Brandon Smith
221 — Jon Tuck
221 — Diz Dalzell
219 — Barry Kalnbach
219 — Jeff Wallace
219 — Christian Vreeland
217 — Abe Starkey
216 — Mark Grulke Jr.
216 — George Shumar
216 — Al Scriver
216 — Lucky Mericle
216 — Ken Parks
215 — Steve Cadwell
215 — John Metiva
215 — Jason Sawyer
214 — Kyle Scriver
214 — Rod Keillor
214 — Jerry Torresan
213 — Zack Cavanaugh
213 — Hal Green
213 — Ken Kocevar
213 — Kirk Parent
213 — Sam Walter
212 — Tim Holbrook
212 — Terry Lautner
211 — Justin Auguston
210 — Tom Hampel
210 — Kermie Moore
Men’s High Series
737 (236-225-276) — Gary Brown
730 (217-266-247) — Eric Porter
702 (252-247) — Shawn Antol
700 (254-223-223) — George Humphry
691 (256-235) — Mark Marek
689 (246-227-216) — Zack Cavanaugh
689 (226-246-217) — George Humphry
688 (258-214-216) — Evan Miller
684 (225-257) — Bryan Frank
684 (211-245-228) — Cody Klingelsmith
681 (254-233) — Marcus Oien
681 (234-255) — Shawn Antol
680 (235-227-218) — Jim Orr
679 (221-246-212) — Keith Weber
677 (224-257) — Todd Hawkins
677 (213-233-231) — Jon Tuck
673 (245-255) — Matt Southworth
672 (258-235) — Brad Wozniak
667 (254-212) — Mike Townsend
667 (228-224-215) — Brian Percy
664 (266) — Chuck Green
663 (279) — Butch Kinnee
663 (266) — Kyle Klingelsmith
657 (248) — Chip Culbertson
653 (236-212) — Fred Fasel
652 (256) — Bob Esman
650 (254) — Victor Vreeland
648 (210-246) — Jeremy Decker
647 (221-233) — Mitchell Mosley
646 (232-225) — Jim Palmer
645 (215-225) — John Sivek
644 (223-227) — Lucky Mericle
643 (234) — Ulysses Lennon
643 (213-223) — Brian Percy
640 (258-215) — Richard Barc
639 (255-222) — Evan Miller
636 (246) — Grant Maurer
636 (234) — Aaron Phillips
636 (225-242) — Eric Bootz
635 (254) — Butch Kinnee
633 (236) — Keith Blanke
632 (226-237) — Steve Flees
630 (237) — Brian Farnsworth
629 (224) — Jim Simmons
627 (246-214) — Jon Parent
626 (225) — Ben Orr
624 (228-214) — Justin Patterson
621 (231) — David L. Anderson
620 (248) — Mark Martin
620 (240) — Chris Sirois
620 (234-210) — Eric Porter
619 (237) — Josh Sullivan
618 (211-234) — Chip Fryer
618 — Steve Fouch
617 (226) — Alex Lecik
617 (219) — Ray W. Horton
616 (227-215) — Rob Davis
615 (233) — Tim Brien
611 (235) — Jon Lamb
611 (225) — Jeremy Decker
609 (241) — Dave Payne
609 (211) — Scott Hebert
608 (237) — Dru Klingelsmith
608 (211-223) — Mike Longo
607 (220-216) — Jerry Kopchia
606 (247) — Fred Marsh
605 (245) — Kyle Rice
605 (236) — Mark Martin
605 (219) — Gary Greenman
604 (236) — Jared Musser
604 (215) — Jon Parent
604 (212) — Joe Dixon
602 (215) — Joe Rutkowski
Women’s High Game
210 — Ashley Conway
206 — Sheila Mosley
202 — Susan Stone
197 — Darlene Anderson
194 — Meredith Hansen
193 — Diane Smith
190 — Jean Steffes
190 — Judy Knight
190 — Arlene Prepejchal
Women’s High Series
624 (216-223) — Sharon Vreeland
611 (191-221-199) — Denise Vaughan
587 (236) — Bobbi Jo Babik
572 (221) — Brandi Demo
569 (192-222) — Sharon Sams
548 (201-209) — Trina McClellan
545 (202) — Abi Dierking
543 (206) — Kim Sisk
542 (201) — Rhojo Crick
537 (191) — Janice Moy
536 (194) — Allie Decker
530 (200) — Stacy Percy
PREP ICE HOCKEY
MHSAA Rankings 1/8/23
Division 1
1. Livonia Stevenson
2. Brighton
3. Clarkston
4. Hartland
5. Muskegon Mona Shores
6. Lake Orion
7. Saline
8. Salem
9. Utica Eisenhower
Division 2
1. Trenton
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Marquette
4. Alpena
5. Grosse Pointe South
6. Saginaw Heritage
7. Detroit U-D Jesuit
