TRAVERSE CITY — Luke Little went viral in a good way in the year of the coronavirus.
Folks who saw Little pitch last year might not know he throws four different pitches.
After all, he pretty much only needed one — a 98 mile-per-hour fastball that virtually nobody in the Northwoods League could catch up to.
Little, the former Traverse City Pit Spitters left-hander and Chicago Cubs fourth-round draft pick this summer, was on hand to throw out the first pitch for Wednesday’s game between the Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters.
He took a bit off that one, with Spitters manager Josh Rebandt serving as catcher. Not quite 98, and little outside.
Little (6-9, 240) went from junior college pitcher to viral sensation after a bullpen session in late April, popping 102 mph on the radar gun. That video has over 746,000 views on Twitter.
“I was honestly just working out,” Little said. “It was my first bullpen back. I felt so good at the time. Everybody in the gym was going crazy.”
The “blowout bullpen” throwing session at Showcase Baseball Academy in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, came after a layoff since the college baseball was canceled by the coronavirus.
Two weeks later, at the same location, Little fired a 105 mph fastball. Video of that pitch now sits at over 780,000 Twitter views.
The fastest pitch ever recorded was 105.1 mph by former Cincinnati Reds reliever Aroldis Chapman against the San Diego Padres in 2010.
Little hasn’t had a lot of contact with the Cubs since the draft. The minor-league season was canceled. He flew to Phoenix to take a physical so he could sign his professional contract, and that’s about it, despite that his agent Adam Rosenthal works out of Chicago.
In Little’s last time at Turtle Creek Stadium, it had a different title.
So did Little. San Jacinto College pitcher. Now he’s back as a Chicago Cub.
He recalls the dog pile after the Spitters claimed the Northwoods League championship with a win over the Eau Claire Express.
“I’ve never been in the bottom of a dog pile,” Little said. “And I’m glad I haven’t. I think it was Joe Pace who came flying in from the bullpen and just leapt onto me. Dog piles hurt. It was a great hurt.”
Little actually recently looked at playing at Turtle Creek Stadium again. He asked Cubs officials if they’d let him play. They indicated they would, but said the paperwork would take days to complete, and by that time, the Spitters regular season would almost be over. The season ends Sept. 2, with the playoffs done three days later.
The Los Angeles Dodgers did the same for pitcher Gavin Stone and catcher Carson Taylor.
Instead, Little will be a throwing a bullpen session Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium. He’d even like to throw batting practice, staying from Thursday’s game as well and staying with his former host family, the Yorks, during his stay in Traverse City.
Little and his father Ecford watched Wednesday’s game from section 105, with Luke wearing a Cubs shirt and hat.
His draft day included spending much of the day on the phone with Rosenthal, as the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cubs showed the most interest. They had back-to-back selections in the fourth round, and the Phillies obviously chose a different player at No. 116. Little had his selection by Chicago spoiled somewhat while on the phone with Rosenthal, whose television set was 10 seconds ahead of his.
“I heard the screaming,” Little said. “I had to wait 10 seconds to see my name come up on the screen.”
