BENZONIA — One is a little number, but oh so much more Saturday.
Other larger numbers were added to by the area’s established cross country programs.
Benzie Central’s boys have made the state finals in 26 of the last 27 years, and the girls every season since 2016.
Traverse City Central’s girls make their 24th straight state finals appearance.
TC St. Francis’ girls are headed to their fifth straight.
Make that one for Leland.
The Comets earned the school’s first regional cross country championship, edging out Frankfort by a single point to take the Division 4 girls crown at Benzie Central on Saturday.
“It’s very cool,” Leland coach Karen Kirt said. “That was the goal this season. It was a realistic goal, but we beat Frankfort by just one point. The dream came true today.”
Traverse City Central won the school’s first boys regional championship since 2013.
DIVISION 4 at BENZIE
Division 4 girls team scores: 1. Leland 69; 2. Frankfort 70; 3. Glen Lake 76; 4. Grand Traverse Academy 81; 5. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 104; 6. Buckley 120; 7. Forest Area 164.
Area division 4 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Makenna Scott 19:04.26 Glen Lake; 3. Alexis Tracy 20:27.84; Brethren; 4. Janey Turner 20:27.97 Frankfort; 5. Shelby Cade 20:42.42 Buckley; 6. Taylor Myers 20:52.89 Frankfort; 7. Anna Mitchell 21:10.66 Leland; 8. Petra Foote 21:12.15 Grand Traverse Academy; 9. Betty Ann Cornutt 21:20.98 Leland; 10. Audrey Smith 21:31.61 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 11. Alexia Rineer 21:37.32 Bear Lake-Onekama; 12. Karrigan LaCross 21:42.34 Glen Lake; 13. Maj Soerensen 21:49.30 Buckley; 14. Emma Waskiewicz 21:50.42 Leland; 15. Grace Fosmore 21:50.96 Glen Lake.
Division 4 boys team scores: 1. Mason County Eastern 47; 2. Glen Lake 85; 3. Frankfort 99; 4. Grand Traverse Academy 109; 5. Bear Lake-Onekama 124; 6. Walkerville 140; 7. Mesick 146; 8. Buckley 163; 9. Leland 249.
Area division 4 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 5. Cameron Tarsa 17:33.77 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 6. Jackson Kulawiak 17:38.85 Buckley; 8. Grant Fleis 17:54.35 Mesick; 9. Mason Staggs 17:57.01 Glen Lake; 10. Gabe Suitor 17:57.25 Suttons Bay; 11. Seth Carpenter 17:58.55 Grand Traverse Academy; 12. Hunter Bentley 17:59.53 Bear Lake-Onekama; 13. Owen Roth 18:04.96 Frankfort; 14. Nathan Smith 18:11.70 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 15. Skylar Werden 18:18.77 Frankfort.
DIVISION 4 at EAST JORDAN
Division 4 boys team scores: 1. East Jordan 39; 2. Petoskey St. Michael 49; 3. Johannesburg-Lewiston 105; 4. Ellsworth 108; 5. Inland Lakes 130; 6. Alanson 212; 7. Mackinaw City 228; 8. Onaway 232; 9. Wolverine 236; 10. Boyne Falls 237; 11. Fairview 243; 12. Gaylord St. Mary 296
Area division 4 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston 16:31.0; 2. Ethan Nachazel, East Jordan 16:47.4; 3. Robbie Wise, Ellsworth 16:50.6; 4. Adam Paga, Petoskey St. Michael 16:51.4; 5. Aaron Nachazel, East Jordan 17:15.6; 6. Sam Paga, Petoskey St. Michael 17:19.6; 7. Alex Schlueter, East Jordan 17:19.9; 8. Mac Moore, Petoskey St. Michael 17:20.3; 9. Ben Hardy, East Jordan 17:27.8; 10. Hammond Law, Petoskey St. Michael 17:36.5; 11. Caleb Godwin, Ellsworth 17:38.8; 14. Jacob Wartenberg, Johannesburg-Lewiston 17:45.4; 15. Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls 17:47.2.
Division 4 girls team scores: 1. East Jordan 50; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 71; 3. Ellsworth 80; 4. Gaylord St. Mary 85; 5. Rogers City 98; 6. Mackinaw City 138; 7. Inland Lakes 161.
Area division 4 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Miriam Murrell, Gaylord St. Mary 20:10.2; 2. Adelaida Gasho, Johannesburg-Lewiston 20:35.8; 3. Maia Romeyn, Ellsworth 20:50.3; 4. Molly Kitson, East Jordan 20:50.5; 5. Emma McKinley, Gaylord St. Mary 20:50.7; 7. Taylor Sheridan, East Jordan 21:03.9; 8. Judy Veldboom, Ellsworth 21:12.6; 9. Sydney Townsend, Johannesburg-Lewiston 21:18.4; 10. Madeline Diller, East Jordan 21:20.4; 12. Teegan Dawson, Bellaire 21:53.5; 15. Emily Zmikly, East Jordan 21:59.6.
DIVISION 3 at BENZIE
Division 3 boys team scores: 1. Hart 53; 2. Benzie Central 60; 3. Manistee 131; 4. McBain 131; 5. Manton 154; 6. Mason County Central 192; 7. Pine River 204; 8. Morley-Stanwood 216; 9. Lake City 224; 10. Reed City 243; 11. Shelby 331; 12. Hesperia 340; 13. Harrison 357; 14. Evart 361; 15. Farwell 396.
Area division 3 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Hunter Jones 15:24.71 Benzie Central; 6. Tyler Kintigh 16:22.76 Benzie Central; 7. Noah Morrow 16:25.35 Manton; 9. Ransom Hoeflinger 16:56.02 Manistee; 10. Wesley VanPoortfliet 16:56.39 Benzie Central.