8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
9. Midland
Division 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
9. Chelsea
PREP WRESTLING
MHSAA Rankings 1/8/23
Division 1
1. Davison
2. Hartland
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Romeo
5. Temperance Bedford
6. Rockford
7. Holt
8. Clarkston
9. Westland John Glenn
Division 2
1. Goodrich
2. Mason
3. Bay City John Glenn
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Gaylord
7. Monroe Jefferson
8. Allendale
9. Plainwell
Division 3
1. Clinton
2. Algonac
3. Richmond
4. Three Rivers
5. Whitehall
6. Kingsley
7. Yale
8. Freeland
9. Gladstone
Division 4
1. New Lothrop
2. St Louis
3. Bronson
4. Iron Mountain
5. Union City
6. Martin
7. Lawton
8. Manchester
9. Lakeview
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
MHSAA Power Ratings 1/8/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. Farmington Hills Mercy
3. Lowell
4. Hudsonville
5. Wayne Memorial
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Grand Blanc
8. Northville
9. Temperance Bedford
10. Traverse City Central
11. Hartland
12. Grosse Pointe North
13. Rochester
14. Riverview
15. West Bloomfield
16. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
17. North Farmington
18. Byron Center
19. DeWitt
Division 2
1. Lake Fenton
2. Chelsea
3. Haslett
4. Frankenmuth
5. Escanaba
6. Tecumseh
7. Edwardsburg
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Vicksburg
10. Dearborn Divine Child
11. Williamston
12. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
13. Redford Westfield Prep
14. Wixom St Catherine
15. Imlay City
16. Freeland
17. North Branch
18. Warren Regina
19. Parma Western
Division 3
1. Harbor Springs
2. Dansville
3. Evart
4. Buchanan
5. Ithaca
6. Reading
7. Cass City
8. McBain
9. Blissfield
10. Lake City
11. Pewamo-Westphalia
12. Calumet
13. Ovid-Elsie
14. Potterville
15. Sanford Meridian
16. Plymouth Christian Academy
17. Kalamazoo Christian
18. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
19. Bad Axe
Division 4
1. Mackinaw City
2. Cedarville
3. Ontonagon
4. Fowler
5. Morenci
6. Martin
7. Baraga
8. Brethren
9. Johannesburg-Lewiston
10. Portland St Patrick
11. Ewen-Trout Creek
12. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
13. Manistee Catholic Central
14. Southfield Christian
15. Marlette
16. Mendon
17. Marion
18. Allen Park Cabrini
19. Carney-Nadeau
NCAA hoops
Men’s Top 25 Fared
Saturday
No. 1 Purdue (14-1) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.
No. 2 Houston (15-1) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.
No. 3 Kansas (14-1) beat West Virginia 76-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.
No. 4 UConn (15-2) beat Creighton 69-60. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.
No. 5 Arizona (14-2) lost to Washington St. 74-61. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.
No. 6 Texas (13-2) beat Oklahoma St. 56-46 Next: vs. No. 17 TCU, Wednesday.
No. 7 Alabama (13-2) beat Kentucky 78-52. Next: at No. 13 Arkansas, Wednesday.
No. 8 Tennessee (13-2) beat South Carolina 85-42. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.
No. 9 Gonzaga (13-3) at Santa Clara. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
No. 10 UCLA (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
No. 11 Virginia (11-3) beat Syracuse 73-66. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.
No. 12 Miami (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.
