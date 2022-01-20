TRAVERSE CITY — The expectations for Lake Leelanau St. Mary coach Clint Couturier haven’t changed since the offseason. But even before then, he knew this group would be special.
“Last year, we were right on the cusp,” Couturier said. “We really felt like we were just getting ready to turn the corner.”
Along came a summer camp at Northwood University where the Eagles played Class A schools the entire stretch. They beat several of them, ending the tournament one game over .500.
Things are coming together this winter.
On Wednesday night, the Eagles extended their win streak to four with a 60-47 victory at Grand Traverse Academy. The Eagles continue an 8-1 start to the season, the best record St. Mary has had at this point in the season since 2019.
“It’s such a team effort. They show up every night and someone else is the leading scorer. Someone else is leading us on the defense,” Couturier said.
They’ll look to dethrone Division 4 state runner-up Bellaire six weeks from now in the postseason. St. Mary lost to Leland 51-41 in the district semifinals last season.
“It’s so exciting,” St. Mary senior Zoe Korson said. “Our whole community is recognizing how good we are this year. They’re all supporting us. It’s been really great.”
The Eagles led the entire game, with a 23-11 first-quarter start that became a 36-22 halftime advantage.
The game got interesting in the fourth stanza, however, as the Mustangs started to claw back on a 10-0 run after a few clutch free throws from Claudia Burley. That cut the deficit to 11 before Leah Fleis netted a basket to stop the run and maintain a double-digit cushion.
A trio of Eagles netted double figures with Audrey Smith leading the way with 19 points (four 3-pointers). Fleis scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds. Delana Kirt had a 13-point night with six assists.
As a team, St. Mary forced turnovers on 16 steals and had 24 defensive rebounds.
“It’s just a very unselfish brand of basketball. They move the ball extremely well,” Couturier said. “Tonight, we put up 60 points and we didn’t shoot very well. ... Claudia gave us trouble in the middle. She’s such a great athlete and a good ballplayer. Defensively, we could have played a lot better, but it was a lot of fun.”
Burley led the game with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double for GTA while sinking 7-of-8 free throws. The powerful senior center also had three blocks and five steals.
Julia Jones picked up 12 points with four rebounds and two assists. Katelynn Dix had 10 points to round out the stat sheet.
Multiple Mustangs returned to the court after being out because of COVID-19 quarantines. Wednesday was their third day back in action.
“I saw a lot of heart,” said first-year GTA coach Amy Dix, who coached this year’s seniors as fourth-graders. “This is always a good game. We always enjoy playing St. Mary. I knew they would come out ready to play, and they wanted it. I saw them give it their all.”
The Eagles (8-1) play the Mustangs again in 12 days in Lake Leelanau on Feb. 1. Before that, they host Mesick and travel to Manton next week. St. Mary closes out the year with two strong Division 3 teams at Traverse City St. Francis on Feb. 21 and home against Elk Rapids on Feb. 25.
Grand Traverse Academy (2-4) travels to face North Bay in Suttons Bay at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.