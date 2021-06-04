TRAVERSE CITY — Colin Summerhill started a seven run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the icing on the cake of a 10-4 win for the Traverse City Pit Sitters over the visiting Rockford Rivets Thursday evening.
Traverse City (4-0) continues an undefeated start to the 2021 season with a two-game sweep over Rockford (1-3). The Pit Spitters lead the Great Lakes East division as one of three Northwoods League teams that remain undefeated.
Aren Gustafson (1-0) earned the win after five innings of work. He allowed seven hits and one earned run with four walks and four strikeouts. Cam Schulke threw three innings in relief with one hit, six strikeouts. Corbin Morrison closed the game, stopping a three run rally at the top of the ninth.
Rivets pitcher Ross Thompson (0-1) was dealt the loss.
Summerhill had three hits for four RBI, tying the game in the first with a triple and driving in three runs in the eighth. He improved his average to .250.
Trey Truitt III hit 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Miles Simington had a RBI triple. Aidan Brewer had an RBI single, increasing his hit streak to four games. Adam Proctor doubled.
Traverse City travels to face the Kenosha Kingfish (3-1) for two games in their first road trip of the year. It then has series’ with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (3-0) and Battle Creek Bombers (0-4) before returning home Thursday.
for a series with the Kalamazoo Growlers (2-2).
First pitch against Kenosha is 7:05 p.m. Friday.