No. 13 Arkansas (12-2) at No. 22 Auburn. Next: vs. No. 7 Alabama, Wednesday.
No. 14 Wisconsin (11-3) lost to Illinois 79-69. Next: vs. Michigan St., Tuesday.
No. 15 Indiana (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 16 Duke (12-4) beat Boston College 65-64. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.
No. 17 TCU (13-2) lost to No. 25 Iowa St. 69-67. Next: at No. 6 Texas, Wednesday.
No. 18 Xavier (13-3) beat Villanova 88-80. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.
No. 19 Baylor (10-5) lost to Kansas St. 97-95, OT. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.
No. 20 Missouri (13-2) beat Vanderbilt 85-82. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.
No. 21 New Mexico (14-1) vs. UNLV. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.
No. 22 Auburn (11-3) vs. No. 13 Arkansas. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.
No. 23 Charleston (16-1) beat Delaware 75-64. Next: at UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.
No. 24 Ohio St. (10-4) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.
No. 25 Iowa St. (12-2) beat No. 17 TCU 69-67. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
Michigan St. 59, Michigan 53
MICHIGAN (9-6)
Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Dickinson 8-16 1-2 18, Bufkin 4-11 7-8 15, Je.Howard 3-8 2-2 10, McDaniel 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 0-5 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 2-3 1-1 5, Ja.Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Tschetter 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 19-55 12-16 53.
NCAA hoops
MICHIGAN ST. (11-4)
Hauser 3-13 0-0 7, Sissoko 1-4 0-0 2, Akins 1-5 3-4 6, Hoggard 6-10 2-2 15, Walker 5-12 2-3 14, Hall 5-9 4-4 15, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Kohler 0-0 0-0 0, Holloman 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-13 59.
Halftime_Michigan St. 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-20 (Je.Howard 2-6, Dickinson 1-3, Barnes 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Tschetter 0-1, Williams 0-2, Baker 0-3, Bufkin 0-3), Michigan St. 6-19 (Walker 2-5, Hoggard 1-1, Akins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Hauser 1-7, Brooks 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan 29 (Dickinson 7), Michigan St. 35 (Hauser 10). Assists_Michigan 8 (McDaniel 4), Michigan St. 12 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls_Michigan 18, Michigan St. 19. A_14,797 (16,280).
Women’s Top 25 Fared
Saturday
No. 1 South Carolina (15-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Sunday.
No. 2 Stanford (15-1) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.
No. 3 Ohio St. (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 North Carolina, Sunday.
No. 5 UConn (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.
No. 6 Indiana (13-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 7 LSU (15-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.
No. 8 Utah (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.
No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.
No. 10 NC State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
No. 11 Iowa St. (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oklahoma, Sunday.
No. 12 UCLA (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
No. 13 Maryland (13-3) beat Michigan St. 94-85. Next: at No. 6 Indiana, Thursday.
No. 14 Michigan (13-3) lost to No. 16 Iowa 94-85. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.
No. 15 Arizona (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Oregon, Sunday.
No. 16 Iowa (12-4) beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.
No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.
No. 18 Oregon (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Sunday.
No. 19 Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.
No. 20 Gonzaga (16-2) beat Santa Clara 78-61. Next: at Portland, Saturday.
No. 21 Kansas (12-2) lost to No. 23 Baylor 75-62. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.
No. 22 North Carolina (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.
No. 23 Baylor (12-3) beat No. 21 Kansas 75-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Wednesday.
No. 24 St. John’s (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.
