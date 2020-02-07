MAPLE CITY — Finn Hogan rose up for a one-handed dunk, rattling the ball through the hoop.
Nine seconds later, Reece Hazelton rose a little higher, throwing down a two-handed slam with authority.
The back-to-back throw downs came as part of a 15-0 second-quarter Glen Lake run as the Lakers took control in a 64-38 Northwest Conference victory Friday over visiting Leland, marking the team’s 26th consecutive boys basketball league victory.
Hazelton said he wasn’t trying to upstage his teammate. With the crowd buzzing from the first dunk, Hazelton’s just added to the frenzy.
“Not really, but you know his wasn’t the best, so I had to do something to get the crowd going,” Hazelton joked. “They hit a few threes and we just needed to be more aggressive and get the ball inside a little bit more. But hats off to them. They were solid and brought some energy and we had to pick up the intensity.”
Hazelton, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scored nine in Glen Lake’s 15-0 run.
“That’s what this team’s capable of, going on those runs,” Glen Lake head coach Rich Ruelas said. “It’s fun when it happens, when we start just clicking on every aspect — defense, transition, offense. It just shows you a little glimpse of our potential as we put it all together.”
Leland (7-5, 4-5) led 6-3 early on as Gavin Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers.
“Not for very long, but we did a little,” Leland head coach Jon Kiessel said. “Glen Lake’s coming off a loss against Charlevoix. I know they’d come out guns blazing. The last time we played, I think we were closer than they wanted us to be. So I’m pretty sure they didn’t want us to be in that position tonight and they did a good job making sure that didn’t happen.”
JJ Bradford’s baseline trey gave the Lakers (11-2, 8-0) an 8-6 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. With Onekama’s 47-44 road win Friday over Frankfort, the Lakers now enjoy a two-game Northwest cushion.
The Lakers’ victory comes on the heels of a 55-50 nonconference loss Wednesday at Charlevoix.
“We haven’t lost in the league in a couple years now and that’s something that we strive for every single year, to just keep that going,” Hazelton said. “It’s just a big goal for us.”
Glen Lake’s last conference setback came nearly two years ago, Feb. 9, 2018 against Buckley. The Lakers aim to add to the NWC win streak next week, visiting Onekama and Benzie Central on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
Leland played its third game without 6-foot-10 sophomore center Gavin Royston, who transferred to a prep school in Lansing just before the end of January. The Comets played a 2-3 zone with Royston in the middle in their first meeting, a 53-39 Glen Lake win that played closer than the final score indicates.
The Comets could have used that height Friday against Glen Lake, as the Lakers repeatedly enjoyed multiple offensive rebounds.
Glen Lake grabbed a half dozen offensive boards on the same third-quarter possession, finally culminating in a Jon Popp putback for a 51-29 lead.
Royston’s older brother, Keegen, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as Leland’s third-leading scorer behind Miller’s 15 points and 12 by JJ Popp. Miller added eight rebounds and Popp had five boards and three assists.
Leland junior guard Ryan Howard left in the first quarter with a leg injury and did not return. The Comets travel Monday to Grand Traverse Academy, then host Kingsley in league play Friday.
Glen Lake has battled injuries much of the season as well.
Hogan played the game with a clear face mask — borrowing the one Drew Peterson wore a couple seasons ago — after breaking his nose in last Friday’s league game against Kingsley.
Luke Hazelton has been out since the Frankfort game Jan. 14. Hogan didn’t play a ton against Charlevoix in his first game after suffering the broken nose. Senior center Ben Kroll played in just his second game since Dec. 17.
Hogan finished with nine points and three steals, Bradford eight points and Jon Popp and George Slack six each.
Popp also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, Kroll six and Bradford recorded three thefts. Kroll and Justin Bonzelet each scored four points.
“Finn played well tonight and rebounded well from Wednesday night,” Ruelas said. “Happy with the performance. Nice to rebound from the Charlevoix game. It really was good to see the guys have fun. You know, I think everybody contributed. We needed that.
“We learned a lot about ourselves (Wednesday), but the biggest thing is, you learn from it and you move on and move forward and try to get better. I thought the guys rebounded really well tonight.”
