Record-Eagle Sports Writer Jake Atnip will be posting live updates from Pit Spitters Park as Traverse City takes on the Kalamazoo Growlers starting at 7:05 p.m. TC is hoping for a win to finish off the playoff series and move on to the Northwoods League semifinals.
An 8-1 victory Monday put the Pit Spitters up 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Record-Eagle.com after the game or see Wednesday's newspaper for more coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.