No. 25 Creighton (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 28 12 .700 —
Brooklyn 26 13 .667 1½
Phila. 23 15 .605 4
New York 22 18 .550 6
Toronto 16 23 .410 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 21 19 .525 —
Atlanta 18 21 .462 2½
Washington 17 23 .425 4
Orlando 14 25 .359 6½
Charlotte 11 29 .275 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 —
Cleveland 25 15 .625 ½
Indiana 22 18 .550 3½
Chicago 18 21 .462 7
Detroit 11 31 .262 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 13 .658 —
New Orleans 24 15 .615 1½
Dallas 22 17 .564 3½
San Antonio 13 27 .325 13
Houston 10 29 .256 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 26 13 .667 —
Portland 19 19 .500 6½
Utah 20 21 .488 7
Minnesota 19 21 .475 7½
Oklahoma City 17 22 .436 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 20 17 .541 —
Golden State 20 19 .513 1
L.A. Clippers 21 20 .512 1
Phoenix 20 20 .500 1½
L.A. Lakers 18 21 .462 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago 126, Phila. 112
Indiana 108, Portland 99
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 102
New York 112, Toronto 108
Charlotte 138, Milwaukee 109
Oklahoma City 127, Washington 110
San Antonio 121, Detroit 109
Minnesota 128, L.A. Clippers 115
Denver 121, Cleveland 108
Miami 104, Phoenix 96
L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 114
Saturday’s Games
Boston 121, San Antonio 116
New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phila. at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Phila., 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
NFL
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Phila. 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Phila., 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85
Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105
Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122
Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136
Detroit 37 16 14 7 39 113 125
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116
Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108
New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106
N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113
Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118
N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114
Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116
Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127
Columbus 38 12 24 2 26 100 151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109
Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99
Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115
Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108
St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143
Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141
Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115
Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145
Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118
Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120
Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149
San Jose 40 12 20 8 32 124 151
Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago 2, Arizona 0
Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Deals
Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded LHP Gregory Soto and 2B Kody Clemens to Philadelphia in exchange for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton and C Donny Sands.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. Activated SS Spencer Steer, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Michael Siani.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Eric Banks and RB Ty’Son Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Hunter Bradley and S Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted WR Josh Ali to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR DeSean Jackson and TE Nick Boyle. Promoted QB Brett Hundley and DT Rayshad Nichols to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Tylan Wallace and CB Daryl Worley to the active roster from injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR John Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Sam Tecklenburg and WR Preston Williams to the active roster. Promoted DT Phil Hoskins and CB Josh Norman to the active roster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DBs Greg Stroman and Adrian Colbert to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster. Promoted OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Jermar Jefferson and CB Jarren Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted WR Johnny Johnson III to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted OL Coy Cronk to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster. Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon and LB Brennan Scarlett to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Reinstated TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted LB Ryan Connelly and G Kyle Hinton to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DL Sheldon Day. Signed TE Nick Muse to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DT Jack Heflin and QB Davis Webb to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster. Placed S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Grandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve. Signed P Brett Kern to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated RB Elijah Mitchell to the active roster from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu to the active roster. Promoted LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Armani Rogers to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Reggie Bonnafon and DB Troy Apke to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Gage Alexander to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned Fs Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Jakob Pelletier and RW Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL) loans.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL). Loaned F James Hamblin to Bakersfield.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Josh Maniscalco to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilke-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Placed F Joe Snively on waivers.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned C Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled C Rory Kerins, Cs Matt Marcinew and Ilya Nikolaev from Rapid City loans.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Adam Karshik to Reading (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned F Justin Addamo to Wheeling (ECHL) from loan.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 6 against Orlando.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Ryan Orgel and F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed Fs Brady Fleurent and Colin Long on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jalen Smereck and F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Austin Crossley and F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed D Robert Calisti and F Leif Mattson on reserve. Returned G Michael Faraj to the emergency backup goalie list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Stallard from reserve. Placed D Bo Hanson on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Josh McDougall from reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Clark Hiebert and F Bennett MacArthur from reserve. Placed D Dmitri Semykin and F Jaydon Dureau on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Max Balinson to Fort Wayne.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Darion Hanson from reserve. Placed G Isaiah Saville on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Sean Gulka from reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Brett McKenzie on injured reserve, effective Dec. 31.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis Marotte from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve. Suspended F Chrystopher Collin.
TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Arvantis from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Joe Leonidas. Signed G Brad Barone to the active roster. Claimed D Brandon Fehd from Adirondack and placed on reserve. Placed Fs Luke Santerno on reserve. Returned G Christian Pellegrino to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen. Signed D Jake Schultz to the active roster. Placed F Blake Christensen on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired M Martín Ojeda from Godoy Cruz as a designated player, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, internatinal transfer certificate (ITC) and medical evaluation, on a three-year contract through 2025, with Club options in 2026 and 2027.