Division 3 girls team scores: 1. Hart 19; 2. Benzie Central 50; 3. McBain 73; 4. Reed City 108; 5. Manton 138; 6. Manistee 187; 7. Shelby 237; 8. Evart 256; 9. Farwell 281; 10. Lake City 299; 11. Mason County Central 311; 12. Leroy Pine River 312; 13. Harrison 345.
Area division 3 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 6. Cierra Guay 19:35.40 Benzie Central; 7. Elise Johnson 19:38.01 Benzie Central; 10. Paige Johnston 19:50.07 Benzie Central; 11. Faith Grose 19:51.01 Benzie Central.
DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN
Division 3 boys team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 57; 2. Charlevoix 59; 3. Harbor Springs 69; 4. Roscommon 128; 5. Kalkaska 140; 6. Boyne City 174; 7. Elk Rapids 180; 8. Mancelona 217; 9. Grayling 229; 10. Kingsley 230; 11. Tawas 310; 12. Standish-Sterling 364.
Area division 3 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Evan Solomon, Charlevoix 16:13.8; 2. Thomas Richards, Traverse City St. Francis 16:18.3; 3. Tyler Guggemos, Kalkaska 16:20.8; 4. Xander Civinskas, Roscommon 16:31.1; 5. Evan Beane, Charlevoix 16:37.8; 6. Tyler McClure, Mancelona 16:44.8; 8. Jake Lathrop, Kingsley 16:46.7; 10. Brenden Endres, TC St. Francis 16:55.0; 11. Zealand Tarrant, TC St. Francis 16:56.1; 14. Josh Kerr, TC St. Francis 17:01.8.
Division 3 girls team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 54; 2. Charlevoix 64; 3. Harbor Springs 76; 4. Kingsley 112; 5. Boyne City 123; 6. Roscommon 128; 7. Kalkaska 197; 8. Grayling 225; 9. Mancelona 232; 10. Standish-Sterling 297; 11. Tawas 299.
Area division 3 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Ava Maginity, Boyne City 18:33.3; 2. Libby Gorman, Traverse City St. Francis 18:42.3; 4. Sophia Rhein, Traverse City St. Francis 19:13.5; 6. Anna Nielson (09) Traverse City St. Francis 19:52.1; 7. Lauren Wooer (10) Kingsley 19:52.5; 8. Avery Stadt (12) Boyne City 20:03.4; 10. Makayla Sharrow (09) Charlevoix 20:11.5; 11. Megan Bush (11) Charlevoix 20:14.5; 12. Emma Wachler (12) Charlevoix 20:20.7; 13. Annie Bergmann (11) Charlevoix 20:22.2; 14. Alexis Newbould (12) Mancelona 20:22.5.
DIVISION 1 at BENZIE
Division 1 boys team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 58; 2. Rockford 91; 3. Cedar Springs 96; 4. Lowell 110; 5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 117; 6. Grand Haven 149; 7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 152; 8. Traverse City West 156; 9. Greenville 243; 10. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 275; 11. Grand Rapids Union 329; 12. Muskegon Mona Shores 334; 13. Grand Rapids Northview 370.
Area division 1 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 4. Drew Seabase 15:40.04 Traverse City Central; 5. Zachary Gerber 15:47.46 TC Central; 9. Cole Truszkowski 16:04.83 TC Central; 11. Luke Venhuizen 16:08.49 TC Central.
Division 1 girls team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 27; 2. Rockford 92; 3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 94; 4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 116; 5. Traverse City West 120; 6. Grand Haven 143; 7. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 20; 8. Lowell 220; 9. Grand Rapids Northview 259; 10. Muskegon Mona Shores 264; 11. Cedar Springs 280; 12. Greenville 364; 13. Grand Rapids Union 390.
Area division 1 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 2. Julia Flynn 17:53.83 Traverse City Central; 3. Avery McLean 18:10.89 TC Central; 6. Leah Socks 18:21.41 TC Central; 8. Elliott Smith 18:41.60 TC West; 9. Madylin McLean 18:52.53 TC Central; 15. Alison Hankins 19:12.63 TC Central.
DIVISION 2 at BENZIE
Division 2 boys team scores: 1. Fremont 18; 2. Sparta 77; 3. Petoskey 83; 4. Big Rapids 151; 5. Cadillac 165; 6. Whitehall 184; 7. Chippewa Hills 220; 8. Gaylord 220; 9. Ludington 225; 10. Grant 269; 11. Ogemaw Heights 275; 12. Cheboygan 278; 13. Tri-County 344; 14. Gladwin 354.
Area division 2 boys top 15/state qualifiers: 3. Joseph Farley 15:52.36 Petoskey; 9. Jared Andersen 16:26.46 Cadillac; 10. Cooper Rokop 16:29.31 Petoskey; 15. Kade Dalson 16:42.93 Gaylord.
Division 2 girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 23; 2. Cadillac 70; 3. Whitehall 108; 4. Sparta 131; 5. Chippewa Hills 135; 6. Fremont 149; 7. Ludington 164; 8. Big Rapids 191; 9. Gaylord 236; 10. Ogemaw Heights 289; 11. Cheboygan 339; 12. Gladwin 376; 13. Tri-County 377; 14. Grant 422.
Area division 2 girls top 15/state qualifiers: 1. Cambrie Smith 17:32.12 Petoskey; 2. Emma Squires 17:55.61 Petoskey; 5. Sarah Liederbach 18:36.76 Petoskey; 6. Kendall Schopieray 18:44.60 Cadillac; 7. Ahna Vanderwall 18:50.37 Petoskey; 8. Noel Vanderwall 18:52.13 Petoskey; 10. Caroline Farley 18:54.59 Petoskey; 11. Chloie Musta 19:07.74 Cadillac.
