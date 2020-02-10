MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake outlasted Cadillac 43-37 as two of the top girls basketball teams in northern Michigan squared off in Monday’s nonconference game at Glen Lake.
Division 2 No. 4-ranked Cadillac (14-1) played without one of its star guards, Makenna Bryant, a senior averaging 14.9 points a game that hit nine 3-pointers and scored 33 against Manistee last week.
Glen Lake (13-2), ranked just outside the top 10 in Division 3, saw standout guard/forward Hailey Helling miss the game with the flu.
Bryant wanted to play in this game after dislocating her left kneecap last Friday against Traverse City West. Cadillac head coach Mike McLaurin said she’ll sit for about a week and could possibly see the floor Thursday against Petoskey in league action.
“She’s not really happy about it,” McLaurin said. “Her senior leadership would have helped a lot tonight, no doubt about it. In their gym tonight, they took care of business.”
With two of the game’s stars sidelined, others rose up.
Glen Lake freshman Ruby Hogan scored 13 for the Lakers and junior guard Molly Anderson added a baker’s dozen for the Vikings.
Both teams remain undefeated in their respective conferences (the Lakers 9-0 in the Northwest; the Vikings 7-0 in Big North play). Glen Lake has won three straight against Cadillac and four of the last five since 2015.
“I think Grace Fosmore did a good job, stepping up and filling in for Hailey’s absence, because she was strong,” Glen Lake senior guard Karrigan LaCross said. “Grace got some good rebounds and put back some finishes. Ruby had a lot of good finishes.”
Neither team led by more than four points through three quarters, as the lead changed hands 11 times. Down 29-25, the Lakers ended the third quarter with an 8-0 run over the last 2:32 that included four points from Hogan and a Grace Bradford bucket with 1:18 left that gave Glen Lake the lead for good.
The Lakers switched defenses at halftime, going to an extended zone against Cadillac’s offense that likes to take a lot of threes to free up Anderson for drives. The zone held Anderson to three points in the second half, and the Vikings as a whole to 12.
“We were all talking at halftime because we were down,” LaCross said. “We just wanted to win, wanted to go out and show them what we could do. We had a hard time with the screens up top in the beginning. Our zone helped us shut them down.”
Madi Drabik scored 11 for Cadillac, which saw its hopes of an undefeated regular season end. Olivia Meyer added nine and freshman Joslyn Seeley four.
Meyer’s 3-pointer with 49 ticks left gave the Vikings renewed hope, but Grace Bradford knocked down a pair of free throws 21 seconds later to extend the lead back to six.
“We had a lot of girls step up in different areas,” McLaurin said. “Madi Drabik hit a couple of big threes for us and kept us moving along. Anna (Whipple) did a nice job on the defensive boards. Joslyn plays really hard. She’s only a freshman. She knows the game so well. So we’re going to get better, and we learned a lot tonight.”
Hogan added five rebounds, three steals and two assists to her team-high 13 points. Jessica Robbins and Grace Bradford each scored eight, with Bradford chipping in eight boards, three steals and two assists and Robbins contributing six rebounds, two assists and four blocks. Grace Fosmore logged eight points and four boards, while LaCross notched five assists. Emma Korson came off the bench to grab five rebounds.
Glen Lake had to weather Grace Bradford getting into early foul trouble. The standout sophomore forward picked up her third whistle before halftime and a fourth midway through the third quarter, staying in after the fourth and successfully navigating the remaining 12 minutes without fouling out.
“’They’re pushing me, they’re pushing me!’” Lakers head coach Jason Bradford recalled his daughter saying after picking up her fourth foul. “I said, ‘I know, but you can’t push back.’ So she learns from it. But to be able to play with a four, it shows some maturity out there.”
The Lakers, who have won five in a row, host Buckley on Tuesday. Cadillac looks to rebound Thursday at Petoskey to remain undefeated in the Big North Conference.
