LELAND — Leland picked up its 15th victory of the season with an 8-0 win over North Bay.
Jesus Calderon-Balcazar led the defending Division 4 state champion Comets (15-4-1) with a hat trick, while André Massé and Michael Roberts scored two goals each and Griffin Satterwhite added another.
Massé (2), Roberts (2) Griffin Satterwhite chipped in assists, while Gavin Miller earned the shutout with a pair of saves.
The shutout is Leland’s eighth this season and third in a row. It also extends the team’s win streak to nine, a span in which the Comets haven’t given up more than a single goal in any contest.
Leland hosts Kingsley at Hancock Field on Wednesday.
